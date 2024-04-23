 Skip to main content
If you’re looking for the best men’s cologne, try these recent drops

Smell your best with these great fragrances

You only get one chance to make a great first impression. That is why we dress nicely. That is why we groom ourselves expertly. And that is why you need to have a great cologne. You never know who you are going to meet, and you don’t want to be caught in anything other than your best. You may be forgiven if your hair is a little long when you are on the trail. You may be forgiven for having a five o’clock shadow on Saturday afternoon. And you may not be punished for wearing jeans and a T-shirt at the movie theater. However, you will always be judged for not smelling good. That is why you need to invest in the best men’s colognes.

Having a pleasant fragrance is more than smelling pleasant for those around you. It also attracts people to you and shows that you care about your hygiene. People will respond better and remember you fondly if your smell lingers. It is the most powerful scent tied to memory, so make sure you are remembered in 2024 with these top picks for colognes for men. We didn’t go with all the big boys in the men’s cologne industry. You will see one name that nearly everyone knows. But, we stuck more with the ones that you all should know. There is no Dior, no Polo, and no Gucci on this list. We didn’t go for names. We went for quality fragrances and picks that will keep you remembered long after you leave.

Fulton & Roark Cloudland

Some brands lead the way in their industries. Some brands find their place in the industry. Other brands, like Fulton & Roark, take their industry and turn it on its head with innovation. Cologne is an important part of the first impression, so why leave it on the shelf at home? F&R believes you should be able to take it with you, and they made it possible with their solid cologne. Of course, convenience is only part of their innovation; superior fragrance is an even bigger part. With spicy scents like Calle Ocho and playful scents like Blue Ridge, they have something for every occasion.

Their latest innovative scent is Cloudland, using skin musks to give you a natural scent in a clean and clear way. Smell like yourself, only better, with the addition of an impending rainfall. Do you want fresh and clean for the spring and summer? This is the kind of fragrance that will keep you the most pleasant person to be around. If solid fragrances aren’t for you, pick up an extrait and use it like any other fragrance. Don’t forget to grab the bar soap, formula 5 oil, and the deodorant for the full fragrance profile.

Tom Ford Grey Vetiver

Tom Ford is one of the most dynamic names in the fashion world. His sartorial excellence can be felt all over the world, and he has even had the pleasure of outfitting the world’s greatest spy, James Bond. While he is known for his impeccable tailoring and classic luxury, he is also one of the leaders in luxury colognes.

This scent begins with a fresh orange blossom and ends with saffron. Saffron is one of the most expensive and labor-intensive spices due to the tedious process involved in harvesting it by hand. That means this fragrance will be one of the more expensive on your shelf and should only be brought out on the most special occasions.

John Varvatos XX Intense

John Varvatos is another big name in the fashion business. And just like Tom Ford made his name as a designer under bigger names like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, Varvatos did the same with Calvin Klein. Just like CK made jeans high fashion, Varvatos took his own brand and made rugged masculine high fashion.

He did the same with his colognes when his Heritage and Artisan lines became staples in the cologne counters across the globe. Intense is the newest of the bunch and is inspired by the same thing his entire brand homages regularly: the style of music. This particular fragrance brings the edge of rock & roll. It is a woody fragrance with hints of cedarwood and ginger flowers that give it the kind of life made for the stage. The center of attention whether you are a rock God or a barbeque master in your own backyard.

Andrea Maack Jest

Iceland is a playground for the senses. Its beauty feels like an alien planet; you can hear nature as it feels undisturbed, and you can feel the crisp winds that feel brand new around you. This is the birthplace of Andrea Maack luxury fragrances, made with nearly 90% natural ingredients. The best part is that the remaining 10% of ingredients are manufactured in place of plants that need to be sustained in nature instead of harvested for their fragrance.

The plum, apple, and vanilla notes provide the kind of sweet smells that excite your senses, while the chocolate and musk tones give the fragrance a deeper profile, replicating the playground for your senses you could find in the birthplace of Jest.

Hermes H24

Hermes was the herald of the Gods in Olympus. That means his entire job was sending messages. Since 1837, the French Brand Hermes has sent the message that they are here to stay. After nearly 200 years of excellence, they are the kind of brand you can trust to send the message you want to send when you wear their fragrances (or anything else for that matter).

Their newest edition of the H24 line continues excellence by doing something simple. They went ahead and pulled a Tony Stark by using a brand new compound called Physcool. While it is used to create a cooling effect without a mental taste in foods, it gives H24 a minty scent that is perfect for warmer weather.

