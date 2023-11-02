 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s a huge Crocs sale happening right now — from $21

Jen Allen
By
Crocs

Looking for some new and super comfy Crocs? You’re in luck. Over at the Crocs site, there’s a huge sale going on right now with some Crocs sliders available from just $21. Classic clog Crocs are available from $42 with plenty of other options out there including some super cool Minecraft themed Crocs. Whatever your intentions, whether you’re looking for gift ideas or to treat yourself, you need to check out this sale for yourself. Do so by tapping the buy button below or keep reading while we take you through some key highlights.

What to shop for in the Crocs sale

Slip-on shoes are often loved now thanks to their convenience. Crocs are perfect for a straightforward fit that’s free of laces. The obvious pair to consider is the . They’re available from $42 right now with multiple sizes and color choices to pick from. They’re incredibly light and fun to wear, being water-friendly and buoyant. They have ventilation ports which add breathability as well as make it easy to shed water or debris. Pivoting heel straps provide a more secure fit as you’d expect.

Recommended Videos

If you want something more robust, how about the for $34 reduced from $45? Ideal for anyone seeking the best kitchen shoes, these robust work clogs offer an enclosed toe that protects your foot from spills, along with enhanced arch support, a thicker metatarsal area, and contoured footbeds. Higher heels also meet work place standards while protecting your feet better.

Related

For something a little more fun, there’s also the for $45 reduced from $60. It’s covered in fun Minecraft images with a creeper rivet and all the features you’d expect from classic clogs. They also include four 3D block Kibbutz charms with four flat character charms. There are AR games to access too when you scan the creeper rivet.

There are hundreds of options as part of the Crocs sale right now. That means it’s a smart move to look for yourself by clicking the button below. We’ve only mentioned a few key highlights here with dozens of other great Crocs available to buy at excellent discounts. Check them out now to see what fits your shoe size.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Alexander McQueen Black Friday Sale: Early deals on sneakers and more
McQueen emblem on Alexander McQueen backpack.

With fall here, you may be tempted to wait for the after Thanksgiving deals holidays to shop. That isn't necessary, however, as deals are still popping up before the big day. For example, Saks Fifth Avenue is having their Fall Sale right now. This sale includes all of the items in their Alexander McQueen collection, which you can find by tapping the button below. Everything is discounted, with most items going up to 30% off and a few exceeding even that by quite a lot. Check out the entire lot by, again, tapping the button below or keeping reading for our take.

Why you should shop Alexander McQueen deals
The first thing to know about the Alexander McQueen selection that we've found today is that it is somewhat macabre. While there are graphic tees, sweatshirts, and socks throughout the collection that display skulls, they almost pale in comparison to the logo. Its "McQueen" is often displayed in a thick, painted-on typeface with splatters of (hopefully not blood) ink populating the edges. It all feels heavily inspired by the posters from the great horror movies of the past.

Read more
An early Nautica Black Friday sale just started — with prices from $9
Styles from early Nautica Black Friday sale available to shop now.

Men's fashion deals are hit or miss, especially if you know what you like, such as a particular brand or style. The best men's fall fashion trends, popular or not, can be tough to shop for if you want a good deal. Even when there are deals available, and they're worthy of shopping, it can be tough to find styles that match your tastes -- at least, that's been my experience. But as we head into the holiday shopping season, we're going to start seeing more and more discounts, just like the ones available at Nautica today. In fact, this event is more like an early Nautica Black Friday sale because of the huge savings you can expect. Tees, shorts, swim trunks, sweaters, pants, they're all on sale, so you'll definitely want to pay Nautica a visit and check them all out. We've also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the early Nautica Black Friday sale
Fall and winter are here, which means you'll probably need to pick up some warm clothes like pants, sweaters, jackets, and so on. Here are some of the best fall wardrobe fabrics every man should own, by the way. While we wouldn't blame you for grabbing cold-weather apparel, you should also consider grabbing some warm-weather gear while heavily discounted. Shorts, tees, swim trunks, they've seen significant price cuts that make them way too good to pass up. Take these

Read more
60+ Casio watches just got major discounts — from $17
Casio GSTB100XA-1A watch

Amazon has a huge sale going on right now on Casio watches with some timepieces available from just $17. If you're looking for a new and inexpensive addition to your watch, this is the place to look right now. All you need to do is hit the button below to check out the 60+ watches on sale right now. While we strongly recommend you check them out for yourself given how many are available, we've also taken the time to highlight a few key examples if you need some guidance before hitting the buy button.

What to shop for in the Amazon Casio watch sale
The best Casio watches are pretty varied while still being stylish and cost-effective. If you want something truly retro, consider the

Read more