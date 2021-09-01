The REI Labor Day sale has begun and that means some big discounts on a wide range of products that are ideal for your outdoor adventures. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive water bottle, a new tent, or even a portable power station, REI has some fantastic deals going on right now. While you can hit the button below to check out the full REI Labor Day sale, we’ve also taken the time to narrow things down to some of the key highlights that are available during the sales season. As always, you’ll need to be quick with these deals as they’re likely to run out of stock sooner or later, and you won’t want to miss out on these incredible savings.

Hydro Flask Skyline Wine Bottle — $25, was $45

The Hydro Flask Skyline Wine Bottle is able to hold a full bottle of wine, keeping it at the appropriate temperature for hours to come. That’s thanks to its TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation system and insulated leakproof cap which means your favorite drink is always kept safe. With a silicone base, it also offers extra traction on slippery surfaces plus there’s a Pure Pour opening system so you get drip-free pours every time. Ideal for taking out and about with you on camping trips and similar. Some would consider this a backpacking essential.

REI Co-op Pack-Away 24 Soft Cooler — $37, was $50

Packed with 10 pounds of ice, this Pack-Away 24 Soft Cooler can keep 24 cans below 40F for up to 32 hours. That’s ideal for a fun party while camping. It has simple side clips that mean you can quickly change between a cube shape to tote to flat pack for all your storage needs with a straight-zip design providing a wide-mouth opening for easy loading and unloading. A leakproof liner means you won’t have to worry there either plus it’s all easy to clean thanks to its durable polyester shell and PEVA insulating liner.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Speaker — $50, was $70

Offering just what you need from the best waterproof speakers, the JBL Clip 3 Portable Speaker has an IPX7 waterproof design which means it can stand up to full immersion up to 1m in depth. With a rechargeable lithium ion battery, you can expect a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge which means the party can keep going for longer. A built-in carabiner clip makes it easy to hook up the speaker to pretty much anything while other features like a wireless daisy chain lets you link two speakers together, plus there’s a speakerphone feature too.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 – Men’s — $70, was $100

Lightweight yet with an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio, the REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 is a great bet for all kinds of situations. It has a recycled nylon shell fabric that’s been treated with a durable water repellent finish so it can shed light rain and snow, while also providing you with wind resistance. It’s highly compressible too so you can easily pack it into its own left-hand pocket. A full-length front zipper proves useful along with zip hand pockets, stretch cuffs, and all the other comforts you’d want from a great feeling jacket.

REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Men’s — $90, was $130

Built for comfort, the REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack is designed to hold plenty of gear for day hikes as well as overnight trips. It uses a spring-steel perimeter frame that provides load support while also allowing for the back panel to conform to your torso. A U-shaped panel opening has 4 zipper sliders which means easy access to your gear as well as full access when fully open. The main compartment also offers a mesh side pocket and a back pocket, with padded mesh-covered straps, belt and back meaning you stay cool and comfortable while you wear it. It even offers a sleeve for a hydration reservoir for those long hikes, as well as convenient pockets for your phone or sunglasses. It’s everything you could need from one of the best travel backpacks.

REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots – Men’s — $97, was $130

These hiking boots are made from 99% recycled PET polyester and are designed for lightweight yet durable comfort right out of the box. With HydroWall complete waterproof/breathable protection, they’ll keep your feet dry at all times. Alongside that is 20% recycled rubber TerraGrip tread which provides you with anti-slip grip on all kinds of terrain thanks to their 4mm forefoot climbing lugs for going up and 4mm heel braking lugs for coming back down. Designed alongside podiatrists, they ensure support and comfort every step of the way.

Black Diamond Fitzroy Tent Vestibule — $135, was $180

The Black Diamond Fitzroy Tent Vestibule adds 9 square feet of storage space to your existing Fitzroy tent saving you the need to buy a whole new one. It’s the perfect size for making more room for your gear or a furry companion. The vestibule has a lightweight and waterproof design that keeps the elements out and your gear or helper dry at all times. It’s the perfect accompaniment if you need to expand your tent needs for less.

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station — $300, was $349

One of the best off the grid essentials, the EcoFlow River Portable Power Station allows you to simultaneously power up to 10 devices thanks to its 288Wh capacity. It has three pure sine wave AC outlets which means it can power some devices up to 1,8000W when X-Boost mode is on meaning you can power pretty much every device you can think of. A recharge from 0% to 80% only takes just under an hour with a full recharge taking just 1.6 hours. It’s ideal if you’re going off the grid but could do with some juice for those key appliances.

Exped Outer Space II Tent — $300, was $429

Offering a lot of what our tent buying guide recommends, the Exped Outer Space II Tent is a giant, pole-supported tent that easily shelters two people in camp chairs, while still making room for a lightweight table and backpacks too. It uses exostructure poles to maximize its strength while still being easy to construct, with its inner tent maximizing headroom and volume for a comfier stay. All doors can be opened in breeze-way mode for flow-through ventilation so you can stay cool in hot weather and reduce condensation during wet days too.

GoPro HERO9 Black Camera — $350, was $400

One of the best action cameras out there, the GoPro HERO9 Black Camera allows you to shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution. Its powerhouse 23.6MP sensor provides you with lifelike image sharpness and fluid motion with the SuperPhoot mode able to capture pro-quality photos with 20MP clarity. A large rear touchscreen screen with touch zoom makes it easy to see what you’ve snapped and you can even livestream content via the camera. Other features include HyperSmooth 3.0 offering advanced video stabilization and TimeWarp 3.0 so you can record fantastic time-lapse scenes.

Should You Shop the REI Labor Day Sale?

The REI Labor Day Sale is a pretty good time to treat yourself to new outdoor equipment. While the season for outdoor camping is dying down a little while we all go indoors more for the winter, there are some great bargains to be had that will get you ready for the spring or if you want to indulge in some autumnal or wintery camping too. By buying at the end of the season, you should get some of the best prices rather than if you wait until the spring when everyone is keen to invest in new camping gear. It’s always good to plan ahead, right?

Sure, you could wait until the Black Friday sales but, generally, Labor Day discounts are often on a par these days with the big sales event later in the year. Black Friday also tends to focus more on technology and gift ideas so it isn’t always a great bet for camping and outdoor equipment, purely because of the time of year it occurs. By buying now, you get the peace of mind of knowing you’ve got what you want, plus you can spread out the cost rather than spending a lot during the holidays when you’re probably already buying gifts.

As always, only buy an item if you truly need it. Thanks to the wide breadth of offers available as part of the REI Labor Day sale, it’s worth thinking about what you really need before you dive in, otherwise you might be tempted to overspend. By that same logic, think about your budget and how much you want to spend. Research the item so you know it’s the best product for you rather than rely solely on it being a good price. Never be lured into buying something simply because it’s cheap.

REI is generally a very reputable name in the outdoor equipment business and also offers lots of related products such as GoPros and boots and jackets, so you should be onto a good thing here. It’s still a good idea to check out the competition though in case there’s a better discount elsewhere.

