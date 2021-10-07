The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What would you do during a zombie apocalypse? If you were a Zack Snyder character, you would likely make a grab for the no longer guarded cash.

The walking dead-obsessed director is doubling down on his first 2021 fiendish action flick, Army of the Dead, to take audiences back to the beginning of the rise of the undead. The Sept. 25 Netflix trailer introduces us to another lovable team, this time populated by several of ​​Interpol’s most wanted criminal specialists, hired by a mysterious woman to break into a sequence of three legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe — all owned by infamous billionaire, Bly Tanaka.

The prequel takes place during the beginning stages of the same zombie outbreak visited in Dead and in 2004’s Army of the Dead, Snyder’s original flesh-eating film. In Thieves, we’re introduced to Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), a safecracker who is recruited to help a misfit crew of aspiring thieves.

“Is it like a movie film where each one of us has a different skill set and it’s only working together that we can pull off that which needs the pulling off?” Schweighöfer as Dieter asks.

Schweighöfer also directs this particular Snyder story, which was developed into a script by co-writer Shay Hatten, and stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen as the rest of the gang.

After the exposition, the clip takes off with a rocking cover of Dr. John’s Right Place Wrong Time with plenty of high speed chases, screams, broken glass, gun fire, blood-soaked shirts, stacks of cash, and wise cracks surrounding Dieter’s focused burglary.

Snyder does love his motley crews.

“This — is about becoming legends,” O. Fee as Korina says.

Army of Thieves is one of several projects in the works as part of the Army of the Dead universe. Not content with just Dead, Netflix is going all in on Snyder’s undead world. An untitled sequel is in development and there’s even an anime series in the works, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Army of Thieves will premiere on the streaming channel on Friday, Oct. 29.

