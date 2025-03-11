 Skip to main content
Will there be a third ‘Quiet Place’ movie?

The possibility of a third movie hinges in part on John Krasinski's availability.

John Krasinski in A Quiet Place
There have been three Quiet Place movies, but there has not yet been a Quiet Place 3. The first two movies were part of the same story, and then the third, A Quiet Place: Day One was effectively a prequel set in an entirely different part of this world, and focused on totally different characters.

In a new interview, Brad Fuller, the producer of the Quiet Place films, made it clear that they’d still like to make a third installment in that original series.

“So, Day One is not A Quiet Place 3, just to be clear…A Quiet Place 3, we’re starting to put it together right now,” Fuller explained. “You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn’t have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director.”

Since that first movie, though, Krasinski has gotten busy directing and starring in upcoming projects, including Silent River and an upcoming Jack Ryan movie.

“Now, he’s so in demand, and it’s hard to get him… He’s making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to [A Quiet Place 3]. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I’m hopeful there’s even more Quiet Place movies beyond that.”

Fuller also made it clear that he doesn’t want to make the third installment without Krasinski at the helm. Krasinski directed the first two movies, while Michael Sarnoski took over for Day One. What seems clear, then, is that there are no immediate plans for a third installment, but fans would certainly be thrilled if one came.

