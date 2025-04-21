 Skip to main content
A sequel to Ready or Not is coming, and it’s filled with familiar faces

The cast for this new movie will be almost entirely different, with one notable exception.

By
Samara Weaving in Ready or Not
Searchlight Pictures

Ready or Not was one of the surprise success stories of 2019, and after more than half a decade, it looks like a sequel is coming. The film is aptly titled Ready or Not: Here I Come, and will feature the return of Samara Weaving’s Grace along with a slew of new characters.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning for the sequel, having directed the two most recent Scream movies as well as Abigail following the release of the first film. Variety is reporting that the new cast for this sequel will include Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, Nestor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Shawn Hatosy, and David Cronenberg.

The first film starred Weaving as a young woman who, on the day of her wedding, is forced to play a high-stakes game of hide and seek by the family she’s married into. As she’s hunted by her family, she has to fight for her own survival.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family,” said Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who directed the 2019 hit.

“We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one,” Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield said. “This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

