Shake up a Sin Nombre cocktail for Hispanic Heritage Month

There’s a lot of Hispanic Heritage Month left to enjoy. The annual celebration kicked off just days ago and runs through October 15th. Let us raise a glass with a proper tequila cocktail recipe splashing about inside.

LALO Tequila reached out with a proper recipe that utilizes a brand new release for 2025. The company jut dropped its coveted high proof tequila, made in a pure style this year in that there was no dilution (it was distilled to proof). It’s the work of third-generation tequila maker Lalo González and we’re excited to put it to use behind the bar.

Is high proof tequila the next big thing? We’re not sure, but we’re excited to find out. Perhaps it will follow the lead of cask strength bourbon and garner an excited pack of followers. These higher-proof options do tend to mix well, whether that’s just with a little juice or water or within the confines of a formal cocktail.

Read on for the full Sin Nombre recipe.

Sin Nombre

This elegant cocktail blends a lesser-known liqueur with a higher-octane agave spirit and just the right amount of cacao and citrus.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces LOLA Tequila

1/2 ounce Yellow Chartreuse

1/2 ounce Lillet Blanc

1/4 ounce Creme de Cacao

1 dash orange bitters

Citrus peel and Luxardo cherry for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir. Serve up in a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with citrus peel and Luxardo cherry.

Here’s to Hispanic Heritage Month, now and all year long.