 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Carl Weathers performances, from Rocky to the Mandalorian

These were the best roles of Carl Weathers' career

Blair Marnell
By
Carl Weathers in The Mandalorian.
Lucasfilm

Carl Weathers, the actor who co-starred in the first four Rocky movies, passed away at the age of 76 at his home in Los Angeles on February 1. Weathers leaves behind an impressive legacy in Hollywood that stretches back to 1973 after he retired from a professional football career that included a stint with the Oakland Raiders.

To celebrate Weathers’ life and his 51-year run in film and television, we’re taking a chronological look back at the ten most memorable roles that he ever had.

Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed in a promo picture for Rocky.
MGM

Rocky I-IV

Weathers had quite an arc in the first four Rocky movies. He was the ultimate adversary of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in the first two movies before forming a genuine bond of friendship with him in Rocky III. Apollo was partially motivated by a desire to get back at the arrogant Thunderlips (Mr. T) who defeated Rocky for the championship. Regardless, Apollo’s offer to serve as Rocky’s trainer made the difference in the final fight.

Recommended Videos

Rocky III famously ended with a private rematch between Rocky and Apollo for their own satisfaction. By the time of Rocky IV, they were close friends. That’s why Rocky took it so hard when Apollo was fatally beaten in the ring by Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) before avenging his friend in an unsanctioned match in the Soviet Union. Decades later in Creed, Rocky still felt loyalty to Apollo when he agreed to train his son, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), for his own boxing ambitions.

Carl Weathers in Predator.
20th Century Studios

Predator

In a different movie, Al Dillon (Weathers) could have been the villain of Predator. Dillon is the film’s CIA operative and an old war buddy of Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who lured Dutch and his team to South America to finish a mission that even the Green Berets couldn’t handle. In other words, it was a suicide mission.

Related

Yet when the alien Predator (Kevin Peter Hall) starts picking off Dutch’s men one by one, Dillon doesn’t turn and run. He fights by their side and has a warrior’s death. Weathers’ appearance in this movie solidified his status as an action star, which led to his own solo film, Action Jackson.

Carl Weathers and Vanity in Action Jackson.
Lorimar Film Entertainment

Action Jackson

Has there ever been a more perfect action hero name than Jericho “Action” Jackson? Action Jackson was Weathers’ first real shot at becoming an action star on par with Stallone or Schwarzenegger. It didn’t quite work out that way. Having said that, Action Jackson did pull in $65 million, which was a great box office result for 1988.

Weathers’ title character was a detective who was demoted after his efforts to bring down corrupt businessman Peter Anthony Dellaplane (Craig T. Nelson) blew up in his face. Dellaplane was so cartoonishly evil that both his wife, Patrice Dellaplane (Sharon Stone), and his mistress, Sydney Ash (Vanity), turned to Jackson for help exposing him. Critics hated this film, but fans ate it up, and it’s an underrated gem.

Carl Weathers and Bryan Genesse in Street Justice.
Cannell Entertainment

Street Justice

Although Action Jackson didn’t give Weathers the big-screen stardom that he deserved, he had more luck on TV. Weathers headlined the syndicated action series Street Justice for two seasons starting in 1991, where he portrayed Vietnam war veteran Adam Beaudreaux.

During the war, Adam’s life was saved by Grady Jameson (Bryan Genesse), the son of Canadian missionaries who were killed during the conflict. Two decades later, Adam and Grady reunited in America, where they helped people in need like a two-man A-Team. Grady also learned martial arts during a stint in a Vietnamese prison, which was his contribution to the action on this show.

Watch Now

Carl Weathers and Cassandra Delaney in Hurricane Smith.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Hurricane Smith

Weathers’ Billy “Hurricane” Smith also has an absolutely fantastic name for an action hero. Unfortunately, Hurricane Smith is nowhere near as good as Action Jackson. This B-movie plays like a reverse Crocodile Dundee minus the laughs, as Hurricane heads to Australia to rescue his sister from Charlie O Dowd (Jurgen Prochnow) and his criminal organization.

