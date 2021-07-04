Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for the best mattress sales, you’ll find this year’s 4th of July mattress deals to be outstanding bargains. This seasonal sales event always features deep discounts and this year the momentum that started in 2020 carried through for a second year. The result is that 2021’s 4th of July mattress sales may be the best we’ll see in years. This year there are more choices among mattress brands, types, styles, sizes, and options than ever. If you haven’t shopped for mattresses in recent years, you may find the multitude of choices overwhelming. But we’re here to help. We searched for the best 4th of July mattress deals of 2021 and listed our favorites below. We also address the reasons why the 4th of July sales are a great time to buy a new mattress and touch on major mattress decision factors for your consideration below.

Best 4th of July Mattress Deals 2021

Should You Buy a Mattress on the 4th of July?

For many people, Independence Day can seem an odd time to shop for a mattress, but if you consider the traditional sales seasons in general and the pandemic-related effects on our shopping for the past two years, looking at 4th of July mattress deals makes a lot of sense.

This year’s 4th of July mattress sales follow a long-established practice of sales events driven by mattress manufacturers and retailers alike. You can buy a new mattress any time of the year, of course, and in reality, you’ll find discounts in the competitive mattress industry pretty much everywhere. Once we get into the depths of summer, however, when people’s focus is on outdoor activities, vacation, and traveling, not as many people shop for mattresses and therefore the manufacturers and retailers don’t conduct big mattress sales events. The 4th of July, however, caps off a traditionally home improvement and betterment sales season that usually starts in the first days of spring and only cools down right around the 4th of July.

During the fall and leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, technology for smart homes, cooking, and entertainment draws most buyers’ attention. For sure, there will be attractive mattress sales during Black Friday, but this is the season when you’ll find the greatest selection and the deepest discounts.

The pandemic was and is a global disaster in many respects. One of the least expected outcomes of the pandemic was the surge in buying for the home. Instead of holding off on purchases to save money for potential drawn-out economic hardships, people who were unexpectedly spending more time at home working, caring for children, and overseeing their kids’ remote learning, as well as learning by necessity how to cook for themselves and their families. Devices and equipment that aided remote work, remote learning, and a myriad of home activities including cooking, entertaining, and supporting new hobbies sold at unexpected levels, often despite manufacturer closures and supply chain and distribution network interruptions. Many people also turned their attention to improving the value, functionality, health, and comfort factors in their homes. Mattress sales took off.

The pandemic is still with us, although increasing numbers of us are getting back to lives that are closer to normal. Manufacturers that enjoyed record sales in 2020 and early 2021 are still ramping up production and retailers are re-stocking and building inventories. As the traditional high volume mattress-buying season draws to a close, however, the sales and discounts in the always competitive mattress and bedding market insure that you’ll find some of the best discounts in years among the many 4th of July mattress sales.

How to Choose a Mattress on the 4th of July

To make the most of this year’s 4th of July mattress deals, you’ll want to buy wisely. As mentioned above, buying modern mattresses involves making many choices. It’s beyond the scope of this article to cover all of the decision points in-depth, but here are the major considerations to keep in mind as you search the best 4th of July mattress sales.

Mattress Type —Mattresses all used to consist of innersprings, coiled metal springs, tied together in groups for support with a multi-layer fabric upper layer for comfort. The whole mattress was covered with fabric, often with small, circular vents on the sides to prevent heat (and odor) build-up. Innerspring mattresses, and later on coils of various materials, still exist, but many newer mattresses now rely on multiple layers of foam for both support and comfort. Because heat build-up is still a thing, the top layer of foam, referred to as “memory foam,” often has embedded elements such as copper to help you feel cool. Some mattresses have a metal-infused gel for a top layer. So the basic choices of mattress are innerspring or memory foam. A third choice you’ll see from many manufacturers is the hybrid mattress. A hybrid mattress uses springs or coils for support and memory foam for comfort.

The best way to choose mattress type is to sleep on all types. That’s not practical for most of us, but you may be surprised to see that mattress companies often have long trial periods that last up to a full year during which you can return an undamaged mattress if it doesn’t suit you. Some companies even include the cost of both initial and potential return shipping in their pricing.

Mattress Size — You can still buy twin, full, queen, and king-sized mattresses, although there are variations for each. In addition, you can also select mattress height in many cases. Mattress height can depend on the actual thickness of the mattress but also on the heights of various additional layers and the overall bed’s foundation.

Mattress Options — Mattress options include the height and types of layers, as mentioned just above. You can often also select different materials based on hot, cook, back, side, or front sleepers. If you want to buy a smart bed, some high-end mattresses let you select or adjust settings for each side of a bed.

Bedding and Accessories — Bedding including sheets, pillows, pillowcases, comforters, duvets, mattress toppers, and much more are also on sale during the 4th of July mattress sales. If you want to save on bedding costs look for manufacturers that offer packages of accessories with each mattress purchase or with purchases above a set amount. In the latter case, up-leveling a new mattress choice may return much more in the value of the included bedding package.

Editors' Recommendations