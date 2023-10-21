 Skip to main content
What do Toyota, Porsche, and Ford have in common? The most loyal customers, according to J.D. Power

Customer loyalty is important, and these three brands are tops

James Dolan
By

People having a conersation at a car dealership
The past few years have been challenging for the auto industry. For starters, car prices increased due to record-high inflation and supply chain issues. On top of that, gas prices rose to unprecedented levels causing consumers to consider hybrid and electric vehicles that are cheaper to fuel than gasoline vehicles. Not to mention the labor union strike that has crippled GM, Ford, and Stellantis manufacturing operations.

But that’s not all; traditional gasoline car brands are slowly losing ground to EV brands such as Tesla and Rivian. Case in point? According to Green Cars, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car globally in Q1 2023, a position that was previously held by the Toyota Corolla. We’ve also seen the same trend in California, where Tesla is outselling Toyota. Well, you have to ask — is the market shifting, or consumers are changing their brand loyalty?

The car brands with the most loyal customers

In the latest J.D. Power report, Toyota has the most loyal customers than any other car brand. According to the data, 60% of Toyota customers buy from the same brand after reselling their used vehicles. Honda comes a close second with a loyalty rate of 55%. Additionally, Porsche is the leading luxury brand, with 56.8% of the customers staying loyal, followed by Mercedes-Benz at 50.5%.

Front end angle of 2021 Ford F-150 parked on a dirt trail in front of a red barn and trees.
Ford / Ford

When it comes to the most loyal pickup owners, Ford takes the number one spot with a loyalty rate of 64.6%. This is not surprising considering that the Ford F-Series has been the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. for decades. In the SUV mass market segment, 61.1% of Subaru owners retain the same brand after reselling their existing vehicles. However, Volvo has the most loyal owners in the luxury SUV category, with a loyalty rate of 56.5%, closely followed by BMW at 56.5%.

Interestingly, popular brands such as Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Jeep didn’t rank at the top of the list in any segment, according to the report by J.D. Power. They likely missed out, considering that J.D. Power analyzed data from September 2022 to August 2023. Tesla may also not have made it to the list because there is no EV segment — or it doesn’t rank high if you put it in alongside other traditional car brands in different categories.

Besides that, the last time J.D. Power made a list of the most reliable car brands, it ranked Nissan, MINI, Kia, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Genesis, Mitsubishi, Buick, Toyota, and Lexus with the highest scores.

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
New BMW motorcycle, the 2024 R 1300 GS, brings new suspension geometry and improved hardware
It's sub-$30k, too
Two 2024 BMW R 1300 GS adventure touring motorcycles traveling on a highway with desert and distant mountains in the background.

Piling on upgrades and new performance features, BMW Motorrad's 2024 R 1300 GS touring adventure motorcycles set the bar high for competitive brands. BMW introduces a new 1,300 cc boxer engine with the R 1300 GS, the most potent boxer yet.
The new GS, available in several style and color variants in early 2024, doesn't leap ahead of earlier versions with its engine alone. For 2024, BMW redesigned the GS frame, dialed in greater steering preciseness, and improved the bike's stability.
The GS's new boxer mill pumps out 145 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm, nine hp, and five ft-lb more in a bike that weighs 26 pounds lighter than the previous model, the 2023 BMW R 1250 GS. You don't have to be concerned about engine peakiness, requiring that you wring it out thoroughly to hit the sweet spot because the new engine pulls hard in the wide 3,600 to 7,800 rpm range, BMW claims. The R 1300 GS redlines at 9,000 rpm.
One factor in the 2024's weight savings is the new placement of the six-speed transmission inside the engine housing, directly under the motor. BMW also reduced the versatile bike's overall size -- breaking from the common automotive tendency to make room for new features by increasing vehicle size.

BMW improved the R 1300 GS suspension with a redesigned steel and aluminum frame, increasing stiffness and improving stability. A new Evo Telelever design decouples the front fork suspension from the handlebars to reduce handlebar dive and tilt under hard braking and severe fork tube compression. The Telever system pairs with BMW's updated Evo Paralever to transfer weight from front impacts via the swing arm to the bike's rear for greater traction and stability.

Read more
EV charging stations stay broken because we don’t have enough electricians: Report
"EV electrician" may be the next "underwater welding" hustle
7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store

 

A new trend  in the age of AI is asking GPT all kinds of crazy questions, not the least of which is, "How can I make more money?' In every generation, we have seen opportunities. During the Gold Rush, it was the guy selling shovels. At the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, becoming an architect or engineer was worth the educational investment.

Read more
Industry insider says Tesla Cybertruck pre-production issues are nothing to worry about (yet)
Don't judge a 16-bit truck by its pre-production models?
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

The concern surrounding Tesla’s pre-production Cybertruck problems may be misplaced, according to one automotive authority. After five high-profile delays and over four years of waiting, numerous sites, commenters, and even Elon Musk himself have all pointed out problems with the pre-production vehicle. One recent issue, which may have caused the most recent push-back of the truck’s production date, relates to panel gaps on the polygonal EV.

Auto expert Sandy Munro seemed dismissive of this, telling Insider: "With prototypes, they're not as fussy about panel gaps and things like that — so you can't really throw rocks at that.”

Read more