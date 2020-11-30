  1. Culture
The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals for 2020

By

Buying a new mattress is probably one of the most important purchases you make for your home. You want a mattress that is comfortable for a restful night sleep, but also durable so that you don’t have to think about replacing it in a few years. Since they can get pricey, snagging top-of-the-line mattresses during a Cyber Monday sale is clutch.

Whether you’re still sleeping on your mattress that you had in college, or you’re ready to level up to a bigger sized mattress, don’t sleep on these Cyber Monday mattress deals. Some even come with bedding!

The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals
Expires soon

$500 off + 2 Free Pillows with Mattress Purchase

Up to $500 off + 2 Free Pillows
When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get two free pillows. You can get $500 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $350 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $200 off on their Original mattress.
Buy at Leesa
Expires soon

$399 of Accessories Included with Mattress Purchase

$399 worth of Accessories for Free
For every Nectar mattress you buy, you can get two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for free. All these accessories combined have a value of $399, talk about a great deal.
Buy at Nectar
Queen
Expires soon

Leesa Original Mattress

$849 $999
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support.
Buy at Leesa
Queen
Expires soon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

$799 $1,198
While the Nectar Mattress can support every sleeping position thanks to its medical-grade memory foam, its medium-firm feel makes it a great option for back sleepers.
Buy at Nectar
Queen
Expires soon

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$896 $995
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen
Expires soon

Layla Memory Foam Mattress

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain.
Buy at Layla Sleep
Expires soon

Layla Hybrid Mattress

$1,499 $1,699
Invest in this 6-layer hybrid mattress from Layla Sleep which is both firm and soft. You can choose between sleeping on a firmer side or an ultra-soft, plush-like side by simply flipping it.
Buy at Layla Sleep
Expires soon

T&N Original Mattress

$536 $595
Reward yourself with a mattress that is comfortable for all kinds of sleeping positions. The T&N Original is a classic choice made from two layers of open-cell foam and cooling gel for a cozy feeling.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen
Expires soon

Nectar Lush Mattress

$1,499 $1,898
Bring the quality of your sleep to a whole new level with this mattress. It's built with premium layers plus a dual action cooling tech for maximum comfort and support.
Buy at Nectar
Queen
Expires soon

Studio by Leesa Mattress

$649 $799
This mattress from Leesa flaunts three layers of premium foam to ensure optimal support, comfort, and durability. The cover is breathable so you don't have to worry about sweaty, sleepless nights.
Buy at Leesa
King
Expires soon

Leesa Legend Mattress

$1,849 $2,199
Compared to the original Leesa mattress, the Legend variant is considered the most luxurious. It's made from super soft organic cotton and Merino wool to help you sleep soundly.
Buy at Leesa
Queen
Expires soon

Leesa Hybrid Mattress

$1,449 $1,699
If you enjoy the traditional firm feel of innerspring but also want memory foam, then this is the mattress for you. The Hybrid has a 1.5-inch memory foam layer and a 6-inch pocket spring layer.
Buy at Leesa
Queen
Expires soon

Vaya Mattress, Queen

$599 $899
Sleep luxuriously with the Vaya mattress. It offers an exceptional bounce for a cool and comfortable sleep, complete with optimal support to soothe pressure points.
Buy at Vaya Sleep
Queen
Expires soon

Amerisleep AS4 Mattress

$1,259 $1,799
Side and combo sleepers will find love with this Amerisleep mattress. It offers a cloud-like surface and even has pressure-relieving properties thanks to the deeper top layer.
Buy at Amerisleep
Queen, 2020 Model
Expires soon

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

$1,036 $1,295
Great for all types of sleepers, this Casper Sleep mattress offers both quality support and cooling. It boasts foam with varying levels of firmness to properly support different parts of the body.
Buy at Amazon
Queen
Expires soon

Ghostbed Mattress Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$752 $795
This Ghostbed mattress features a medium-level firmness ideal for side, stomach, and back sleepers. It's built with premium-quality foam for superior support and extreme comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Queen
Expires soon

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

$2,336 $2,595
If you're dealing with body aches, then this mattress is perfect for you. It's very supportive and can even relieve pressure points all while making sure you're cool and comfy while you sleep.
Buy at Casper
Queen
Expires soon

Tulo Mattress

$343 $699
Tulo mattress is made with four distinct foam layers that provide comfort and support for pressure relief. This is the right mattress if you sleep in different positions.
Buy at Tulo
Full, 10-Inch
Expires soon

Classic Brands Decker Hybrid Memory Foam and Innerspring Mattress

$213 $280
Get quality Z's with this mattress from Classic Brands. It has different foam layers that contour to the body accurately, complete with innerspring coils that lessen movement for a restful sleep.
Buy at Amazon
Queen
Expires soon

Saatva Classic Mattress

$1,199 $1,399
Made with eco-friendly foams with an innerspring system, Saatva's mattress provides comfort to reduce back and joint pain, as well as offer optimal spine support.
Buy at Saatva
Queen, 8-Inch
Expires soon