While down under, Hurricane also wins the heart of Julie (Cassandra Delany), a woman in O Dowd’s employ. There’s not a lot of action in this flick, but Weathers is always fun to watch.

Carl Weathers and Carroll O'Connor in In the Heat of the Night.
MGM TV

In the Heat of the Night

Weathers had a more serious turn in the seventh and final season of the police drama, In the Heat of the Night. Carroll O’Connor headlined the series for its entire run as Bill Gillespie, the police chief of Sparta, Mississippi. In season 7, Gillespie was forced out of his job, and Weathers’ Hampton Forbes became the new chief of police.

Instead of fostering conflict between the two, Gillespie and Forbes quickly became close friends and allies. Thus when Gillespie became the new acting Sheriff of Newton County, he and Forbes had a great working relationship.

Carl Weathers and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore.
Universal Pictures

Happy Gilmore

In one of his funniest turns on the big screen, Weathers had a co-starring role in Happy Gilmore as the mentor for Adam Sandler’s title character. Weathers portrayed Derick “Chubbs” Peterson, a former professional golfer who lost his career and one of his hands to a freak alligator attack.

Under Chubbs’ guidance, Happy greatly improves his golf game and challenges his rival, Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), to a grudge match. Unfortunately, Happy’s attempt to thank Chubbs had some dire consequences for his friend. But Weathers did briefly reprise his role in Sandler’s Little Nicky a few years later.

Carl Weathers and David Cross in Arrested Development.
20th Century Studios TV

Arrested Development

It shouldn’t be too surprising that one of Carl Weathers’ best roles was when he played himself. Weathers guest starred in Arrested Development‘s first season when he met Tobias Fünke (David Cross) and agreed to become his acting coach. However, Weathers’ real talent was finding hilarious ways to save money in any situation. That was a running gag for Weathers when he returned in subsequent seasons for a few additional appearances.

Combat Carl and Jessie look on in horror in Toy Story of Terror.
Pixar

Toy Story of Terror!

Years after spoofing himself on Arrested Development, Weathers accepted a voice role as Combat Carl in Toy Story of Terror!, a TV special produced by Pixar in 2014. Jessie (Joan Cusack) was the primary character, as her friends Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and more met mysterious fates while their owner was on vacation in a spooky hotel.

This special plays like a parody of Predator, and that’s why it was so amusing to see Weathers voicing a character that was clearly based on Dillon from that movie. Combat Carl spoke almost exclusively in third person, which only made it even funnier. Weathers reprised his role in Toy Story 4.

Carl Weathers in The Mandalorian.
Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian

In what turned out to be his final live-action role, Weathers was reintroduced to modern fans in The Mandalorian as Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild who used to be the boss of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). After falling out with Din over the fate of Grogu, Greef has a change of heart and becomes a friend and an ally to both while doting on Grogu.

Lucasfilm also gave Weathers the chance to direct episodes in the second and third seasons. Unfortunately, since The Mandalorian movie hasn’t begun production yet, it’s unlikely that Weathers will give any further performances of the character.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV Plus in February
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Enrique Arrizon as Máximo Gallardo in 'Acapulco' from Apple TV+.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney Plus.

The Morning Show (2019)

Read more
The best movies on Hulu to watch in February
Hulu is the place to watch movies across a wide array of genres
Movie on a person's phone

There's a lot of competition out there in the streaming world, and it can be hard to shuffle through the services to find the best movies to stream right now. Though there are plenty of great movies on Netflix and Amazon still has the platform beat in terms of overall quality, many of the movies on Hulu can't be streamed anywhere else. The best movies on Hulu can be gritty, family-friendly, and even sci-fi-oriented. So if you're looking to expand your binge-watching horizons, we've found the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

White Men Can't Jump (2023)

Read more
The best Netflix movies to stream in February
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney Plus movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Maestro (2023)

Read more