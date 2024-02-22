Creed sale: Get up to 45% off the luxury cologne brand

When it comes to shopping for a cologne, some men might want to stand out from the crowd. If you want to forgo your typical fashion designer branded cologne and opt for something a little more personalized, we found a sale you are going to want to check out .

Creed is known for their artisanal fragrances that are sourced from raw materials which all offer original and unique scents. Right now, you can get up to 45% select styles on Gilt. You have 59 different fragrances to choose from that will all add a luxurious and one-of-a-kind scent to your life. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted fragrances.

What you should buy during the Creed cologne sale

While you shop this sale, be sure to check out our list of the best cologne for men to transition from fall to winter. Let’s start with some of the brand’s most popular fragrances such as the Original Vitiver for $190, the Bois de Portgual for $190, the Neroli Sauvage for $190 and the Viking Eau de Parfum Spray for $180. You’ll also find other scents such as the Royal Water Eau de Parfum Toilette Spray for $210, the Original Santal Eau de Parfum Spray for $310 and the Millesime Imperial Cologne for $350.

Not sure what scent to pick? An expert reveals how to pick the right fragrance for you. Other men’s colognes that you can grab at a discount during this sale include the Aventus Eau de Parfum Spray for $350, the Himalaya Eau de Parfum Spray for $350, the Viking EDP Spray for $390, the Green Irish Tweed EDP Spray for $370 and the Unisex Virgin Island Water EDP Spray for $360. If you are a true fan of the Aventus Cologne EDP Spray, you can even grab a two-pack for $700.

Grab one (or two!) new bottles of cologne during this sale. Make sure to read our guide on how to apply cologne so you smell amazing all day to get the most out of your fragrance. You can get up to 45% off select scents that will make you smell and feel unique right from the first spray. Start shopping now.

