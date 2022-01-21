  1. Culture

The Foo Fighters Cut a New Album Led By a Possessed Dave Grohl in Studio 666

Matthew Denis
By

Dave Grohl has found an outlet for the angst that inevitably plagues bands. After being stuck on tours and in small studios for nigh on two decades, Grohl decided to vent via demonic possession.

The Grohl-penned film finds the Foo Fighters renting an abandoned San Fernando Valley mansion in an attempt to find inspiration for their landmark 10th album. The boys soon realize that this Los Angeles haunt might be taking over its lead singer. The new preview finds a writer’s unblocked Grohl terrorizing Foo Fighters bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee after malevolent forces grip the drummer-turned-guitarist.

“Do you guys get the overwhelming sense of death?” Grohl asks soon after they arrive at the creepy confines, complete with noosed plastic dolls.

It’s a fun, throwback approach to a horror film. After all, it’s been awhile since the likes of The Ramones stepped to take charge of a Rock n’ Roll High School or Prince played a moody rockstar in Purple Rain.

Even though the band might not be acting veterans, there is some oomph behind the camera. Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell who helmed Hatchet III and Slayer: The Repentless Killogy. McDonnell also served as camera operator for James Wan in filming Malignant and Top Gun: Maverick.

Shot at the same house where the Foo Fighters recorded their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, where the experience inspired Grohl to write Studio 666. In an interview with NME, Grohl said that during recording, the band noticed instruments continually out of tune and recording software interference. Apparently tracks were even deleted with new ones popping up full of bizarre open mic noise. Whether the house was haunted or not, it’s fortunate Grohl was there to catch the vibes as surprisingly a veteran film creator.

Related Guides

Grohl debuted as a director/producer of the 2013 Sundance documentary Sound City about the Van Nuys, California studio where Nirvana recorded Nevermind in 1991. He went on to direct the eight-part, 2014 HBO docu-series Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways, which took home two of its four Emmy nominations. And in April, What Drives Us, the second Grohl-helmed documentary, landed on Amazon Prime. An under-the-radar ode to the road and a love letter to the rock n’ roll rite of passage: touring in the van. The ballad features contributions from legends like Ringo Starr, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Guns & Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, U2’s The Edge, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea. It’s not clear how often these icons enabled the Devil’s Chord, however.

A possessed Dave Grohl apparently has a taste for blood in 'Studio 666.'
Dave Grohl’s a hungry beast in ‘Studio 666.’ YouTube/Roswell Films/Therapy Studios

“You found a new musical note?”

“Hell yes I did. It’s an L,” Grohl growls, floating out of the room.

L for Lucifer? Maybe or maybe not, but the movie’s soundtrack sounds heavy enough to rock even the Prince of Lies.

Studio 666 will begin slaying in theaters only on February 25.

Read More: ‘Scream’ 2022 — A Sequel That Slashes Across Generations

Editors' Recommendations

8 of the Best Stationary Bikes for Seniors

Schwinn Recumbent Bike MY20 230 series.

The Best Slow Cooking Essentials for Your Home Kitchen

A man cuts salmon while looking at his tablet in the kitchen.

Your Last Chance to Get in on Gap’s Gamified NFT

A Gap and Frank Ape-designed hoodie, which will be available to exclusive NFT owners.

The Complete Snowboard Buying Guide and Size Chart

Snowboarder Bombs the Slopes

A Quick and Easy Homemade Bread Bowl Recipe

san diego travel guide clam chowder served in a bread bowl

Get the Best Men’s Winter Vest to Stay Warm and Fashionable

Man Wearing Vest

The 4 Best Stationary Bikes for Kids to Use

A father and his son using exercise bikes in a gym on a sunny day.

Best Heated Clothing for Your Cold-Weather Adventures

The best heated clothing delivers portable all-day warmth.

The 10 Best Men’s Slip On Winter Boots for 2022

leg of a man wearing a huckberry all weather shoe.

Where to Watch PGA Tour 2022

Shingle Creek Golf Course

Best Francis Ngannou Knockouts: Top 5 Finishes

when is the next ufc fight 260 miocic vs ngannou

This Is How Many Calories You Burn on an Exercise Bike

stationary bike workouts can burn calories.

Chef Roy Choi Discusses the New Season of Broken Bread

Poster of Second Season of Roy Choi's Broken Bread.