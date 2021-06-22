  1. Fashion & Style
The Best Prime Day Sock Deals for Athletes to Shop, Today Only

Want to know an easy way to upgrade your workouts? No, it’s not some obscure chemical compound or a reindeer antler topical lotion. It’s socks. No, really, hear us out: Unless you’re swimming, there’s not a more crucial item in your workout wardrobe than what’s between your vulnerable skin and the fabric of your shoes. How that vital mid-layer behaves can be the difference between going to the well and limping home in shame. Right now, through Amazon Prime Day, some of the best high-performance socks made are on sale at significant discounts, so if you’re ready to level up your workout wardrobe, now’s your chance to shop the best fitness deals. Don’t jog it in, these Prime Day deals won’t last for long.

Balega Hidden Comfort Socks

First, priorities: If you buy one pair of socks, buy the Balega Hidden Comfort sock. Its no-show height is perfect for low-cut sneakers and running shoes alike while staying put even during the dog days of summer. A seamless toe ensures no chafing or abrasion, while a specially cushioned bottom works in tandem with your performance shoes to reduce impact on every joint between your toes and neck. And, my god, they’re comfortable, with a fully synthetic, moisture-wicking yarn that’s like butter against the skin. If perfection is a sock, then its name is Balega.

Some running shoe stores are essentially built on the sales of the Hidden Comfort, and they’re perennially coveted by runners around the holidays looking to bolster their sock drawer. Right now you can knock three bucks off each pair through Amazon Prime, which may convince you (and it should) to pick up one and then add in a spare.

Buy Balega Socks

Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks

But if you’re looking to totally retrofit your gym gear and volume is key, then go with Under Armour’s Performance Tech No Show Socks six-pack. The company’s blend of polyester, cotton, and Spandex hugs the foot close while admirably moving moisture away from the skin. Translation: No more blisters. Right now, you can get the half-dozen for nearly half off, which is a remarkably affordable means of ensuring those two-a-day workouts receive the fresh socks they deserve without you having to spend half your life in your building’s laundry.

Regardless of your sport, good socks for men can let you play longer, drive harder, and remain comfortable throughout. Few people remember them at the time, but we can guarantee that those who don’t have them quickly understand their importance after a workout cut short or days in recovery as your tender feet heal. Through the last hours of Amazon Prime Day, you can save big on performance sock options from Balega and Under Armour. This alone should get your feet moving before it’s too late.

Buy Under Armour Socks

