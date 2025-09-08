 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Elysian Brewing drops Pumpkin Variety Pack full of autumnal beers

By
Elysian Brewing Pumpkin Variety Pack.
Elysian Brewing

The nation’s largest pumpkin beer brewer is celebrating with a proper variety pack. The west coast brewery knows the category well, having made some 100 batches since its first back in 1997. The pack is available now and includes three different pumpkin beer renditions.

Included is the Great Pumpkin Ale, an imperial take coming in at a hefty 8.4% ABV. Next is the Night Owl, a beer made with pumpkin puree and treated to some baking spices. Finally, the Punkuccino, a pumpkin beer made with coffee.

Recommended Videos

The Pumpkin Variety Pack is available at a number of retailers across the country. It’s a solid set of examples of a beer style that gently nudges us towards chillier days and the Halloween holiday ahead. And for those doing Sober October, there’s still a fair amount of September left to get some tastes in.

Elysian Punkuccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale.
Elysian Brewing

Summer might be made for refreshing Asian macro beers and lagers and winter might be ideal for barrel-aged beer but fall is all about the pumpkin options. There aren’t too many options out there and Elysian has taken a leading role. Sip them as you watch a horror movie or try them alongside a slice of pumpkin pie.

Fall is not here yet but the transition is best with options like this. It’s got us excited for things like fresh hops and farmer’s markets teeming with produce. Maybe we’ll even start transitioning from white wine to red wine (although white is great year-round).

Elysian Brewing is based in Seattle and started back in 1995. It’s since become a key player in the craft beer movement. The brand makes a number of beers but the Space Dust IPA has become its most popular.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Harpoon Brewery and L.L. Bean collaborate on another Maine-forward beer
Another summer-fresh beer from the two well-known NE brands
Harpoon Brewery x L.L. Bean Lager.

Back at it again, Harpoon Brewery and L.L. Bean have combined in the name of good beer. The lager comes just in time for International Beer Day on August 1st and is made in Boston with Maine-grown malt. The light summer beer is the perfect sipper for the second half of summer, whether you're lounging in a hammock or celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Originally called the Harvest Lager, this batch is simply a lager. It's crisp and thirst-quenching and comes in at just 5% ABV. The cans are a work of art, celebrating the deep love of nature that L.L. Bean is known for.

Read more
The Finger Lakes Region might be known for its wine, but don’t sleep on its beer
Come for the wine, but stay for the Finger Lakes beer
Big aLICe

If you know anything about the Finger Lakes Region of New York State, it's that the area is an excellent spot for summer vacations, with eleven lakes spanning 9,000 square miles from the Syracuse region to Rochester. It's a fantastic area of the country for camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, and boating. It's also a well-known destination for wine-centric vacations due to its many wineries scattered throughout the lakes (over 130 wineries). But if you're only visiting the region for wine and hiking, you're missing out on some outstanding breweries. I've lived in the Finger Lakes Region for my whole life. I've noticed that, like in much of the country, in the last few decades, the area has become home to countless noteworthy, award-winning breweries with more seemingly springing up every few months.
The Finger Lakes Region is a beer destination

The Finger Lakes Region is great for a beer-centered road trip or vacation. While mostly well-known for its vibrant wine culture, it's also an up-and-coming beer destination.

Read more
Here’s the lineup for the highly-anticipated 2025 Bourbon County beer drop
Tantalizing big beers from Goose Island as part of the annual release
2025 Bourbon County Stout.

It's official, the 2025 Bourbon County Stout beers are here. The annual release from Goose Island, one of the most anticipated in the craft beer movement, involves six mouth-watering barrel-aged stout beers. This year's drop touches on everything from baklava to praline.

The release of a half-dozen beers is intriguing, per usual. The 2025 lineup includes the original stout, one inspired by cherries jubilee, and one that tastes like chocolate praline. There's also a beer inspired by baklava, a double barrel stout aged in bourbon barrels from Heaven Hill Distillery, and a reserve stout aged in American whiskey barrels from Parker's Heritage Collection.

Read more