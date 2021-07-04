  1. Culture
Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals for 2021

By

If you’re looking for the best mattress sales, you’ll find this year’s 4th of July mattress deals to be outstanding bargains. This seasonal sales event always features deep discounts and this year the momentum that started in 2020 carried through for a second year. The result is that 2021’s 4th of July mattress sales may be the best we’ll see in years. This year there are more choices among mattress brands, types, styles, sizes, and options than ever. If you haven’t shopped for mattresses in recent years, you may find the multitude of choices overwhelming. But we’re here to help. We searched for the best 4th of July mattress deals of 2021 and listed our favorites below. We also address the reasons why the 4th of July sales are a great time to buy a new mattress and touch on major mattress decision factors for your consideration below.

Best 4th of July Mattress Deals 2021

Leesa Sale: Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows

When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get a sheet set. You can get $350 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $250 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $150 off on their Original mattress.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Original Mattress, Queen

$949 $1,099
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$986 $1,095
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain.
Buy at Layla Sleep

Layla Hybrid Mattress

from $1,099 + two pillows
Invest in this 6-layer hybrid mattress from Layla Sleep which is both firm and soft. You can choose between sleeping on a firmer side or an ultra-soft, plush-like side by simply flipping it.
Buy at Layla Sleep

T&N Original Mattress

$591 $695
Reward yourself with a mattress that is comfortable for all kinds of sleeping positions. The T&N Original is a classic choice made from two layers of open-cell foam and cooling gel for a cozy feeling.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Nectar Lush Mattress

$1,499 $1,898
Bring the quality of your sleep to a whole new level with this mattress. It's built with premium layers plus a dual action cooling tech for maximum comfort and support.
$399 Of Accessories Included
Queen

Leesa Legend Mattress

from $1.549
Compared to the original Leesa mattress, the Legend variant is considered the most luxurious. It's made from super soft organic cotton and Merino wool to help you sleep soundly.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Hybrid Mattress, queen

$1,549 $1,799
If you enjoy the traditional firm feel of innerspring but also want memory foam, then this is the mattress for you. The Hybrid has a 1.5-inch memory foam layer and a 6-inch pocket spring layer.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

$626 $695
This bed-in-a-box is Oeko-Tex certified (eco-friendly) and comes with a 100-night guarantee.
Buy at Amazon

Saatva HD Mattress

from $1,299
Heavier people who weigh up to 500 pounds can feel supported with the Saatva HD mattress. Heavy duty hybrid innerspring support with 5-zone latex for support and comfort. 12.5-gauge steel coils.
Buy at Saatva

Purple Kids Mattress, up to 14 years old

from $499
Designed for kids up to 14 years of age, the Purple Kids Mattress in bunk or loft bed size combines supportive foam and a breathable gel grid with a washable cover.
Buy Now

Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress, Queen size

from $2299 + free Purple sheets and 2 Plush pillows
Copmbine supportive foam with pocketed coals and top it off with a cooling gel grid that conforms to your body -- and then add a thicker grid 50% to 100% more for fabulous sleep.
Buy Now

Layla Memory Foam Queen mattress

from $899
Layla's Memory Foam Mattress has a top layer of antimicrobial copper foam that conforms to your body pressure and pulls heat away from your body so you can sleep cooler.
Buy at Layla Sleep

DreamCloud Queen mattress

from $999
DreamCloud's hybrid 5-layer mattress has a quilted foam cashmere top layer, pressure-relief layer, memory foam layers, a targeted support layer, and a dense foam base layer.
Buy Now

Zenhaven Latex Mattress

from $1,199
Natural, organic, nontoxic materials with with cotton and New Zealand wool and five layers of latex for lower back support and comfort. Flippable for different firmness levels.
Buy at Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

from $849
Get a great night's sleep in your budget on a dual-coil mattress with innersprings, foam coils, and a plush pillow top to support and cushion. Spinal zone with memory foam reduces lower back pressure.
Buy at Saatva

Loom & Leaf Mattress

from $899
Treat yourself with Saatva's best memory foam mattress using 5-pound memory foam and high-density foam in layers for contour support and and cool comfort from gel-infused foam.
Buy at Saatva

Nectar Memory Foam Queen mattress

from $799
Nectar's premium memory foam mattress draws off body heat while it also supports and hugs your body. 11-inches high, this mattress has Nectar's maximum airflow.
Buy at Nectar

Helix Sunset Queen mattress

from $999
The Helix Sunset mattress has soft plush top layers over pressure point layers to cushion your shoulders and thighs, middle layers that support body contours for side sleepers, and a breathable cover.
Buy at Helix

The Purple Mattress, Twin size

from $599
Sleep on a 2-inch breathable gel grid over two-layers of comfort form with a mattress that cools as it adapts to your contours and supports your whole body.
Buy Now

Purple Hybrid Premier, Twin XL

from $1,999 with free Purple sheets and Plush pillow
Purple's flagship mattress adds to the Purple Hybrid combination of pocketed coils with a transition foam layer and a gel grid, but the Hybrid Premier has thicker gel grids a greater floating feeling.
Buy Now

Purple Hybrid Mattress, Queen size

from $1,699 with free Purple sheets and a Plush pillow
Foam comfort and coil support for the best of both mattress compositions. The coils react quickly to your body movements, the foam keeps it cozy, and the breathable gel grid helps against overheating.
Buy Now

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress

from $899
This hybrid's organic latex lets you rest on an all-natural mattress with certified nontoxic organic cotton and New Zealand wool. Cover is hand-tufted and botanical antimicrobial treated
Buy at Saatva

