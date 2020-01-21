With 2020 underway, we’re all thinking about starting anew. The new year offers a fresh beginning to set and achieve goals, follow ambitions, and learn from your mistakes of last year. The most efficient way to strategize for a new, successful year is to plot your course with one of the best planners for 2020.

Using a planner may seem old school or obsolete in today’s digital age, but working on paper can help increase productivity. For years, studies have shown that we retain information more effectively if it’s written down. Not only do we remember the info more efficiently, but writing also holds you accountable on your journey. Furthermore, it’s a great therapeutic opportunity that’ll encourage you to put down the electronics and pick up a pen and notepad.

If you haven’t utilized a planner before, don’t sweat it. Planners and yearly organizers are available in a variety of different styles, however, the best planners are standardized to make your life simpler and more balanced. And they shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg, either, considering you’ll have to get another one next year.

We collected some of the most stylish, affordable, and practical planners to start your 2020 the right way.

Moleskin 12-Month Daily Planner

Offering a wide range of durable 12-month organizers, Moleskin has been one of the best planner producers in the game for quite some time. The brand’s planners come in an array of colorways and themes, but what Moleskin does best is give you options that cater to your personal needs, such as a vertical or horizontal layout, different sizes, and your choice of a soft or hard cover. We love the hardcover horizontal planner because it gives you just enough space to take down the essentials without overwhelming your workload. Other details include non-bleed, high-quality paper, a color-coordinated elastic band, and a matching ribbon bookmark to make sure you’re always organized and on-track.

Lemome 2020 Planner

Lemome offers the bread and butter of planners, if you will. Not only does it feature weekly and monthly calendars to put your goals in perspective, but this specific 2020 planner also supplies 88 note pages, a list of holidays, calendar stickers for easy maneuvering, and a whole lot more to successfully get you through the year. Other highlights include a durable faux leather hardcover, an inner pocket pouch, a pen holder, and thick environmentally friendly paper to make sure no plans bleed into the next week.

Legend Planner Deluxe Weekly and Monthly Life Planner

Legend Planner’s motto is simple: “Create a legendary life.” This deluxe life planner gives you an outlet to plan and achieve the life you fancy. Legend Planner used scientific studies to influence its performance design, which is supposed to increase productivity, teach prioritization, and enhance your time management skills. It includes weekly and monthly planners, a vision board, sections for keeping track of ambitions like monthly goals, daily rituals, and a habit tracker, as well as handy add-ons like a pen holder and elastic closure. This planner is undated, though, so you’ll have to fill it in yourself. However, that also means you can start planning your year when you’re ready and utilize every page you purchased.

Panda Planner Pro

The Panda Planner Pro is another yearly planner that utilizes science. The goal? To provide you with the resources you require for performing at a high level by keeping your work and life balance under wraps. By approaching each day with a goal, prioritizing that goal, and holding yourself accountable by reviewing your progress at the end of the day, the Panda Planner is one of the best planners because it’s built on positive psychology, which is half the battle when trying to accomplish something. We also really enjoy the planner’s sleek design, which is crafted entirely out of eco-friendly materials.

Bloom Daily Planners 2020 Planner Book

For those with a stacked schedule, Bloom Daily Planners knows how to help you organize everything in a spacious, easy-to-read format. This is one of the best planners because it’s super affordable, lightweight, and durable while containing all the necessary resources to guide you through your weekly schedules, keep track of your appointments, and set attainable goals. We love how much space Bloom Daily Planners provides, as well as its minimalistic layout and inspirational quotes (we all need extra encouragement sometimes). And, come on, the black wood grain design is ridiculously cool.

Blue Sky ASMBLD 2020 Monthly Planner Bookbound

If you’re looking for a planner that both looks great and provides longevity, this monthly planner from Blue Sky offers a sleek and sophisticated faux leather exterior that you can refill once the new year starts. It’s a hybrid planner, notebook, and pad-folio that boasts a 12-month calendar and note pages so you never miss a beat, while also providing storage pockets for your phone and other necessary work tools.

The High Performance Planner Diary By Brendon Burchard

For those who need a helping hand in organizing their daily schedule and magnifying their performance output, The High Performance Planner was designed by the world’s best performance life coach, Brendon Burchard, to do just that. Burchard constructed this 60-day planner with morning and afternoon journal prompts in order to help you install healthy habits on a personal and professional level, as well as monthly pages to assess your long-term goals. It’s offered in six different colorways, too, for added personalization. The only downside is the small yearly coverage, which means you’ll have to snag a couple of them to experience a year’s worth of planning.

Full Focus Executive Planner

Full Focus offers a planner that’s built for the boardroom and a busy schedule. Crafted out of beautiful European bonded leather, the Executive planner features annual goal templates, daily productivity tools, and a 90-day achievement cycle to enhance your performance and clearly track your goals so all you have to focus on is attaining them. It’s a great tool for those looking to grow as professionals because it’s designed to help narrow the scope of your lists without overwhelming your timetable so you can maximize your time on a day-to-day basis. And, the black leather is damn good-looking.

