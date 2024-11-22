 Skip to main content
Will ‘The Day of the Jackal’ be back for a second season?

The show tells the story of a contract killer who finds himself being hunted by someone equally competent

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal
Peacock

It seems like Eddie Redmayne will be returning to Peacock. Variety is reporting that The Day of the Jackal, which is co-produced with Sky, will be back for a second season.

The show stars Redmayne as the titular Jackal, a contract killer who is very good at what he does. “But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake,” the show’s synopsis explains.

The show debuted on Nov. 7 and was sold to almost 200 territories across the globe. The show is not done airing its first season yet, but the finale is scheduled to be released on Dec. 12. Now, fans can watch the episode in the confidence that the show will be back for a second go-round.

The series is adapted from a novel, which was also made into a 1973 movie of the same name. It represents one of Redmayne’s first forays into television, and he has an excellent co-star in Lynch, who has made a name for herself across a number of projects. The first season is likely to run through many of the key events from the novel, which may mean that season 2 will be entering more uncharted waters.

The quick renewal of the series suggests that the response to The Day of the Jackal has been quite positive among critics and viewers alike. Given that the first season is still airing, it’s unclear when we might actually get to see season 2.

