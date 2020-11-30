The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals for 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Buying a new mattress is probably one of the most important purchases you make for your home. You want a mattress that is comfortable for a restful night sleep, but also durable so that you don’t have to think about replacing it in a few years. Since they can get pricey, snagging top-of-the-line mattresses during a Cyber Monday sale is clutch.

Whether you’re still sleeping on your mattress that you had in college, or you’re ready to level up to a bigger sized mattress, don’t sleep on these Cyber Monday mattress deals. Some even come with bedding!

The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

How to Choose a Mattress During Cyber Monday

Since purchasing a mattress online doesn’t allow you to roll from bed to bed in a showroom to find the best fit, you need to pay close attention to a few details.

First, when you’re purchasing a mattress, it’s important to consider your sleep position. If you’re a stomach sleeper you’re going to want a firm mattress, while side sleepers want a softer bed, and back sleepers fall right in between.

Second, the material. Most mattresses that you purchase online are going to be made from foam. They come vacuum sealed, rolled up in a box and delivered to your door for easy assembly. Most mattresses have up to five layers of memory foam, making them feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The next step up from these would be a hybrid model. These hybrid mattresses have layers of springs between their layers of foam, which deliver a better quality night’s sleep. The hybrid mattresses tend to be more supportive, and the coils help with airflow, so they tend to sleep cooler at night.

Third, the price. Never pay full price for a mattress. Mattresses often go on sale, but not as much as on Cyber Monday. Paying full price for a mattress is like paying full price for something at Bed Bath and Beyond. While there’s usually always a coupon for a slight discount, when there are great deals like Cyber Monday pricing, you should jump on them fast.

Where to Find the Cyber Monday Mattress Sales

Nectar: This deal is not one to sleep on. Premium foam mattress brand, Nectar is offering $399 worth of accessories with every mattress purchase, which are also heavily discounted. If you’re sizing up from a queen to a king, getting the additional sheets, mattress protector, and pillows is a huge savings.

Leesa: Upgrade your sleep with a mattress made with premium foam for cooling, contouring, and pressure-relieving support. Not only can you snag a great deal on the brand’s mattresses, but its pillows and mattress toppers are top rated and on major sale for Cyber Monday. Plus, with a 100-night trial, you can try the bed in the comfort of your own home and return it if it isn’t up to your sleeping standards.

Amazon: Not only are there great prices and a wide variety of brands, your new mattress can be quickly delivered to your bedroom with Prime delivery. Once you select your new mattress, you can easily complete the order with a wide selection of fresh bedding and pillows. Basically making Amazon the one-stop-shop for a mattress and bedroom refresh.

Casper: With prices for a mattress starting as low as $476, the OG, easy to assemble “mattress-in-a-box” is perfect if you need to upgrade your current sleeping situation. The company offers mattresses made with layers of foam, along with hybrid mattresses made of foam and springs that can help relieve aches and pains, with maximum support and cooling. With the brand’s three tiers of mattresses, there is something for everyone’s budget and comfort level.

Avocado: Feel good about your impact on the environment when your head hits the pillow. If you’re looking for a green mattress at an affordable price, look no further. This organic and natural brand makes mattresses, pillows, and bedding completely from non-toxic materials. Not only are the mattresses clean, they maintain environmentally conscious, ethical, and sustainable business practices across the entire supply chain.

