Why you need to take a cold shower after a flight

Here are the benefits of cold showers after a flight

Sarah Joseph
By
a gigantic showerhead
Pixabay/Pexels / Pexels

Traveling by air doesn’t come without its physical tolls. Hours spent in a pressurized cabin with limited movement and dry hydration levels can negatively impact our skin and immune system in ways we don’t immediately notice. One of the simplest yet surprisingly effective ways to counteract these effects is by taking a cold shower after a flight. While it might not be the most appealing thing in the world to do after a flight, the cold exposure might just be worth it. Let’s explore how this simple act can be a game-changer for frequent flyers.

Benefits of cold showers after a flight

Plane window
StuBaileyPhoto / Pixabay / Pixabay

Revitalizing the skin

One of the most notable changes that you may have experienced after air travel is how harsh it can be to the skin. The low humidity levels in airplane cabins can harm the natural moisture barrier on your skin and lead to dehydration or even breakouts. A cold shower can work wonders in this scenario.

This is because cold water helps to constrict blood vessels, which can reduce the swelling that might occur after long flights. This constriction also helps to tighten the skin, giving it a firmer and more vibrant appearance. For those prone to acne or oily skin, cold water is beneficial as it doesn’t strip the skin of its natural oils like hot water can.

Cold showers can also help to stimulate blood circulation. This increased circulation can help to nourish skin cells, speeding up the skin’s metabolism and leading to healthier, more radiant skin. This boost in blood flow can also aid in the more efficient removal of toxins, including those accumulated during travel.

Enhancing immune response

Beyond skin health, cold showers can also positively affect the immune system, particularly after being in an environment like an airplane where exposure to germs is higher. Cold water can increase the production of white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting off infections and responding to pathogens, so taking a cold shower might just give your immune system the post-flight boost it needs.

Cold showers are also linked to an increase in the production of anti-inflammatory substances in the body. Inflammation is a natural response to stress, including the physical stress of travel. By reducing inflammation, cold showers can indirectly support immune function, helping the body to recuperate more efficiently from the rigors of air travel.

While the thought of stepping into a cold shower after a long flight might be unappealing, the potential benefits for both skin health and immune function might just be worth it. By improving circulation and stimulating the immune system, a cold shower can be a simple yet effective way to rejuvenate your body after air travel. As with any health-related practice, individual experiences and benefits can vary, so it’s always good to listen to your body and adjust accordingly.

Do you need a passport to go to Puerto Rico? What to know before your trip
What documentation is needed to travel to Puerto Rico?
Passport

Do you need a passport to go to Puerto Rico? Planning a trip to Puerto Rico often raises questions about travel documentation. As an unincorporated territory of the United States, Puerto Rico enjoys a unique status that affects the travel requirements needed to enter the area. So, do you need a passport for Puerto Rico? Let’s dive into the details to provide clarity on this matter.

Do you need a passport to go to Puerto Rico? The bottom line
No, you do not need a passport to go to Puerto Rico as a United States citizen. Puerto Rico is part of a group of U.S. territories that does not require travelers to present a passport at the border. However, if you are not a United States citizen, different entry requirements may apply, and it is always a good idea to double-check the details of your specific situation.
Can I travel to Puerto Rico with just my driver’s license?
The short answer is yes. U.S. citizens can travel to Puerto Rico using only a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or state ID card. However, starting on May 7, 2025, if you do not have a passport, you will need a REAL ID to fly domestically in the United States, which includes the territory of Puerto Rico. Without the ID, you can still use a passport.
What documents do I need to go to Puerto Rico?
As long as you are a U.S. citizen, a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, suffices for travel to Puerto Rico. However, make sure you double-check your ID’s expiration date before your trip to ensure that it remains valid throughout your stay in Puerto Rico. 
What islands can you go to with just a passport?
While Puerto Rico may not require a passport, other destinations in the Caribbean do. So, if you plan on traveling to multiple different destinations, make sure you research entry requirements for other islands in the region. 

American Airlines makes major change to loyalty program to get you to book direct
American Airlines

The way travelers earn loyalty points and book flights is about to change significantly, thanks to a series of significant policy shifts by American Airlines. Starting May 1, the airline has announced a new rule in its loyalty program (American's AAdvantage program), which will only award miles and loyalty points for bookings made through "preferred" travel agencies. This update represents a significant shift in how travelers will approach booking flights and maintaining loyalty statuses.

What's changing for the American Airlines loyalty program?
The preferred status of travel agencies is now linked to their use of the New Distribution Capability (NDC). This change is nudges travelers to book directly with American Airlines or through specific agencies that align closely with their new booking systems. To be considered preferred, agencies must jump through all sorts of hoops, including new NDC usage thresholds.
Impact on travelers
As a frequent flyer, I've always valued the flexibility of booking through various platforms, often choosing the one offering the best deal or convenience. However, with this new policy, the ability to earn AAdvantage miles and points becomes tied to how and where the booking is made.

Before you travel, make sure you do this to your Google Maps app first
Person using Google Maps application on an Android smartphone

Are you planning an upcoming trip? Whether you're road-tripping across the country, backpacking through Europe, or simply heading to a family member’s house for the holidays, having access to accurate maps and navigation is essential when traveling. 

Google Maps has become one of the most widely used navigation apps for travelers worldwide. But before you fully put your trust in Google Maps to get you from point A to point B, there's an important calibration step you should take first. 

