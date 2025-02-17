Sarah Michelle Gellar seems to understand fan apprehension about the ‘Buffy’ reboot

Following the news that Sarah Michelle Gellar would be returning to the most iconic role of her career in a Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series, there was plenty of natural concern about what this new show could look like.

Hulu is currently the home for this new show, which would feature Gellar in a supporting role as she mentors a new slayer. In speaking with People about the potential for the new series, Gellar seemed to be in a similar place as many fans about the potential reboot.

“I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It’s heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time,” she explained.

While fans are eager to see what the sequel series might look like, many are worried that this new show won’t be able to recapture what made the original series feel so special. Gellar seems to share that concern, although she also seems confident that they have the right people in place. She said that she knows they have to “do it right.”

“And I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks [Nora and Lilla Zuckerman], to Gail Berman. And I think people are going to be pretty impressed,” she added.

It might be some time before this series actually airs, but these kinds of reboots have usually been a fairly mixed bag for fans of the original series. Sometimes, they add something really meaningful and bring in an entire new cohort of fans. Other times, though, they fall on their face.