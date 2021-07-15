We’re smack dab in the middle of summer and while some places have cooled down from their early heatwave, there is still plenty of summer weather to enjoy (or escape from). It seems like it takes forever to acclimate to the ever-changing climate temperatures especially since we’ve been indoors for the last year.

We’ve rounded up some of the best performing window air conditioning units on the market today. Their cooling capacity ranges anywhere from 150 up to 1,560 square feet. If you’re a DIYer, most of the units come with window kits for easy installation. These air conditioners are perfect for any budget, especially if you need multiple units for your home. Most importantly, they are energy efficient and have scheduling timers so you can set it and forget it.

GE 14,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner

The GE Smart Window Air Conditioner is a 14,000-BTU unit with 3 cooling settings, 3 fan speeds, and an airflow rate of 280 cubic feet per minute. The ENERGY STAR certified air conditioner comes equipped with a sleep mode and a timer, and has an Energy Efficiency Ratio of 11.4. The remote-controlled air conditioner works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant through its wireless connectivity capabilities. It comes with a window mounting kit and is recommended for up to 700 square-foot rooms.

LG 12,000 BTU Window Smart (Wi-Fi) Air Conditioner with Remote

The LG Smart Window Air Conditioner uses LG ThinQ technology and Wi-Fi to control your air conditioner by using your phone, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google. This ENERGY STAR certified unit can cool up to 550 square feet and saves on energy. The LG smart window air conditioner has 3 cooling settings, 3 fan speeds, and a 24-hour timer. The 4-way air deflector directs air flow to where you need it most. You can use it as an air conditioner, dehumidifier, or as a fan. There is a filter check light and the unit includes a window installation kit.

Frigidaire 8000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with 3500 BTU Heater and Remote Control

The Frigidaire window air conditioner has an 8,000 BTU cooling and 3,500 BTU heating option to keep you comfortable year-round. The unit is equipped with 3 fan speeds, a mesh filter, a remote control, and a built-in timer. It will cool up to 350 square feet of living space. An adjustable SpaceWise Adjustable Side Panels will fit most windows.

GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

Cool up to 250 square feet with the 6,000 BTU air conditioner. This GE window air conditioner has a 24-hour preset timer, 3 fan speeds, 3 cooling speeds, 2-way air control, and remote control. The Energy Efficiency Ratio is 11.4 and it can deliver an airflow rate of 175 cubic feet per minute.

GE 24,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

The new Turbo Cool function will cool a room up to 1,500 square feet quickly and effectively, maximizing comfort – or choose to use the 3 fan speeds and 3 cooling settings. Connect with the SmartHQ app using your voice to monitor, schedule, or control your smart air conditioner from anywhere. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 24,000 BTU cooling capacity is great for extra-large rooms and has an Energy Saver Mode that automatically turns off the fan and compressor. Included with the GE air conditioner is a remote control, clean filter reminder, and an EZ Mount window installation kit.

Frigidaire 10,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control

The sleek and modern design works with any type of home décor and will cool up to 450 square feet. The Frigidaire unit is Wi-Fi capable and connects to your device with the Frigidaire Smart App. Use the app to turn the unit on or off, change the temperature, and adjust fan speeds. The air conditioner is 10,000 BTUs, has an Energy Efficiency Ratio of 12.0, and is ENERGY STAR certified.

Fridigaire Gallery 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This window air conditioner is ENERGY STAR certified, has a Certified Energy Efficiency Ratio of 12.0 and can cool up to 350 square feet. It has a dehumidifying rate of 1.7 pounds an hour, 3 air speeds, and a 4-way directional air flow. You can control the air conditioner unit by Wi-Fi Assistant Smart Connectivity or with the remote control.

GE 5,050 BTU Window Air Conditioner

Cool a 150-square-foot office or den with this 5,050 BTU window air conditioning unit. It features 3 cooling settings, 3 fan speeds, and an airflow rate of 135 cubic feet per minute. You can operate it with the remote control, schedule it with a timer, and direct air circulation with the 2-way lever. It includes an Energy Efficiency Ratio of 11.4 and comes with a window mounting kit.

LG 15000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

The LG window air conditioner has 15,000 BTUs that will cool a room up to 700 square feet, which would be ideal for a small apartment. There are 3 fan speed settings, a 4-way air flow deflection, and you can use the remote control to adjust temperatures and fan speeds. A window mount kit is included with this ENERGY STAR-certified unit and has an Energy Efficiency Ratio of 11.8.

LG 24,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote Control

The LG Window Air Conditioner is perfect for cooling any medium to large room up to 1,560 square feet. It’s an ENERGY STAR certified unit that has 3 cooling speeds, 3 fan speeds, and a 24-hour timer. The 4-way air deflection lets the airflow be directed where needed most whether using it for cooling, dehumidifying, or circulating air. It features include a remote control, easy window installation kit, washable filter, and a check filter alert.

