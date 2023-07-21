From Justified to the Cincinnati Reds, these are all the best things you can watch this weekend.

With every new weekend comes new opportunities to catch up on the latest streaming options across movies, TV, and sports. There’s always plenty on at home, and if you’re not one of the ferocious theater-goers seeing Barbie or Oppenheimer this weekend, there’s still plenty of great stuff that you can watch from the comfort of your couch. Here are our picks for the best new shows, movies, and sports to check out over the coming weekend:

Best new shows to watch

What to watch on Netflix

Quarterback (2023) Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Telling the stories of three quarterbacks who are currently competing in the NFL, Quarterback is a partnership between Netflix and the NFL that gives fans unprecedented access into the lives of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. There’s obviously plenty of promotion of the league at work here, but in addition to that, Quarterback also manages to be genuinely insightful about the pressure put on these relatively young men to succeed on the biggest stage possible. Read less Read more

New on Hulu

Justified: City Primeval (2023) tv-ma 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama Cast Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Boyd Holbrook watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Picking up where the original series left off, Justified: City Primeval is a timely, smart update to the story of Raylan Givens, a U.S. marshal who spent much of the original series in Kentucky facing off with various criminals, and sometimes operating outside the conventions of the law. City Primeval takes Raylan to Detroit, where he comes face-to-face with the realities of modern-day policing. The series is new this weekend, and reviews suggest it’s a worthy follow-up to its predecessor. Read less Read more

New on Max

The Righteous Gemstones (2019) Trailer tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Comedy Cast Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson Created by Danny McBride watch on max watch on max Currently in the midst of its third season, The Righteous Gemstones is probably the funniest show on TV. The series plays something like the inverse of Succession, as it follows three children of the pastor at a mega-church as they all vie for influence and the chance to succeed their father. Danny McBride is the creative genius behind the show’s success, and almost every joke in the series lands thanks to the sharp writing he and his writing staff do. Read less Read more

Full Circle (2023) Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama Cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan Created by Ed Solomon watch on max watch on max Set in present-day New York City, Steven Soderbergh’s latest foray into TV is exactly the kind of project many have been hoping he would make for years. Featuring a wonderful cast and a free-wheeling plot, the show follows a group of characters whose lives begin intersecting in the aftermath of a kidnapping. It can be a little shaggy in spots, but Full Circle really works in the moments when it works, and its all-star ensemble sells every beat. Read less Read more

New on Apple TV+

Silo (2023) Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Cast Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter Created by Graham Yost watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ Catch up on Silo: One of the most interesting new sci-fi shows to premiere in a few years, Silo is set in a dystopian future where Earth’s population lives entirely underground after the surface world was made uninhabitable. As the series unfolds, though, we begin to question whether anything about the Silo is what it seems to be. Anchored by strong performances from Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, David Oyelowo, and Rashida Jones, Silo is riveting from minute one. Read less Read more Silo — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Best new movies to stream

New on Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) Trailer 122m Genre Science Fiction, Comedy, Mystery Stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx Directed by Juel Taylor watch on Netflix watch on Netflix While there’s still plenty we don’t know about They Cloned Tyrone, this sci-fi comedy mystery, which features Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Paris, seems like it could be a major hit for the streamer when it hits the service on July 21 (the same day as Barbenheimer…woof). Read less Read more

Lost Girls (2020) Trailer 95m Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller, History Stars Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke Directed by Liz Garbus watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In the aftermath of a suspect being arrested in the case, many have become interested in Lost Girls, a 2020 film adapted from a book of the same name. The film tells the story of the murder of a series of sex workers on Long Island, and the unresolved mystery surrounding the case. Now that a suspect has been identified, now seems like the ideal time to catch up on the movie, which was originally released in 2020. Read less Read more

What to watch on Hulu

Ford v Ferrari (2019) Trailer 153m Genre Drama, Action, History Stars Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal Directed by James Mangold watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Did you miss Ford v. Ferrari when it was in theaters a few years back? If that’s the case, then its arrival on Hulu is the perfect excuse to catch up with this gem. Starring Christian Bale as a loose-cannon driver and Matt Damon as a more level-headed manager who works with him to help Ford compete at a major European race, Ford v. Ferrari is both a thrilling sports story and a careful character piece that manages to give equal weight to its two central characters. Read less Read more FORD v FERRARI | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

New on Max

Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (2023) Trailer 90m Genre Documentary Stars Scott Rogowsky, Sharon Carpenter, Taylor Lorenz Directed by Salima Koroma watch on max watch on max Everyone likely remembers HQ Trivia. For a brief period at the end of the 2010s, it was the quiz app to beat. The service went viral for a brief period thanks to its once-daily live quiz competitions where players stood a chance of winning actual money, and crashed and burned almost as quickly. Glitch is the new documentary that tells the story of the app’s rise, explains how it collapsed so quickly, and why everything seemed to go wrong for an app that was briefly a big deal. Read less Read more

What to watch on Apple TV+

Tetris (2023) Trailer 118m Genre Thriller, History, Drama Stars Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva Directed by Jon S. Baird watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ It’s been out for a couple of months now, but Tetris is one of the best of the recent wave of movies that told the story of a major business success. The movie follows the man who discovers Tetris as he attempts to turn it into the global phenomenon that it ultimately becomes. The movie is not revolutionary, but it provides solid thrills and also features plenty of ’80s iconography for those who remember when Tetris actually debuted. Read less Read more

What’s on TV: Sports

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura — 7/22

The heavyweight match this weekend is between England’s Tom Aspinall (currently ranked #5) and Poland’s Marcin Tybura (currently ranked #10). Aspinall is the favorite heading into the fight, but it’s sure to be a fierce competition between the two. The two headline a card that includes a roster of five English fighters and one fighter from Scotland. This UFC Fight Night begins at 3 p.m. EDT.

Watch on ESPN+

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix — 7/23

The Hungarian Grand Prix continues the F1 season, and will feature an entire weekend of racing events including practices and qualifying before the race kicks off on Sunday. This track has been known for throwing off surprises in the past, so don’t be surprised if the winner here is someone unexpected, or if the race itself is more brutal than usual.

Watch on ESPN

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Orioles and the Rays have two of the best records in baseball, so this could be a playoff preview. It’s also hugely determinative for both teams’ records as we head into the final months of regular season play. They’ll face off Friday, June 21, at 6:40 p.m. EDT, Saturday at 4:10 p.m. EDT, and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

Watch on Sling TV

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

Elly de la Cruz remains the most exciting player in baseball, and he’s propelled the Reds into one of the more interesting teams in the league. The Diamondbacks are also boasting one of the better records in baseball, which means the contest between these two teams should be exciting all weekend long. They’ll face off Friday, June 21, at 7:10 p.m. EDT, Saturday at 4:10 p.m. EDT, and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

Watch on Sling TV

