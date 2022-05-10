Memorial Day Mattress Sales: What To Expect This Month

With Memorial Day just around the corner, now is the right time to start thinking about doing some mattress shopping, as we’re likely to see some great deals. If you haven’t shopped during Memorial Day before, we have a nice little primer below, so let’s look at when it starts, where the deals are, and what to consider before jumping in bed with your new mattress.

When Do the Memorial Day Mattress Sales Start?

Memorial Day is a yearly day of remembrance for military service members who have died in the line of duty. It falls on the last Monday of May, which this year is going to be May 30. As such, a lot of the deals are going to be on that day since that’s the main holiday and day of deals.

That being said, it’s a long holiday weekend starting on the Friday before Memorial Day, and retailers tend to take advantage of that and start deals early. That means that even though the main deals are likely to be on May 30, don’t be surprised to see deals starting May 27 or to kick off the long weekend. There’s also the possibility that we’ll see some deals in the week before Memorial Day as well, although the safe bet will have the best deals starting on Friday and ending on Monday or Tuesday night.

Where Are the Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals?

If you’ve checked out our mattress deals article, you may be familiar with some of the places you can get mattresses. The truth is, most mattress manufacturers tend to sell their stuff directly to the customers, so pretty much every mattress site is likely to have a deal going on.

For example, Nectar has a great memory foam mattress, as does Layla Sleep, and we’re likely to see sales from those two. On the slightly higher-end are DreamCloud and Tempur-Pedic, with the latter tending to be focused a bit more on the health benefits of a good mattress, and are also generally the most expensive of the bunch, so deals with them will be great. Beyond that, you have places like Bear Mattress, Casper, Cocoon By Sealy, GhostBed, HelixSleep, Leesa, Saatva, and Tuft & Needle. All of these individual manufacturers are likely to have some deal going on, and it might be a good idea to take a look at them individually to see if there are any mattresses you specifically like.

Of course, there are also online stores that sell a variety of mattresses, such as Sleepopolis or Mattress Firm. Both of these are mattress aggregators, so rather than going to each individual site, you can likely find most of the brands you see online there. Now, whether they’re going to have deals on specific brands, we can’t say, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on both these large sites and the individual sites of any mattress retailer you like.

Beyond that, there are also the two big brick-and-mortar stores that sell mattresses: Walmart and Best Buy. Both of these generally tend to have some excellent deals all year round, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see some great mattress deals there too. Also, one big benefit of going with Walmart or Best Buy is that you possibly already have a membership card or rewards program with either, which you can leverage against a purchase or collect points on your mattress purchase for later. One thing we will warn you about, though, is that you might not see all the mattresses on these sites, especially the higher-end ones, so again, it’s useful to keep an eye on individual sites of mattress retailers you like.

If you prefer an online retailer, then Wayfair is another one to keep an eye out for. Given that it specializes in furniture, you’re likely to not only find the mattress you like but also a good deal on a frame as well, so you can get a double upgrade. We also can’t discount Amazon either, given it’s one of the largest retailers on the planet, although, again, the selection may vary, and it depends wholly on whether you have your eye on a specific mattress. Ultimately, it doesn’t hurt to look at what’s available, especially if you want something more budget-oriented.

Should You Buy a Mattress on Memorial Day 2022?

While Memorial Day tends to be the best for electronics, that doesn’t mean you won’t find good sales on mattresses, too. There’s never really a best time for mattress sales; they tend to happen throughout the year, so if you find a sale you like, definitely go for it.

That being said, it’s important to have a good idea of what you want out of your mattresses and what mattresses to go for. In fact, we interviewed a doctor and expanded on the best mattresses for a good night’s sleep, which goes over a variety of mattress types and a more specific deep dive on all-natural latex mattresses for those who need that. You might also want to look at the best mattress-in-a-box brands for that extra convenience if you don’t want to deal with the normal hassle of getting a mattress, and if you’re environmentally conscious, we also have a list of some of the best eco-friendly mattresses out there. Finally, if you’re a side-sleeper, consider yourself lucky because we’ve even looked at some of the best side-sleeper mattresses as well, so you can take a dive into that topic if you feel like it!

Once you have a good idea for a brand, firmness, mattress type, and even the internal materials, it’s a good idea to set a budget. Deals have this strange way of making us lose our financial senses, so setting a budget will keep you on track and allow you to make a purchase that you’ll absolutely love, rather than look at your empty wallet longingly with regret.