Casper Original Queen mattress

from 1,095
Casper's all-foam mattress is designed for comfortable sleep with zoned support to align the spine and air circulation features to help you keep cool. The mattress cover is made from recycled bottles.
Buy at Casper

Saatva Youth Mattress

from $699
Saatva's innerspring mattress for kids is dual-sided so you can flip it when your child grows and needs more support. Hypoallergenic, antimicrobial organic cotton cover for comfort and health.
Buy at Saatva

The Purple Mattress, Queen size

from $1,149
Fully supported sleep with a mattres that builds on two layers of comfort foam with a top breathable gel grid. 100-night trial plus free shipping and returns.
Buy Now

Saatva Solaire mattress

from $1,997
Adjust either side of the Solaire mattress. You'll sleep on six layers of comfort and support with adjustable angle and firmness. Forget about wrestling with pillows for support, go Solaire.
Buy at Saatva

Purple Hybrid Mattress, Twin XL

from $1,399 + free Purple sheets and 1 Plush Pillow
Combine the Purple mattress's gel grid with pocketed coils for more adaptive response than foam-only beds. This bed benefits in support and durability.
Buy Now

Leesa Original Queen mattress

from $949
The Leesa Original all-foam mattress uses layers of foam for cooling, contouring, and pressure relief. The mattress combines bounce, comfort and support and has a soft, breathable gray twill cover.
Buy at Leesa

Should You Buy a Mattress on the 4th of July?

For many people, Independence Day can seem an odd time to shop for a mattress, but if you consider the traditional sales seasons in general and the pandemic-related effects on our shopping for the past two years, looking at 4th of July mattress deals makes a lot of sense.

This year’s 4th of July mattress sales follow a long-established practice of sales events driven by mattress manufacturers and retailers alike. You can buy a new mattress any time of the year, of course, and in reality, you’ll find discounts in the competitive mattress industry pretty much everywhere. Once we get into the depths of summer, however, when people’s focus is on outdoor activities, vacation, and traveling, not as many people shop for mattresses and therefore the manufacturers and retailers don’t conduct big mattress sales events. The 4th of July, however, caps off a traditionally home improvement and betterment sales season that usually starts in the first days of spring and only cools down right around the 4th of July.

During the fall and leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, technology for smart homes, cooking, and entertainment draws most buyers’ attention. For sure, there will be attractive mattress sales during Black Friday, but this is the season when you’ll find the greatest selection and the deepest discounts.

The pandemic was and is a global disaster in many respects. One of the least expected outcomes of the pandemic was the surge in buying for the home. Instead of holding off on purchases to save money for potential drawn-out economic hardships, people who were unexpectedly spending more time at home working, caring for children, and overseeing their kids’ remote learning, as well as learning by necessity how to cook for themselves and their families. Devices and equipment that aided remote work, remote learning, and a myriad of home activities including cooking, entertaining, and supporting new hobbies sold at unexpected levels, often despite manufacturer closures and supply chain and distribution network interruptions. Many people also turned their attention to improving the value, functionality, health, and comfort factors in their homes. Mattress sales took off.

The pandemic is still with us, although increasing numbers of us are getting back to lives that are closer to normal. Manufacturers that enjoyed record sales in 2020 and early 2021 are still ramping up production and retailers are re-stocking and building inventories. As the traditional high volume mattress-buying season draws to a close, however, the sales and discounts in the always competitive mattress and bedding market insure that you’ll find some of the best discounts in years among the many 4th of July mattress sales.

How to Choose a Mattress on the 4th of July

To make the most of this year’s 4th of July mattress deals, you’ll want to buy wisely. As mentioned above, buying modern mattresses involves making many choices. It’s beyond the scope of this article to cover all of the decision points in-depth, but here are the major considerations to keep in mind as you search the best 4th of July mattress sales.

Mattress Type —Mattresses all used to consist of innersprings, coiled metal springs, tied together in groups for support with a multi-layer fabric upper layer for comfort. The whole mattress was covered with fabric, often with small, circular vents on the sides to prevent heat (and odor) build-up. Innerspring mattresses, and later on coils of various materials, still exist, but many newer mattresses now rely on multiple layers of foam for both support and comfort. Because heat build-up is still a thing, the top layer of foam, referred to as “memory foam,” often has embedded elements such as copper to help you feel cool. Some mattresses have a metal-infused gel for a top layer. So the basic choices of mattress are innerspring or memory foam. A third choice you’ll see from many manufacturers is the hybrid mattress. A hybrid mattress uses springs or coils for support and memory foam for comfort.

The best way to choose mattress type is to sleep on all types. That’s not practical for most of us, but you may be surprised to see that mattress companies often have long trial periods that last up to a full year during which you can return an undamaged mattress if it doesn’t suit you. Some companies even include the cost of both initial and potential return shipping in their pricing.

Mattress Size — You can still buy twin, full, queen, and king-sized mattresses, although there are variations for each. In addition, you can also select mattress height in many cases. Mattress height can depend on the actual thickness of the mattress but also on the heights of various additional layers and the overall bed’s foundation.

Mattress Options — Mattress options include the height and types of layers, as mentioned just above. You can often also select different materials based on hot, cook, back, side, or front sleepers. If you want to buy a smart bed, some high-end mattresses let you select or adjust settings for each side of a bed.

Bedding and Accessories — Bedding including sheets, pillows, pillowcases, comforters, duvets, mattress toppers, and much more are also on sale during the 4th of July mattress sales. If you want to save on bedding costs look for manufacturers that offer packages of accessories with each mattress purchase or with purchases above a set amount. In the latter case, up-leveling a new mattress choice may return much more in the value of the included bedding package.

