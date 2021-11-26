If a new TV is on your shopping list this week, make sure you check out Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals. Samsung is discounting every size of its Frame TVs. For instance, this 55-inch Frame TV is only $1,000, $500 off its original price of $1,500. There are a half-dozen other sizes to choose from as well, and they all have crazy discounts. It’s one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.

Today’s Best Samsung Frame TV Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

A stylish way to disguise your TV when not in use

Incredibly thin design

High-quality 4K display

100% color gamut

The Samsung Frame TV is a beautiful way to incorporate a TV into your living room without sacrificing any space. The intent behind the Frame TV is to give you a gorgeous TV that becomes a work of art when you’re not using it. Watch your favorite movies and shows in 4K, then display a Van Gogh on the wall afterward. It’s a classy and luxurious TV that merges the worlds of tech and art.

Samsung is having deals on multiple sizes of its Frame TV, from 32 inches to 85 inches. If 55 inches isn’t the right size for you, check out these other options:

The Samsung Frame TV has a super-powerful processor, so the movies and TV you watch will reach their full, breathtaking potential. The Frame TV would be a fantastic piece of home theater equipment if it stopped there, but the art display options are what truly set it apart. To start, the Frame TV is remarkably thin, at only 1-inch thick. It truly mimics a framed picture on your wall. That’s the whole idea! You can choose from thousands of works of art to display or cycle through while the TV isn’t in use. You can also upload your own photos. The super-high resolution and 100% color gamut will do any work of art justice.

You can customize the color of the bezels so the TV will fit right in with all the other photos mounted on your wall. You can also use a stand if you’d rather integrate the Frame TV into your home theater setup. The Frame TV is a full smart TV, so you can stream your favorite shows without connecting a Roku or console. It will also sync up with your smart-home device of choice, such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Grab one of these remarkable and unique TVs while they’re all on sale. You can get the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for only $1,000 right now, $500 off the original price of $1,500. This deal only lasts until November 29, so act fast!

When Does This Frame TV Black Friday Deal End?

It has only just begun. Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we have a whole lot of time to act on this incredible deal. Since deals like this are normally limited in stock, the time to act on a new, high-functioning TV might be right now–not to mention that the retailer hasn’t noted when this deal will expire. Since this deal begins on the actual Black Friday, shoppers will be looking for products just like this to boost themselves into the next generation of entertainment, all while saving a big chunk of money. This means that, though it is not explicitly stated, this deal probably won’t last through the weekend.

Still not sure? Something that may boost your decision is that Samsung offers free shipping and easy returns for its customers, as well as an option to trade in old Samsung devices and credit them toward your purchase. Whether it runs out or expires, either of those things has been known to happen at a moment’s notice with deals such as this. To make you feel more at ease with moving forward on such a purchase, it’s good to know that the high volume of orders being placed today will slow down transactions significantly. This means you can purchase the 4K TV you’ve always wanted and if you find something better later in the day, you still have time to cancel.

Should You Shop This Frame TV Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Samsung says this particular deal will end on November 29, so you could technically wait if you wanted. However, there are still risks. The whole world is experiencing a microchip and semiconductor shortage right now, something TVs have a lot of. There’s a good chance that a deal this good will sell out before Cyber Monday even starts. Since Samsung has already said the price will be the same on Cyber Monday, there’s no good reason to wait.

Even if the Samsung Frame TV in the size you want is still in stock on Cyber Monday, shipping times are bound to get worse throughout the weekend. Everyone and their grandma is buying holiday presents right now, and the post office can’t keep up. Last year we saw Black Friday purchases with expected shipping times past the new year, and there’s no reason to expect this year to be any better. If you want to set up your new TV by the holidays, or buy one as a gift, you should shop right away.

