 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Can you freeze lettuce? The do’s and don’ts of making your produce last

What you need to know about freezing lettuce

Emily Caldwell
By
Man outside holding a cut head of lettuce
Mark Stebnicki / Pexels

While standing in the grocery store, picking up some lettuce to make healthy salads sounds like a great idea. Many of us buy lettuce as part of our weekly grocery run, only to find it going bad faster than we’re able to use it. If you’ve ever found yourself tossing soggy or brown lettuce in the trash week after week, you know the disappointment of wasted grocery spending. With rising grocery costs along with inflation, finding new hacks to help cut down grocery spending is important — but so is ensuring that no food purchased with your hard-earned money goes to waste.

One way to help cut down on wasted food is to freeze foods you won’t consume before they go bad. Surprisingly, many people do not know that produce such as lettuce can be frozen. But how? Below, we’ll teach you how to keep lettuce fresh by freezing it — so you can skip that “throw it in the trash” disappointment.

Butter lettuce on a board.
Pixabay

Can you freeze lettuce?

While you’re standing in the produce section of the store selecting the type of lettuce to buy, consider purchasing specific types of lettuce that freeze better than others. Certain types of lettuce, such as iceberg lettuce, do not freeze well because they have a thinner leaf and a high water content. Not to mention, other types of darker lettuce are much higher in nutrients than iceberg lettuce. The best types of lettuce to freeze are ones with a thicker leaf such as romaine lettuce. On the other hand, soft lettuces like spring mix do not freeze well.

Table of healthy foods in small bowls
Silvia / Pixabay

The caveat

Although the answer to “Can you freeze lettuce?” is yes, there is one caveat that is important to understand. When lettuce is frozen, regardless of the variety, ice crystals will form on the plant’s cells. As a result, this can leave lettuce that has been frozen and thawed too soggy and wet to make a delicious, crunchy salad. Frozen lettuce is safe to eat and use for a salad if you wish, but it might not have the texture you’re looking for.

Recommended Videos

While frozen lettuce isn’t the best for making salads, that doesn’t mean you have to rush to toss it just yet. There are many other great uses for frozen lettuce such as use in quiches, stews, soups, and other recipes. Whole romaine leaves that have been frozen are also great to be used as wraps as a low-carb substitute for bread, such as in egg salad lettuce wraps. Lettuce can also be used as a substitute for frozen spinach in various recipes.

lettuce.
Unsplash

Steps to prepare lettuce for freezing

Knowing how to store lettuce properly is important to ensure it stays fresh while in the freezer. Follow these simple steps to keep your lettuce airtight while frozen. In general, it is not recommended to leave lettuce frozen for more than six months. Remember, these steps are for lettuce that is still fresh at the time of freezing. Once lettuce has already gone bad, it should be tossed and cannot be frozen.

Related

Wash the lettuce

Before freezing, lettuce should be thoroughly washed to remove pesticide residues, dirt, and any other potential debris. Individual leaves should be washed completely. During the washing process, you can also remove the base and cut the lettuce down into smaller pieces. However, lettuce tends to freeze better when left in its whole-leaf form.

Dry completely

Your lettuce must be completely dry before packaging for freezing. If drying by hand, use a clean towel to blot each leaf until all the excess water has been removed. Try to get as little water remaining on the leaf as possible. Using a salad spinner is a great way to save time during this step, as the spinning process ensures your lettuce is super dry.

Store in freezer bags

Keeping lettuce fresh in the freezer requires storing it in something where the air cannot touch the leaves. Using gallon freezer bags is a simple and inexpensive way to effectively freeze lettuce, but make sure you get as much of the air bubbles out before sealing the baggie. If you freeze produce regularly, investing in a food vacuum sealer can help to save you time and keep produce extra-fresh in the freezer as well.

A whole bunch of organic leafy vegetables on top of a table, including arugula, basil, romaine lettuce, dill, cilantro, and spinach.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Don’t let your lettuce go to waste

If you can’t go through lettuce fast enough, don’t let it spoil and watch your dollars get tossed away. Instead, consider freezing lettuce to use in recipes or to use as lettuce wraps for easy and healthy lunches. In 2024, we’re all about reducing waste and finding new ways to use the resources available to us.

