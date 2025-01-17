Was that really the voice of a major action star in the ‘Severance’ premiere?

Severance is back for its second season, and it’s clear that the folks behind the series are still trying to surprise us. While there were several new onscreen additions to the show in the season 2 premiere, there was also one major actor who was only present in voiceover.

That’s right, Keanu Reeves is the man behind the building who narrates the “Lumon Is Listening” video that the MDR gang watch to learn about all the ways that Lumon has changed because of their actions.

In speaking with Collider, creator Dan Erickson said that Reeves was not the only person they considered for that part.

“All I can say is that we talked about a couple of different people for that role. We always wanted it to be somebody that people have certain associations with, but also, it had to be a very warm presence. The Lumon building is very friendly in the context of this video, and there’s a friendliness to that particular voice and a heart to that particular voice,” he explained.

Reeves certainly lived up to the task, playing the Lumon building with genuine energy and enthusiasm. Although Reeves is likely best known, at least with the public, as the man behind killers and heroes like John Wick and Neo, he is also known to be one of the nicest men in Hollywood. Between this and his role as Shadow in Sonic 3, it’s clear that Reeves is interested in jobs that aren’t too hard on his body, and maybe don’t even need him to get into costume. Whatever he’s interested in, though, we’re all for it.