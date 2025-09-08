Elysian Brewing drops Pumpkin Variety Pack full of autumnal beers

The nation’s largest pumpkin beer brewer is celebrating with a proper variety pack. The west coast brewery knows the category well, having made some 100 batches since its first back in 1997. The pack is available now and includes three different pumpkin beer renditions.

Included is the Great Pumpkin Ale, an imperial take coming in at a hefty 8.4% ABV. Next is the Night Owl, a beer made with pumpkin puree and treated to some baking spices. Finally, the Punkuccino, a pumpkin beer made with coffee.

The Pumpkin Variety Pack is available at a number of retailers across the country. It’s a solid set of examples of a beer style that gently nudges us towards chillier days and the Halloween holiday ahead. And for those doing Sober October, there’s still a fair amount of September left to get some tastes in.

Summer might be made for refreshing Asian macro beers and lagers and winter might be ideal for barrel-aged beer but fall is all about the pumpkin options. There aren’t too many options out there and Elysian has taken a leading role. Sip them as you watch a horror movie or try them alongside a slice of pumpkin pie.

Fall is not here yet but the transition is best with options like this. It’s got us excited for things like fresh hops and farmer’s markets teeming with produce. Maybe we’ll even start transitioning from white wine to red wine (although white is great year-round).

Elysian Brewing is based in Seattle and started back in 1995. It’s since become a key player in the craft beer movement. The brand makes a number of beers but the Space Dust IPA has become its most popular.