9 Best Cocktails That Utilize Cucumber

By

The cool factor of cucumber makes it a dynamic cocktail ingredient. Whether incorporated to chill the pop of fellow ingredients or add some refreshing green notes to a drink, cucumbers ought to be readily available at your home bar.

Bartenders tend to cut cucumber up in three different ways—wheels, ribbons, and spears. The first is basically a disc sliced about 1/4 inch thick. The second is a bit more involved, made using a vegetable peeler to first remove a strip of peel, then some cucumber. You can fold it back and forth some before skewering it on a pick of some kind. A spear is essentially a pickle, usually cut in a 6-inch length.

And that’s just garnish speak. We like to muddle with cucumbers, use cucumber juice, and even play around with other varieties, like Japanese cucumber. Its grassy, spring-ready flavor is an ideal match for many spirits, as well as a variety of fresh juices, fruits, and herbs.

Go green, or greener, with these nine cucumber-tastic cocktails (including one mocktail).

Kikori Bonsai

cucumber vodka

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Kikori Whiskey
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • .75 oz simple syrup
  • 3 shiso leaves
  • 3 slices Japanese cucumber

Method: Muddle cucumbers and shiso in shaker, then add all liquid ingredients with ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a shiso leaf.

Cucumber Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila
  • 1 part fresh lime juice
  • .75 part agave nectar (or simple syrup)
  • 4 watermelon chunks
  • 2 slices cucumber

Method: Muddle watermelon & cucumber in a Boston shaker, add remaining ingredients. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with Tajin and watermelon and cucumber spears.

Pimm’s Cup Italiano

Pimm's Cup Italiano Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • .5 oz Fernet-Branca 
  • 1 oz Pimms No. 1 
  • top with ginger ale 
  • garnish with sliced cucumbers, lemon, mint, and strawberry 

Method: Pour Fernet-Branca and Pimms No. 1 in a glass over crushed ice, top with ginger ale and garnish with sliced cucumbers, lemon, mint, and strawberry.

Cucumber Quencher (Mocktail)

Cucumber Quencher Hotel Hugo
Hotel Hugo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz club soda
  • .75 oz agave thyme syrup
  • .25 oz cucumber juice
  • .25 oz lemon juice
  • 6-8 mint sprigs
  • oval cucumber slice for garnish
  • thyme sprig for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well then double strain into a highball and top it off with club soda. Garnish with an oval cucumber slice and a thyme sprig. 

Solento Eastside

Solento Eastside Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Solento Blanco Tequila
  • .75 oz lime juice
  • .5 oz agave syrup
  • 4 slices of cucumber
  • 4 mint leaves

Method: Gently muddle mint and cucumber and agave syrup. Add tequila, lime juice, and ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with mint and cucumber.

Ketel One Green Mary

Ketel One Green Mary Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Ketel One Vodka
  • 3.5 oz freshly juiced cucumber and celery (equal parts)
  • .5 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 pinch of salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried chili flakes

Method: Add all ingredients to glass, stir well and add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.

Milagro Miche

Milagro Miche Cocktail
(Created by Jaime Salas)

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Milagro Silver
  • 2 parts Bloody Mary mix or Clamato
  • 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 dashes hot sauce
  • 1 part lime juice
  • 2 parts cucumber juice
  • 1-4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 6 parts Mexican Lager

Method: Build in pint glass over ice, stir. Garnish with lime wheels and tajin rim. 

Block Party

Block Party Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Reyka Vodka
  • .5 part Dolin Blanc
  • 3 cucumber slices
  • .75 part lemon juice
  • .5 part simple syrup
  • 1 part watermelon juice

Method: Muddle cucumber slices in the bottom of a shaker. Then add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake and fine-strain into highball glass with ice. Add 1 part sparkling wine (rosé is nice). Garnish with a cucumber slice wrapped in the glass.

EFFEN Pepino

EFFEN Cucumber Pepino Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1 parts EFFEN Cucumber Vodka
  • 1 splash of lime juice
  • 2 parts lemon lime soda
  • Tajin Clasico seasoning

Method: Rim a glass with Tajin seasoning. Build over fresh ice, garnish with a cucumber wheel.

