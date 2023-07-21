From Justified to the Cincinnati Reds, these are all the best things you can watch this weekend.

With every new weekend comes new opportunities to catch up on the latest streaming options across movies, TV, and sports. There’s always plenty on at home, and if you’re not one of the ferocious theater-goers seeing Barbie or Oppenheimer this weekend, there’s still plenty of great stuff that you can watch from the comfort of your couch. Here are our picks for the best new shows, movies, and sports to check out over the coming weekend:
Best new shows to watch
What to watch on Netflix
Quarterback (2023)
New on Hulu
Justified: City Primeval (2023)
New on Max
The Righteous Gemstones (2019)
Full Circle (2023)
New on Apple TV+
Silo (2023)
Best new movies to stream
New on Netflix
They Cloned Tyrone (2023)
Lost Girls (2020)
What to watch on Hulu
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
New on Max
Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (2023)
What to watch on Apple TV+
Tetris (2023)
What’s on TV: Sports
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura — 7/22
The heavyweight match this weekend is between England’s Tom Aspinall (currently ranked #5) and Poland’s Marcin Tybura (currently ranked #10). Aspinall is the favorite heading into the fight, but it’s sure to be a fierce competition between the two. The two headline a card that includes a roster of five English fighters and one fighter from Scotland. This UFC Fight Night begins at 3 p.m. EDT.
Formula 1 Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix — 7/23
The Hungarian Grand Prix continues the F1 season, and will feature an entire weekend of racing events including practices and qualifying before the race kicks off on Sunday. This track has been known for throwing off surprises in the past, so don’t be surprised if the winner here is someone unexpected, or if the race itself is more brutal than usual.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Orioles and the Rays have two of the best records in baseball, so this could be a playoff preview. It’s also hugely determinative for both teams’ records as we head into the final months of regular season play. They’ll face off Friday, June 21, at 6:40 p.m. EDT, Saturday at 4:10 p.m. EDT, and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds
Elly de la Cruz remains the most exciting player in baseball, and he’s propelled the Reds into one of the more interesting teams in the league. The Diamondbacks are also boasting one of the better records in baseball, which means the contest between these two teams should be exciting all weekend long. They’ll face off Friday, June 21, at 7:10 p.m. EDT, Saturday at 4:10 p.m. EDT, and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
