What we know so far about a potential second season for Quarterback

After a hugely successful first season on Netflix, Quarterback seemed like a sure bet for a second season. The show, which documented three NFL quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota) as they prepared for the upcoming season, was a unique insight into the lives of professional athletes and also gave us a look at the personal lives of people who we usually only see wearing helmets.

Now, though, that second season is in doubt, as there’s been no official confirmation that the season is coming from Netflix. Here’s what we know about whether there will be a second season, and if there is, who might be involved.

Will Quarterback season 2 happen?

Quarterback Season 1 Trailer

Although Peyton Manning has confirmed that a second season is coming, there’s been no official confirmation from Netflix. Manning has also been honest, though, about the difficulty of finding players who want to participate.

“We’re excited. We’re hoping [for] more quarterbacks. It’s easier to say yes. I don’t want to hear it’s going to be a distraction, because that’s not true. Patrick Mahomes proved that, right? Kirk Cousins proved that. Marcus [Mariota], the way he handled that, he proved that, right?”

Reports have also emerged suggesting that multiple quarterbacks have turned down the opportunity to appear on the show. Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts both turned it down twice, according to NBC Sports, and Tua Tagovailoa also reportedly turned down the opportunity, according to The Mirror. Joe Burrow also reportedly said that the timing wouldn’t be right for him to participate in the show. Matthew Stafford, who already has a Super Bowl under his belt, may or may not be participating and also seemed unsure about whether the series as a whole would continue.

“To be honest with you, I’ve had discussions with those guys,” Stafford explained. “I’m not sure there is going to be a season. I’m not sure there isn’t. I’m not sure. I’m just more focused on the San Francisco 49ers, to be honest with you, than anything going on off the field, so I’ll just leave it at that, I guess.”

Stafford had already turned down an opportunity to be featured on the show’s first season.

A new show called Receiver is definitely coming

While the future of Quarterback is very much up in the air, Manning’s Omaha Productions is already moving forward with Receiver, a spin-off series that will focus on NFL receivers instead of quarterbacks. Given the news that Receiver will be airing on Netflix to accompany the upcoming season, it’s unclear whether Quarterback was repurposed or whether they’re planning to move ahead with both shows.

Given the limited number of quarterbacks in the league and the reticence from some of them to expose themselves even more to media scrutiny, focusing on receivers may be a better way to ensure that the series can run for multiple seasons.

