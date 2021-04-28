This Incredible Pop-Up Pool Table is 25% OFF for Way Day

If you’re shopping Way Day deals during Wayfair’s big sale today and tomorrow, be sure to check our this nifty Pop-up Folding Pool Table from Triumph Sports USA. Wayfair slashed the Pop Up Folding Pool Table’s price from $400 to $300 for Way Day, so take advantage of this deal and get free shipping before the sale ends.

Wayfair customers rate the Pop Up Folding 6-foot Pool Table 4.4 stars (on a 5-star scale). Customer reviewers particularly like the table’s stability, set up and break down ease, and the modern blue cloth table felt. The Pop Up Folding 6-foot Pool Table comes with a table brush, drop pockets, a set of 1-inch pool balls, two 48-inch hardwood pool cues, one racking triangle, and chalk. Open the carton, set up the table, and you have everything you need to start playing.

The table measures 75-inches long by 38-inches wide by 31-inches high when place on its folding stand. The overall weight is 61.6 pounds. To set up the table you unfold the pop up frame and put the table playing surface cabinet on top of the frame.

Triumph Sports USA rates the table for indoor use only, but shows multiple photos of people playing on the table outdoors. You won’t want to leave the table outside overnight or when it’s raining or snowing, but apparently it’s OK to use outside as long as you don’t leave it exposed to the elements.

Wayfair cut the Triumph Sports USA Pop Up Folding 6-foot Pool Table’s price from $400 to $300 for the Way Day deals. If you’ve been looking for a portable pool table that’s extremely easy to set up, here’s your chance. Buy now to take advantage of the $100 savings and free shipping.

