 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Shake up a Sin Nombre cocktail for Hispanic Heritage Month

By
Sin Nombre cocktail.
LALO Tequila

There’s a lot of Hispanic Heritage Month left to enjoy. The annual celebration kicked off just days ago and runs through October 15th. Let us raise a glass with a proper tequila cocktail recipe splashing about inside.

LALO Tequila reached out with a proper recipe that utilizes a brand new release for 2025. The company jut dropped its coveted high proof tequila, made in a pure style this year in that there was no dilution (it was distilled to proof). It’s the work of third-generation tequila maker Lalo González and we’re excited to put it to use behind the bar.

Recommended Videos

Is high proof tequila the next big thing? We’re not sure, but we’re excited to find out. Perhaps it will follow the lead of cask strength bourbon and garner an excited pack of followers. These higher-proof options do tend to mix well, whether that’s just with a little juice or water or within the confines of a formal cocktail.

Read on for the full Sin Nombre recipe.

Sin Nombre

LALO Tequila
LALO Tequila

This elegant cocktail blends a lesser-known liqueur with a higher-octane agave spirit and just the right amount of cacao and citrus.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces LOLA Tequila
  • 1/2 ounce Yellow Chartreuse
  • 1/2 ounce Lillet Blanc
  • 1/4 ounce Creme de Cacao
  • 1 dash orange bitters
  • Citrus peel and Luxardo cherry for garnish

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir.
  2. Serve up in a chilled cocktail coupe.
  3. Garnish with citrus peel and Luxardo cherry.

Here’s to Hispanic Heritage Month, now and all year long.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

What the 2025 Spirited Awards tell us about the future of cocktails
Creative bars, Spanish style, tropical flavors, and more
Cocktail

Tales of the Cocktail has come and gone in 2025 and left us with a clearer portrait of the state of mixology. The latest cocktail trends change on a dime but this annual gathering in New Orleans tends to reveal some of the biggest themes in the game. While we might be able to officially say goodbye to the espresso Martini, at least for now, we can also embrace a few other emerging factors.

TOTC's annual competition is called the Spirited Awards. Winners this year spanned the country as well as various niches within the industry at large. It was the 19th installment of the awards, put on by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and considered to be The Oscars of the bar world.

Read more
2 must-try bourbon cocktails for Bourbon Heritage Month in September
Drinks that spotlight bourbon and the brand's Tennessee roots
Cortado cocktail.

There's a lot of talk of autumn these days. Really, we're still living in the moment, embracing summer beer releases and eagerly awaiting fresh hop season. But alas, fall is in fact on its way.

It's bittersweet, but the new seasons brings with it some pleasant transitions. One is the pivot towards more substantial food, whether that's a pot roast in the kitchen or a rye whiskey cocktail at the bar. So, when Bib & Tucker dropped a new bourbon infused with coffee, we couldn't help but excited about some of those transitional beverages that move seamlessly from one season to the next.

Read more
How to make the Up the Town Fizz with Aviation Gin
A citrus-packed cocktail from Ryan Reynolds' brand
Wrexham Aviation Gin.

Ryan Reynolds is a busy dude. When the movie star not acting or rooting on his soccer team Wrexham AFC, he's looking over his celebrity drink brand in Aviation Gin. Today, to celebrate the start of the European soccer leagues, we're toasting with one of his spirit label's recipes.

There's a lot to toast. Wrexham has done the unthinkable, being promoted three consecutive seasons in England. The team now plays in the Championship, just one level below the English Premiere League. That's one step away from what many think is the top league in the world.

Read more