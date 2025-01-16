When will the final season of ‘You’ premiere?

After originally premiering on Lifetime, You became such a phenomenon on Netflix that the rest of the show’s season debuted there. Starring Penn Badgley as Joe, a serial killer who becomes obsessed with women before ultimately allowing his love to curdle, the show is a smart, pulpy take on toxic masculinity featuring an outstanding central performance.

Now, Netflix has set the premiere date for the show’s fifth and final season. You will return on April 24, and according to its official tagline, according to the tagline: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Netflix has also dropped the first teaser for the new season, which includes some of Badgley’s patented voiceover and features Joe returning to Mooney’s bookstore, which is where we first met him.

“Here we are, together again, back to where it began,” Joe says. “And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is you.”

The show’s fifth season also stars Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. It was announced in March of 2023 that the show’s fifth season would be its last, and that Michael Foley and Justin Lo would be taking over as showrunners from creator Sera Gamble, who is remaining on the series as an executive producer. When the show returns in April, it will have been more than two years since season 4 debuted in February and March of 2023.