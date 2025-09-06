 Skip to main content
Minimalist travel tips: How I pack light without sacrificing comfort

Who knew packing less could make traveling this much easier? Here’s how I do it

By
Airplane in mountains
Pascal Meier / Unsplash

If you travel often, you know the drill: Dragging heavy bags through terminals, juggling boarding passes, and waiting forever at baggage claim. Over time, all of this adds up to stress before you even reach your destination.

I’ve been there, and honestly, it used to ruin trips for me. But then I discovered minimalist travel, and everything changed. It’s about skipping the unnecessary bulk and still having everything you need right at your fingertips.

Travel expert Sarb Johal from The Tech Packer puts it perfectly — packing light saves time, money, and hassle. Fewer bags mean faster security, no checked luggage fees, and more freedom to move.

Over the years, I’ve honed a set of travel habits that let me breeze through airports and enjoy my trips without feeling weighed down. Here are my top nine minimalist travel hacks that will change the way you travel.

1. Stick to the one-bag rule

An overhead view of a man packing a suitcase
Surface / Unsplash

I never travel with more than one carry-on. It could be a travel backpack or a small rolling suitcase — whatever meets airline size limits. Keeping it light means no checked-bag fees, faster security lines, and walking straight out of the airport.

2. Build a capsule wardrobe

A man packing clothes in his suitcase
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

I’ve learned to pack clothes that all work together in neutral colors. This way, I can mix and match easily without needing a ton of pieces. My clothes are wrinkle-resistant, and I limit myself to two or three pairs of shoes. I also pick lightweight outerwear that works for different climates so I’m ready for whatever weather hits.

3. Wear bulky clothes on travel days

Traveler in airport
Erik Odiin / Unsplash

If I’m heading from cold weather to a warmer destination (or the other way around), I just wear my heaviest coat and boots on the plane. It saves so much space in my bag, and I can always shed layers once I’m seated.

4. Go digital whenever possible

Person on phone
cottonbro studio / Pexels

I’ve stopped packing paper books and now use a Kindle. Boarding passes live on my phone, and I keep important travel docs in a cloud folder that works offline. 

5. Pack multi-use toiletries

black toiletry bag from Cincha
Kelly Baker / The Manual

My toiletry kit is tiny now — I use solid shampoo bars and multi-purpose products like moisturizer with SPF or two-in-one shampoo/conditioner. This saves space and avoids liquid limits at security.

6. Do laundry on longer trips

Dirty laundry in a blue basket
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

For trips longer than a week, I usually plan to do a load of laundry halfway through. Sometimes the hotel has a laundry service, and other times I just use a little travel detergent to wash a few essentials in the sink.

7. Downsize tech gear

person packing a laptop in a bag
Andrew Neel / Unsplash

I used to bring a bunch of chargers and devices, but now I keep it simple: One universal charger, wireless earbuds, and only the tech I actually use. 

8. Use packing cubes

Packing cubes
Timur Weber / Pexels

Packing cubes keep everything neat and compressed. I use separate cubes for clothes, underwear, and gym gear — it saves space and makes unpacking easier.

9. Skip “just in case” items

Person standing on an airplane
Kelly / Pexels

I’ve gotten ruthless about what I bring. If I haven’t used something on previous trips, it stays home. It’s all about sticking to the essentials I know I’ll truly use.

