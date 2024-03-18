 Skip to main content
Le Creuset sale: Stoneware and accessories from $13

Andrew Morrisey
By
Carrots in the Le Creuset Signature cast-iron skillet.
Le Creuset

It’s a good time to land some savings if you’re hoping to add to your kitchen, as Amazon is having a sale on Le Creuset stoneware and accessories. Items like dishes, sauce boats, bakeware, tongs, salt & pepper shakers, tea kettles, mugs, and Dutch ovens are seeing impressive deals, with nearly 75 items in total available at a discount. La Creuset is a popular brand when it comes to quality stoneware around the kitchen, so you’ll need to click over to Amazon soon to claim these deals while they last.

Why you should shop the Le Creuset sale at Amazon

Le Creuset is a premium cookware brand that makes stylish yet functional stoneware items. It’s one of the most sought-after brands and its prices aren’t particularly low, which is why the chance to jump on Le Creuset savings should always be taken. In this Le Creuset sale at Amazon you can save on cookware across the board, with the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven making a good place to start. It regularly costs $420, but is in the sale. Also seeing an impressive price is one of the best cast-iron skillets on the market in the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Skillet. The 10.25-inch version regularly goes for $225, but it’s right now.

If you have a coffee lover in the house they’ll likely love the Le Creuset Noel Collection Reindeer Face Mug, which regularly costs $29 but is in this sale. Similarly, tea drinkers may enjoy putting the Le Creuset Demi Tea Kettle. It’s in the sale, which is a $16 savings from its regular price of $84. Cooks and bakers should look to items like the Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish for some savings. It’s , and the Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole is . The Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven is a Le Creuset favorite, and it offers some massive savings, as it regularly costs $430 and currently .

While Le Creuset cookware often comes at a premium price, you can find yourself some impressive savings with this sale taking place at Amazon. There’s a huge variety of items to shop, ranging from Dutch ovens to stoneware and from skillets to serving dishes, all of which offer some savings worth shopping.

