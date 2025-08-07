 Skip to main content
Three cocktails that sum up the purple drink trend

The color that's taking over your coupe

By
Lavender flowers
Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash / Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash

Neon ruled the 90s and early aughts, showing up in drinks like the Cosmo and fruited Martinis. Then, the Campari craze and a bit of red imparted to everything from whiskey cocktail recipes to spritzes. Now, it’s all about purple.

New York City usually has a pulse on things and that’s no different with current cocktail trends. Right now, from Brooklyn to Manhattan, it’s all about the color purple. But let us show you with some examples from top bars and restaurants in the Big Apple.

Amethyst Negroni

Amethyst Negroni.
Armani/Ristorante

Ah, the Negroni, a timeless drink that’s all about balance. Here, it takes on a nice purple hue thanks to some infused gin. It’s the work of Armani/Ristorante and made with gin treated to blue butterfly tea, Luxardo, and Cocchi Americano. If it didn’t taste so good we’d dub it a decorative drink as it looks amazing.

Purple Drank

Purple Drank cocktail.
Romeo's

With a name that says it all, this cocktail gets its color from grape. In fact, it’s inspired by the popular grape sodas of yesteryear. The staff at Romeo’s is busy whipping these up, incorporating red wine, shochu, aloe, and ube. The Purple Drank is basically a highball, at once fruity and funky.

Dissenting Opinion

Dissenting Opinion cocktail.
Andrew Bui

Here’s a purple drink from Bar Calico, an easy-going spritz made for the patio or rooftop. A little floral, a little sweet, it’s a fine late summer option.

What’ll trend next in mixology? We’re not exactly sure, but it will probably be something other than espresso Martini recipes or beer cocktails. Our money is on more creative infusions served up with high presentation points.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

