The cool factor of cucumber makes it a dynamic cocktail ingredient. Whether incorporated to chill the pop of fellow ingredients or add some refreshing green notes to a drink, cucumbers ought to be readily available at your home bar.

Bartenders tend to cut cucumber up in three different ways—wheels, ribbons, and spears. The first is basically a disc sliced about 1/4 inch thick. The second is a bit more involved, made using a vegetable peeler to first remove a strip of peel, then some cucumber. You can fold it back and forth some before skewering it on a pick of some kind. A spear is essentially a pickle, usually cut in a 6-inch length.

And that’s just garnish speak. We like to muddle with cucumbers, use cucumber juice, and even play around with other varieties, like Japanese cucumber. Its grassy, spring-ready flavor is an ideal match for many spirits, as well as a variety of fresh juices, fruits, and herbs.

Go green, or greener, with these nine cucumber-tastic cocktails (including one mocktail).

Related Reading

Kikori Bonsai

Ingredients:

2 oz Kikori Whiskey

1 oz lime juice

.75 oz simple syrup

3 shiso leaves

3 slices Japanese cucumber

Method: Muddle cucumbers and shiso in shaker, then add all liquid ingredients with ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a shiso leaf.

Cucumber Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila

1 part fresh lime juice

.75 part agave nectar (or simple syrup)

4 watermelon chunks

2 slices cucumber

Method: Muddle watermelon & cucumber in a Boston shaker, add remaining ingredients. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with Tajin and watermelon and cucumber spears.

Pimm’s Cup Italiano

Ingredients:

.5 oz Fernet-Branca

1 oz Pimms No. 1

top with ginger ale

garnish with sliced cucumbers , lemon, mint, and strawberry

Method: Pour Fernet-Branca and Pimms No. 1 in a glass over crushed ice, top with ginger ale and garnish with sliced cucumbers, lemon, mint, and strawberry.

Cucumber Quencher (Mocktail)

Ingredients:

2 oz club soda

.75 oz agave thyme syrup

.25 oz cucumber juice

.25 oz lemon juice

6-8 mint sprigs

oval cucumber slice for garnish

thyme sprig for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well then double strain into a highball and top it off with club soda. Garnish with an oval cucumber slice and a thyme sprig.

Solento Eastside

Ingredients:

2 oz Solento Blanco Tequila

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

4 slices of cucumber

4 mint leaves

Method: Gently muddle mint and cucumber and agave syrup. Add tequila, lime juice, and ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with mint and cucumber.

Ketel One Green Mary

Ingredients:

1 oz Ketel One Vodka

3.5 oz freshly juiced cucumber and celery (equal parts)

.5 oz fresh lime juice

1 pinch of salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried chili flakes

Method: Add all ingredients to glass, stir well and add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.

Milagro Miche

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Milagro Silver

2 parts Bloody Mary mix or Clamato

3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes hot sauce

1 part lime juice

2 parts cucumber juice

1-4 tsp. kosher salt

6 parts Mexican Lager

Method: Build in pint glass over ice, stir. Garnish with lime wheels and tajin rim.

Block Party

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Reyka Vodka

.5 part Dolin Blanc

3 cucumber slices

.75 part lemon juice

.5 part simple syrup

1 part watermelon juice

Method: Muddle cucumber slices in the bottom of a shaker. Then add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake and fine-strain into highball glass with ice. Add 1 part sparkling wine (rosé is nice). Garnish with a cucumber slice wrapped in the glass.

EFFEN Pepino

Ingredients:

1 parts EFFEN Cucumber Vodka

1 splash of lime juice

2 parts lemon lime soda

Tajin Clasico seasoning

Method: Rim a glass with Tajin seasoning. Build over fresh ice, garnish with a cucumber wheel.

Editors' Recommendations