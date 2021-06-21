  1. Fitness
You Can’t Afford to Miss This Basketball Hoop Deal Today

By

Prime Day deals aren’t just about Amazon anymore, with Walmart Prime Day deals offering plenty of amazing bargains on all kinds of things you might not expect. If you’ve been watching all the best basketball documentaries in recent times and realizing you’re super keen to enjoy shooting some hoops, Walmart has a great offer for you. Right now, you can buy a Lifetime 48-inch Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop for just $170 saving you $80 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic way of adding a portable basketball hoop to your backyard with a minimum of hassle. Expect stock to be strictly limited so jump on this offer fast if it’s for you.

Suitable for everyone, the Lifetime 48-inch Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop has a portable base that makes it easy to move around so you can place it in your driveway, your street, garage, or even your backyard. The basketball hoop has a 48-inch shatter-proof Fusion backboard so you won’t have to worry about being overly enthusiastic with it plus there’s a Slam-it rim. It’s possible to use the Strong Arm height adjustment mechanism to adjust it from 8 feet to 10 feet high to suit your needs too, all with just one hand thanks to the smooth adjustment system.

Elsewhere, there’s a 31-gallon base to keep things secure, and a 3-inch diameter round steel pole. Capable of withstanding all weather conditions, you’ll need to spend a little time assembling the Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoop but it’s worth it. Once set up, it’s got everything you could need from a portable basketball hoop right down to double-compression springs within the rim so it provides spring-back action.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Lifetime 48-inch Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop is down to just $170 as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals. If you’re looking to make your backyard a bit more sports-friendly or got a driveway just itching for you to play some basketball with a couple of friends to wind down, this is the ideal basketball hoop for you. Be quick though. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price, especially with the summer months fast upon us.

More Prime Day Fitness Deals

Looking for something a little different than a basketball hoop? We’ve got all the best Prime Day fitness deals rounded up elsewhere for you to find the right sports or fitness equipment for your needs. There’s sure to be something here to make your workouts more fun and varied.

Tempo Studio

$2,095 $2,495
The AI-powered smart home gym has everything you need for a complete and compact workout station. With its 3D sensors analyzing your form and movement it's like having a 24/7 personal trainer at home.
Buy at Tempo.fit

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical

$144 $200
Put the work in your workouts with the Jfit under-desk mini elliptical, allowing you to work at a desk without losing steps on your fitness tracker, regardless of whether you're sitting or standing.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3607 Elliptical

$189 $201
A jack-of-all-trades, the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical does well at just about every field, being moderately portable and efficient at providing quality workouts with all its features.
Buy at Amazon

Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical

$120 $200
Take a hands-off approach to your workouts with the Stamina InMotion E1000 elliptical. It's silent as the wind and incredibly portable, making it excellent for exercising anywhere you want.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn 430 Compact Elliptical Machine

$799 $999
Schwinn elliptical machine with 22 preset workout programs, 20 levels of resistance, and a high-speed, high-inertia drive system for smooth, quiet operation.
Buy at Amazon

