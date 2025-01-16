 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

When will the final season of ‘You’ premiere?

The show is returning to New York for its final season, which was also where season 1 was set.

By
when will you final season premiere pennbadgleyinyou ezgif com webp to jpg converter
Netflix

After originally premiering on Lifetime, You became such a phenomenon on Netflix that the rest of the show’s season debuted there. Starring Penn Badgley as Joe, a serial killer who becomes obsessed with women before ultimately allowing his love to curdle, the show is a smart, pulpy take on toxic masculinity featuring an outstanding central performance.

Now, Netflix has set the premiere date for the show’s fifth and final season. You will return on April 24, and according to its official tagline, according to the tagline: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Netflix has also dropped the first teaser for the new season, which includes some of Badgley’s patented voiceover and features Joe returning to Mooney’s bookstore, which is where we first met him.

Recommended Videos

“Here we are, together again, back to where it began,” Joe says. “And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is you.”

Related

The show’s fifth season also stars Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. It was announced in March of 2023 that the show’s fifth season would be its last, and that Michael Foley and Justin Lo would be taking over as showrunners from creator Sera Gamble, who is remaining on the series as an executive producer. When the show returns in April, it will have been more than two years since season 4 debuted in February and March of 2023.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Severance season 2: Everything we know so far
Everything you need to know about Apple TV+'s Severance season 2
The cast of Severance.

In 2022, Severance became one of the best shows on Apple TV+ by turning the idea of a work drama on its head. Thanks to the series' sci-fi premise, the split between work and home life results in two distinct personalities residing in the same body for each of the employees at Lumon Industries. And the employees at work want to know more about who they are outside of the office.

Apple TV+ renewed Severance for a second season in April 2022, and it's now been over two years since the season 1 finale because of the actors' and writers' strike of 2023. The new season is finally on the way this month and critics are already saying it's incredible! The show was already praised by the Emmys in 2022 when it garnered five nominations, including for Outstanding Drama series. Here's everything we know about Severance season 2.
What is Severance about?
Severance could have been a standard workplace drama if not for the show's "severance" procedure. Essentially, Lumon Industries has devised a way to split its employees' identities so they have no memories of their lives outside of work. When they're in the office, all they know is their names, their employee duties, and the skills necessary to do their jobs.

Read more
Reacher season 3: Rumors, plot, cast, and more
Get up to date on Reacher season 3
Alan Ritchson in Reacher

The era of Jack Ryan may be over, but Reacher is carrying on as one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. This action thriller is based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, which previously featured Tom Cruise in the leading role of two different movies. But for Prime Video, Alan Ritchson has stepped into the role of Jack Reacher, a former member of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps who drifts from town to town and takes justice into his own hands when the local law enforcement isn't enough. While it hasn't been nominated for any Emmy Awards yet, Reacher has seen some recognition at the Saturn Awards with a nomination for Best Streaming Action & Adventure Series.

Prime Video didn't waste any time before renewing Reacher for a third season last year. And while new episodes are still several months away, we're sharing everything we know about Reacher season 3.
Which Reacher novel will season 3 be based on?

Read more
Timothee Chalamet will host ‘SNL’ and serve as his own musical guest in January
It's unusual for an actor to take on musical duties instead of the other way around.
timothee chalamet

Timothee Chalamet is going all in for an Oscar. The actor, who has been touring the awards circuit to promote his film A Complete Unknown, is now set to host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 25. While that might not be all that crazy, Chalamet is also set to be the show's musical guest, and will perform as Bob Dylan, who he plays in A Complete Unknown. 

While it's not unprecedented for a host to pull double duty as the musical guest, it's far more common for musicians to flex their acting chops than the reverse, which will make that episode of Saturday Night Live particularly intriguing. Chalamet sings about 40 Dylan songs in the film, and also played harmonica and guitar in the role. This will be Chalamet's third time hosting the show, following appearances in December 2020 and November 2023.

Read more