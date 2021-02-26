If you’re looking for a great grooming kit for less, we don’t think you can go wrong with the Philips Norelco Multigroom at Amazon. Just $20, it’s easily the best choice out there. With over 50,000 ratings, it has an average score of 4.6 out of 5 so you know it’s been thoroughly tested and enjoyed by a lot of users. Let’s dive into what’s so great about it.

The Philips Norelco Multigroom isn’t just your regular basic hair trimmer, even though its price suggests it wouldn’t be much more. Instead of just cutting in a basic manner, it offers an impressive 13 different attachments to ensure it covers all your grooming needs. These include a full-size steel trimmer, a steel precision trimmer for getting things just right with your facial hair, a nose and ear hair trimmer, 3 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, a stubble guard, along with a travel storage bag, and a cleaning brush. For just $20, it’s exceptional value as it should be able to help you at all turns.

Whether you’re working on tidying up your haircut, trimming your beard, your nose and ear hair, or simply trying to make sure your facial hair looks awesome for the rest of the day, the Philips Norelco Multigroom has you covered with its wealth of features.

All the blades involved in the trimming process use Philips’ DualCut technology which includes 2x more self-sharpening blades than alternatives. The steel blades sharpen themselves as you use them, meaning you get blades that remain as sharp as day one even after two years of use. You don’t even need to worry about using oil to maintain the high-quality performance here.

There’s no reason why the Philips Norelco Multigroom couldn’t last for even longer than two years but even if that’s all you get out of it, that’s $10 per year for fantastic all-over grooming. It’s sure to be a big timesaver for you while ensuring you look great every day without any hassle. Combined with our ultimate guide on how to shape a beard, you’re going to love the results.

Right now, the Philips Norelco Multigroom is available at Amazon for just $20. That’s a tiny price to pay compared to other grooming kits or to having to visit your local barbershop regularly.

