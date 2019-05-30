The Manual
Catch an Exclusive $1,000 Uber Ride Aboard a scUber Submarine to the Great Barrier Reef

Uber rides are rarely an exciting part of one’s day. Most rely on the ubiquitous rideshare service out of necessity rather than as a source of “fun.” But, that’s likely to change thanks to scUber – the world’s first submersible rideshare service scheduled to cruise the Great Barrier Reef this summer. The best part? You and a friend could even catch a ride for free.

From now through June 18, 40 riders have the opportunity to request the unique experience directly through the Uber app. The underwater ride costs about USD $2,000 for a pair of passengers who sit one on each side of the scUber pilot. The sky-high price tag includes a roundtrip helicopter ride to and from scUber’s location, a one-hour trip in the submersible, and drop off at the original pickup point.

As you might expect, routes and dates for the temporary service are extremely limited. From now through June 3, riders in Gladstone can catch a scUber ride to Heron Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef. Beginning June 9, the service will move to collect passengers on select dates in the Australian municipalities of Palm Cove, Port Douglas, and Cairns for tours of Agincourt Reef.

scuber ride great barrier reef contest map 3

scUber Bookings will be made available each morning on the dates above. Riders in the areas mentioned can simply launch the Uber app and request a ride to “Great Barrier Reef.” One request will be accepted daily on a first-come-first-served basis. Each trip will start with a 9:30 a.m. pickup by Aquatica Submarines and riders will return to their original address around 4:30 p.m.

We’re not above appreciating a well-crafted PR stunt, and Uber is no stranger to them. Whether or not their proposed uberAIR “flightsharing” service will ever take flight, for example, remains to be seen. But, we can dream. Publicity stunt or not, the scUber initiative will also donate the full value of every underwater tour to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef. The organization actively works to promote, protect, and preserve the world’s largest barrier reef for generations to come.

If you’re not flush with “tool around the Great Barrier Reef in a personal submarine” money, take heart. Uber is partnering with Queensland Tourism to provide one lucky winner and a friend from each of six countries (the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom) with a free ride. The prize package also includes roundtrip airfare, five nights luxury accommodations, a tour of the world heritage Daintree Rainforest, and $250 AUD (approximately USD $170) credit to use in the Uber and Uber Eats app. Enter to win by visiting scUberQueensland.com and sharing in 25 words or less why you should be chosen for the scUber experience.

