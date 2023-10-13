A classic returns to TV, late-night talk shows, and baseball playoffs

Anytime you’re wondering what’s on TV, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new shows and movies at your disposal. Every weekend brings new debuts across a wide array of streaming services, and it can be hard to keep track of what’s worth checking out and what you can skip. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with recommendations for movies and TV shows across a wide array of different streaming services. This is what to watch this weekend.
Best new shows to watch
What to watch on Netflix
The Great British Bake Off (2017)
New on Hulu
Moonlighting (1985)
New on Max
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014)
New on Apple TV+
Lessons in Chemistry (2023)
New on Disney+
Loki (2021)
Best new movies to stream
New on Netflix
Reptile (2023)
What to watch on Hulu
The Mill (2023)
New on Max
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (2023)
New on Amazon Prime
The Burial (2023)
What’s on TV: Sports
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barbosa — 10/14
A featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barbosa, Yusuff is expected to be a slight favorite in this fight, given that he’s almost lost twice in his career. Yusuff is the 11th-ranked fighter in the world, but Barbosa is currently 13th, so both fighters have a lot to gain from fighting well. These fights headline a bill that includes a number of other bouts, including a women’s flyweight bout between two Brazilian stars. The title card fight is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.
Playoff Baseball
The exact brackets for the baseball playoffs are still taking shape, but every game on the schedule this weekend is likely to be worth watching. We’ve already seen electrifying play from players like Bryce Harper this post-season, and there’s plenty of baseball left to play. This weekend will see the beginning of the league championship series, where the Astros and Rangers will face off, and the Diamondbacks will take on either the Phillies or the Braves. Whoever winds up facing off in those games, there are sure to be plenty of fireworks.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 10/15
The Seattle Seahawks have jumped out to an excellent 4-1 start this season, and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled this year in spite of high expectations before the season started. Last week, though, things finally seemed to click for Cincinnati, and now we have to see if they can continue that momentum and make a push for relevance. The Seahawks have more breathing room thanks to their hot start, but this is certainly a game that both teams would like to have. Both teams have solid rosters, smart coaches, and dynamic quarterbacks, which could make the matchup between them electrifying. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.
