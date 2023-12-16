Being a billionaire makes staying fit easy, but anyone can do this workout plan

Ever look at Jeff Bezos and think, “Man, I wish I had his physique?” Well, guess what? You don’t need a team of celebrity trainers or an Olympic-sized gym to get ripped like the Amazon boss. Sure, Bezos has access to professional trainers and some top-notch equipment, but the core of his fitness routine is surprisingly simple and affordable for anyone willing to put in the effort.

It all comes down to three key things: consistency, a mix of strength training and cardio, and prioritizing mental well-being. So, ditch the excuses and get ready to unleash your inner “monster,” as his fiancée Lauren Sanchez calls him. Here’s how you can adopt Bezos’ fitness routine.

Step one: Prioritize sleep

Getting enough sleep is non-negotiable when it comes to staying on top of your fitness game and performing at your best, both mentally and physically. In a 2018 conference, Bezos declared, “For me, I need eight hours of sleep. I think better, I have more energy, my mood is better — all these things.”

Recommended Videos

And science backs him up. Several studies show that lack of sleep can negatively impact cognitive function, mood, and physical performance. So, make it a priority to get those six to eight hours of quality sleep each night.

Step two: Make every day count

Bezos doesn’t take a single day off when it comes to exercise. But this doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym for hours on end every day. The key, according to Bezos’ personal trainer Wes Okerson, lies in consistency and making every day count.

This doesn’t mean doing grueling workouts or forcing yourself into activities you hate. Instead, it’s about finding ways to integrate movement into your daily routine. Whether it’s a structured workout session, going for a walk outside, or simply taking the stairs instead of the elevator, every bit of activity adds up.

Think of it like building a consistent habit. By incorporating physical activity into your everyday routine, you’ll start to feel more energized, improve your overall fitness, and ultimately, build a physique that would make Bezos himself take notice.

Examples of how you can make every day count:

Start your day with a short yoga session, bodyweight exercises, or a brisk walk. This will help you wake up, boost your energy levels, and set the tone for a more active day.

Take public transportation, walk, cycle, or even skateboard to work. This doubles as your commute and your daily workout.

Take the stairs, stretch during breaks, or do a quick, low-impact workout in your office.

Find activities you enjoy, whether it’s playing basketball with friends, going for a hike, or joining a group fitness class.

Remember, making every day count isn’t about pushing yourself to the limit or overexerting. It’s about finding ways to move your body consistently throughout the day.

Step three: Fuel your body with protein and give yourself cheat meals in moderation

Back in 2017, Bezos famously confessed to never having looked at a nutrition label, declaring himself “a meat-and-potatoes person from the East Coast.” While his dietary habits have evolved since then with healthy eating, he focuses on enjoying delicious, healthy food that fuels his body.

Bezos now prioritizes protein-rich, high-fat foods to optimize his performance and well-being. But that doesn’t mean he deprives himself of the occasional indulgence. He believes in the power of cheat meals enjoyed in moderation. One of his favorites? A mouthwatering Mediterranean octopus dish with potatoes, bacon, and green garlic yogurt.

Tips to fuel your body like Bezos:

Include protein sources like lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, and plant-based alternatives in every meal.

Don’t shy away from healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These fats provide essential nutrients, keep you full, and contribute to overall health and well-being.

Enjoying occasional cheat meals in moderation can benefit your mental well-being and help you stay on track with your diet. Just be mindful of your portion sizes and frequency.

Experiment with different cuisines, recipes, and ingredients to find your perfect balance of deliciousness and nutrition.

Building a healthy lifestyle starts with making conscious choices about food and being physically active. Each day is an opportunity to prioritize your overall health and happiness. Dedicate yourself to a workout routine that features activities you love and that nourish your body with delicious and nutritious meals.

Editors' Recommendations