Zinus Memory Foam 8-Inch Green Tea Mattress

$224 $283
This Zinus mattress comes with layers of foams that conform to the natural shape of your body. Order today and enjoy the restorative support of a good night's rest.
Buy at Amazon
Medium, 6-Inch
Expires soon

Wayfair Sleep Innerspring Mattress

$95 $107
Made with polyester and high-density quilting foam, this mattress adjusts to the contours of your body as you sleep. It also has an innerspring coil system that target pressure points.
Buy at Wayfair
Queen
Expires soon

Zoma Mattress

$799 $949
Need a mattress that's comfortable and breathable? This Zoma mattress might just be what you're looking for. It also responds to your movements and can soothe pain.
Buy at Zoma Sleep
10-Inch Medium
Expires soon

Classic Brands Cool Gel Mattress

$306 $539
Not too soft and not too firm, this Classic Brands mattress is made from memory foam to ensure that you get comfortable sleep every night.
Buy at Wayfair
Queen
Expires soon

Bear Pro Mattress

$872 $1,090
Bear Pro's mattress is made with copper-infused and gel memory foams for a cooling effect, as well as responsive transition foam for balanced support.
Buy at Bear Mattress
Queen, 2020 Model
Expires soon

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

$535 $595
Featuring two layers of breathable foam, this Casper Sleep mattress guarantees sweat-free sleeps. The base is durable to properly support your body without sagging and sinking.
Buy at Amazon
Cali King
Expires soon

The Cocoon Chill Mattress by Sealy

$699 $1,080
The Chill Mattress is made from premium stretch-knit infused with phase change material, which absorbs heat to make your sleep cooler and more comfortable.
Buy at Cocoon by Sealy
Queen
Expires soon

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

$536 $595
This bed-in-a-box is Oeko-Tex certified (eco friendly) and comes with a 100 night guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Twin, 12-Inch
Expires soon

Sealy Memory Foam Mattress in Box

$430 $899
Feel like you're lying in the clouds with this mattress by Sealy. Thanks to its three plushy comfort layers, it will make your next nightly nap as cool and as comfortable as it can be.
Buy at Wayfair
Queen, 8-Inch
Expires soon

Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

$191 $245
Want both the traditional firm feel of a mattress but also the support and cushion of memory foam? This hybrid mattress has the plush top for luxury feel at a great price. Perfect for a guest bedroom.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose a Mattress During Cyber Monday

Since purchasing a mattress online doesn’t allow you to roll from bed to bed in a showroom to find the best fit, you need to pay close attention to a few details.

First, when you’re purchasing a mattress, it’s important to consider your sleep position. If you’re a stomach sleeper you’re going to want a firm mattress, while side sleepers want a softer bed, and back sleepers fall right in between.

Second, the material. Most mattresses that you purchase online are going to be made from foam. They come vacuum sealed, rolled up in a box and delivered to your door for easy assembly. Most mattresses have up to five layers of memory foam, making them feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The next step up from these would be a hybrid model. These hybrid mattresses have layers of springs between their layers of foam, which deliver a better quality night’s sleep. The hybrid mattresses tend to be more supportive, and the coils help with airflow, so they tend to sleep cooler at night.

Third, the price. Never pay full price for a mattress. Mattresses often go on sale, but not as much as on Cyber Monday. Paying full price for a mattress is like paying full price for something at Bed Bath and Beyond. While there’s usually always a coupon for a slight discount, when there are great deals like Cyber Monday pricing, you should jump on them fast.

Where to Find the Cyber Monday Mattress Sales

Nectar: This deal is not one to sleep on. Premium foam mattress brand, Nectar is offering $399 worth of accessories with every mattress purchase, which are also heavily discounted. If you’re sizing up from a queen to a king, getting the additional sheets, mattress protector, and pillows is a huge savings.

Leesa: Upgrade your sleep with a mattress made with premium foam for cooling, contouring, and pressure-relieving support. Not only can you snag a great deal on the brand’s mattresses, but its pillows and mattress toppers are top rated and on major sale for Cyber Monday. Plus, with a 100-night trial, you can try the bed in the comfort of your own home and return it if it isn’t up to your sleeping standards.

Amazon: Not only are there great prices and a wide variety of brands, your new mattress can be quickly delivered to your bedroom with Prime delivery. Once you select your new mattress, you can easily complete the order with a wide selection of fresh bedding and pillows. Basically making Amazon the one-stop-shop for a mattress and bedroom refresh.

Casper: With prices for a mattress starting as low as $476, the OG, easy to assemble “mattress-in-a-box” is perfect if you need to upgrade your current sleeping situation. The company offers mattresses made with layers of foam, along with hybrid mattresses made of foam and springs that can help relieve aches and pains, with maximum support and cooling. With the brand’s three tiers of mattresses, there is something for everyone’s budget and comfort level.

Avocado: Feel good about your impact on the environment when your head hits the pillow. If you’re looking for a green mattress at an affordable price, look no further. This organic and natural brand makes mattresses, pillows, and bedding completely from non-toxic materials. Not only are the mattresses clean, they maintain environmentally conscious, ethical, and sustainable business practices across the entire supply chain.