Editors' Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full time freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She…
There’s a dangerous, gross new reason to toss your plastic water bottle into the garbage
Your plastic water bottle probably has microplastics
Hand holding water bottle

Like many people who'd prefer to simply sip Champagne with every meal, I certainly don't consume enough water on a daily basis. If I were one to make New Year's resolutions (I'm not), I might've considered making it a goal to drink my recommended dose of water every day in 2024. It's a good thing I didn't, though, because so far, I'd be doing terribly. Unless you count the increasingly mounting recycling bin full of empty wine bottles in my garage. No? Too bad. The good news is, if you're anything like me and just can't seem to meet that daily water quota, we have a new excuse to opt for a mimosa instead.
According to a recent study conducted by Researchers from Columbia University and Rutgers University and published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, there's a terrifying amount of microplastics in single-use water bottles. Admittedly, we've known for quite a while that any single-use plastics are bad news for the environment, but we had no idea the potential harm they could do to our bodies as well.

The study
The study tested three unidentified brands of bottled water. Concentrations of micro-nano plastics, which were estimated to be 240,000 particles on average per liter of bottled water, were found in each brand. About 90% of these were nano plastics. Though physically smaller than one micrometer in size per bottle, that amount is "orders of magnitude more than the microplastic abundance reported previously in bottled water," the study says.

Read more
How to make better tacos at home: 5 can’t-miss tips
Want better tacos? Here's how to make them
Tacos

This is going to sound somewhat blasphemous, but hear me out. Until I was well into my teen years, I didn't think I liked tacos. It's hard to believe now, but I insisted that this beloved food just wasn't for me. This is because, like many American children, I had only been exposed to ground beef tacos, seasoned with a grocery store spice packet, topped with bagged lettuce and pre-shredded cheddar. Not to bash this classic culinary staple of my fellow '80s babies, but those aren't true tacos, and I will die on that hill.
It wasn't until a high school class trip to Mexico that I had the real thing, and I realized I'd been duped. It was love at first bite. This certainly isn't to say that all tacos must be strictly authentic or even Mexican-inspired. Heavens no. When I discovered my love for what tacos could be, I couldn't experiment enough with new ingredients and flavors. Having only had the one (rather lazy) version, I didn't realize how much potential these beautiful little flavor pockets had.
So if you, too, have a little childhood taco trauma, these are some of the best ways to recover.

Marinate your meat (and stop using ground beef)
My hatred for ground beef tacos may be a controversial take, and at the end of the day, there might be a nostalgic attachment that draws you back to this ingredient time and time again. That's fair. But if you do decide to branch out (and you should), marinating your meat - no matter what kind it is - is a step you shouldn't skip.

Read more
Low carb foods: These egg salad lettuce wraps are delicious, and take minutes to make
low carb lettuce wraps
Egg salad

We’re still only a couple of weeks into the new year, which means that many people - set on keeping those resolutions - are on the hunt for healthy, low-carb foods that feel more exciting than bland chicken breasts or baked salmon filets. These are acceptable, healthy staples, to be sure, and excellent choices for those watching their carbs. But one of the advantages of a low-carb diet is that one can (usually) indulge in many deliciously fatty and highly caloric foods many diets frown upon. Ingredients like bacon, cheese, egg yolks, and mayonnaise are often encouraged on low-carb diets, which, if you ask us, makes this one of the less devastating of all the diets out there. One of our favorite, deliciously satisfying low-carb foods is egg salad. This comforting dish is protein-rich, satisfyingly creamy, and will keep you feeling full for hours.

While the traditional way to serve egg salad may be between two slices of bread, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this delicious meal in a low-carb way. By spooning egg salad into lettuce cups instead, you can have a refreshingly light yet hearty meal that’s essentially carbohydrate-free. We love this alternative even if we aren’t watching our waistlines. The lettuce offers a bright, crisp freshness that makes this meal perfect for just about any time of day.

Read more