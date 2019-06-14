Share

If you’re a dog, the 4th of July is nothing to celebrate. While humans are busy enjoying our nation’s birthday by setting off fireworks, pets are cowering in terror at the constant booming. While accurate statistics are hard to come by, both the ASPCA and the American Humane Society agree that more pets go missing on Independence Day than any other day of the year, with some estimates that there is as much as a 30% increase in reports of missing pets during the holiday weekend.

Luckily, one car company has stepped up to help put an end to the problem. Ford is using its noise-canceling technology to create a special kennel to keep your pup calm when the fireworks go off. And this new kennel is not only safe, but it’s also seriously stylish.

Still just a concept, Ford’s noise-canceling kennel could be a game changer for pet owners. Utilizing the same noise-reducing technology found in cars and headphones, the kennel emits opposing frequencies when outside noise is detected by a set of built-in microphones. With high-density cork integrated into the structure, the kennel is able to significantly reduce and, in some cases, completely eliminate, outside sound. The result is a quiet, peaceful space for your fur baby to relax in while you revel in the magic of the colors exploding across the sky.

The noise-canceling feature isn’t the only high-tech part of this innovative kennel. There’s also an automatic door that allows your pooch to retreat to his safe space any time he chooses. The base of the kennel is on anti-vibration block risers, adding another layer of soothing comfort.

All of these features combined make for a happy and safe pet during everything from fireworks to thunderstorms. But Ford went a step further, making sure their kennel was also stylish. Shaped like a tent, the geometric form of the kennel has a sleek and contemporary feel. The “roof” of the kennel cantilevers over the out over the door creating a covered entryway. The kennel is double layered, with a bit of the underlying wood layer peeking out from the all-white cover, adding an interesting visual element to the design. The automatic glass door allows your pet be able to see you from the safety of the kennel – another important aspect in keeping them calm during all of the excitement.

Since this kennel is still just a prototype and not yet ready for sale, it’s a good idea to know other ways to keep your pets safe before the celebrations begin.

Your best bet is to keep pets securely inside during the festivities. If you’re having a party, be sure they can’t slip out when people are opening and closing doors. If your pet does escape, the best chance of them being returned to you is through microchipping. It’s a minimal cost and the peace of mind microchipping provides is invaluable.

And always be sure to provide extra love (and bonus treats) once the fireworks have ended to help ease the stress and let doggo know he’s safe and sound.

