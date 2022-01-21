Dave Grohl has found an outlet for the angst that inevitably plagues bands. After being stuck on tours and in small studios for nigh on two decades, Grohl decided to vent via demonic possession.

The Grohl-penned film finds the Foo Fighters renting an abandoned San Fernando Valley mansion in an attempt to find inspiration for their landmark 10th album. The boys soon realize that this Los Angeles haunt might be taking over its lead singer. The new preview finds a writer’s unblocked Grohl terrorizing Foo Fighters bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee after malevolent forces grip the drummer-turned-guitarist.

“Do you guys get the overwhelming sense of death?” Grohl asks soon after they arrive at the creepy confines, complete with noosed plastic dolls.

It’s a fun, throwback approach to a horror film. After all, it’s been awhile since the likes of The Ramones stepped to take charge of a Rock n’ Roll High School or Prince played a moody rockstar in Purple Rain.

Even though the band might not be acting veterans, there is some oomph behind the camera. Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell who helmed Hatchet III and Slayer: The Repentless Killogy. McDonnell also served as camera operator for James Wan in filming Malignant and Top Gun: Maverick.

Shot at the same house where the Foo Fighters recorded their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, where the experience inspired Grohl to write Studio 666. In an interview with NME, Grohl said that during recording, the band noticed instruments continually out of tune and recording software interference. Apparently tracks were even deleted with new ones popping up full of bizarre open mic noise. Whether the house was haunted or not, it’s fortunate Grohl was there to catch the vibes as surprisingly a veteran film creator.

Grohl debuted as a director/producer of the 2013 Sundance documentary Sound City about the Van Nuys, California studio where Nirvana recorded Nevermind in 1991. He went on to direct the eight-part, 2014 HBO docu-series Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways, which took home two of its four Emmy nominations. And in April, What Drives Us, the second Grohl-helmed documentary, landed on Amazon Prime. An under-the-radar ode to the road and a love letter to the rock n’ roll rite of passage: touring in the van. The ballad features contributions from legends like Ringo Starr, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Guns & Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, U2’s The Edge, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea. It’s not clear how often these icons enabled the Devil’s Chord, however.

“You found a new musical note?”

“Hell yes I did. It’s an L,” Grohl growls, floating out of the room.

L for Lucifer? Maybe or maybe not, but the movie’s soundtrack sounds heavy enough to rock even the Prince of Lies.

Studio 666 will begin slaying in theaters only on February 25.

