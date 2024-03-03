 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this sale on Omega watches — up to 56% off

John Alexander
By
The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300 Co Axial on a man's wrist.
Watches of Switzerland

Jomashop’s ‘Big Winter Sale’ that coincides with the ending of winter later this month is going on now. Within, we’re finding hundreds and hundreds of Omega watches on sale, with typical offering around 30% to 40% off, making the sale nearly impossible to parse. While the sale goes on until Friday, giving you time to peruse all of the deals if you truly wanted to, we’re providing a short overview of watches that we think will pull your interest below. But, if you’re willing to look at the hundreds of dazzling watches from Omega — one of the best watch brands — by yourself, be our guest and tap the button below to find them all. See if you can find the higher savings than we found on a men’s watch, at 56% off.

Watches we like in the Omega sale

There’s a ton to shop for in the Jomashop Omega Big Winter sale, but you have to start somewhere. We recommend these watches to take a look at first:

  • The truly unique series is known for a mostly black dial with a hint of silver and orange. 26% off, trade-in eligible
  • Get a for a striking blue-faced, blue-banded watch that will help you keep tabs on the moon’s phase at a glance. 21% off, trade-in eligible
  • Not enough green? This will put a smile on your face and features a green dial and band. 20% off, trade-in eligible
  • For a more classic watch with a stainless steel band and a black face, check out this very popular watch while it’s still on sale. 26% off, trade-in eligible
  • For an affordable watch with a soft, denim band, check out this 45% off, trade-in eligible
  • For the biggest savings on a men’s watch in the sale, check out this which heavily features rose gold on shining brown. 56% off, trade-in eligible
And remember, to see all of the watches on this sale, tap the button below. The Jomashop Big Winter Sale is going on until midday Friday to give us one last event before the closing of the season later this month. All of the watches listed above and over a thousand more are available. Still not enough? Check out our curated list of watches under $5,000 for more similar shopping.

