How Brad Pitt crafts his ‘Perfetto’ coffee: Inside his new campaign with De’Longhi

Ever wonder what Brad Pitt’s mornings look like? They start with the best coffee—made right from the comfort of home. In the latest global campaign, “The Perfetto Instructions for Use”, Brad Pitt and a global leader in premium coffee machines, De’Longhi, demonstrate how easy it is to enjoy a ‘perfetto’ coffee experience using the brand’s innovative, one-touch technology coffee and espresso machines.

The new ad campaign, directed by Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi, highlights the collaboration between Pitt and De’Longhi, using actor Riccardo Scamarcio’s voiceover to guide him through Italian and bring humor to the campaign. Here’s a look inside this new ‘Perfetto’ coffee campaign with De’Longhi.

Celebrating the morning coffee ritual

“This campaign takes a fresh direction from our past work, infusing a splash of humor while bringing our vision for De’Longhi to life. It highlights the innovation behind our convenient automatic machines, showing how they make every morning effortless and elevate the coffee ritual into a truly perfetto experience,” said Halie Savage, VP of Marketing, North America.

“This campaign is about elevating the everyday. With one-touch technology and a splash of humor, we wanted to reframe the idea of ‘instructions’ into something inspiring, reminding people that coffee is less about the steps, and more about enjoying the moment., says Savage. “Taika brought the humor, De’Longhi brought the ritual. Together, that was perfetto,” said Pitt. With a backdrop in New Zealand, this campaign also focuses on the little pleasures of starting a day with the perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

Pitt’s favorite espresso machines

The Pitt x De’Longhi campaign highlights two of De’Longhi’s one touch fully automatic espresso machines. The De’Longhi Rivelia, equipped with Bean Switch technology, allows users to explore different coffee varieties in seconds, from bold espresso to lighter roasts, with an intuitive design that ensures café-quality coffee is accessible even on the busiest mornings.

The campaign also features the Eletta Explore with over 50 one-touch recipes, including hot espressos, creamy lattes, and cold brew options, giving coffee lovers the ability to customize their morning cup with ease in just one touch. Together, these machines embody De’Longhi’s ‘perfetto’ philosophy, combining Italian craftsmanship with advanced technology to make every coffee ritual effortless, enjoyable, and uniquely personal.

