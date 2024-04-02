Üllo wine purifiers and chillers are up to 35% off today

Want to up your wine game? Probably not if you have to spend a lot, we’re guessing, as when the wine flows it quickly goes. But if you could get a sweet weekend discount on premium wine accessories to bump your game up into a new level of culturedness, would you? You now have your chance to find out, as Gilt has a weekend deal on Üllo wine purifiers and chillers. You can get a purifier and decanter combo for $50 off (down to $90 from $140), a chill wine purifier and decanter combo for $60 off (down to $110 from $170), 25 single glass Sulfite filters for $11 off (down to $29 from $40), and 25 full bottle Sulfite filters for $11 off (down to $49 from $60). Tap the button below to get shopping or keep reading to see why these can help improve even the best wines.

Why you should buy Üllo wine accessories

Let’s hop right into the science and fun of it all. The first two kits on sale offer Üllo’s purifier with a decanter. You can already check out our guide for how to decant wine, but right now we need to get into the more important aspect of it all: Why decant wine? Its all about air. Oxidation of wines — especially red wines — allows for chemical changes in the compounds in the liquid. And, in general, we (as a species) find these changes to bring about more flavor, destroy nasty Sulfites, and increase the aroma of the wine.

Pouring your wine through an aerating Üllo Sulfite filter into a decanter — which has a wide bottom to increase the amount of wine coming into contact with the air — is a great way to promote this process. Letting the wine sit and open up as your family or date appreciates a meal or movie, taking periodic moments of smell its development is a great way to engage yet another sense into your wine drinking: Anticipation.

Back to filtration for a moment. Why are there so many filtrations anti-Sulfite? The truth of the matter is that Sulfites in wine are somewhat controversial despite being a part of the winemaking process since the beginning (some yeasts produce Sulfites as they break down the grapes). Nevertheless, some people don’t like them, and this could be why decanting has been so popular over the years. Air destroys Sulfites. So, you owe it yourself (and your guests) to try out as much Sulfite-fighting as possible for at least some of your premium wines. Üllo’s Sulfite filters give that extra punch that air alone cannot give.

If these deals interest you, go ahead and tap the button below. You’ll find the kits for up to $60 off of their standard pricing. Then, if you want to get more great wine deals, check out our guide to finding good but cheap wine.

