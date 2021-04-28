  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Incredible Pop-Up Pool Table is 25% OFF for Way Day

By

If you’re shopping Way Day deals during Wayfair’s big sale today and tomorrow, be sure to check our this nifty Pop-up Folding Pool Table from Triumph Sports USA. Wayfair slashed the Pop Up Folding Pool Table’s price from $400 to $300 for Way Day, so take advantage of this deal and get free shipping before the sale ends.

Wayfair customers rate the Pop Up Folding 6-foot Pool Table 4.4 stars (on a 5-star scale). Customer reviewers particularly like the table’s stability, set up and break down ease, and the modern blue cloth table felt. The Pop Up Folding 6-foot Pool Table comes with a table brush, drop pockets, a set of 1-inch pool balls, two 48-inch hardwood pool cues, one racking triangle, and chalk. Open the carton, set up the table, and you have everything you need to start playing.

The table measures 75-inches long by 38-inches wide by 31-inches high when place on its folding stand. The overall weight is 61.6 pounds. To set up the table you unfold the pop up frame and put the table playing surface cabinet on top of the frame.

Triumph Sports USA rates the table for indoor use only, but shows multiple photos of people playing on the table outdoors. You won’t want to leave the table outside overnight or when it’s raining or snowing, but apparently it’s OK to use outside as long as you don’t leave it exposed to the elements.

Wayfair cut the Triumph Sports USA Pop Up Folding 6-foot Pool Table’s price from $400 to $300 for the Way Day deals. If you’ve been looking for a portable pool table that’s extremely easy to set up, here’s your chance. Buy now to take advantage of the $100 savings and free shipping.

Editors' Recommendations

Wayfair is Practically Giving Away This Weber Grill for Way Day

weber grill deal way day 2021 gas

Best Way Day Grill Deals for 2021

best camping grills on amazon

Best Way Day Deals for 2021: Shop the Sale Today

when is way day 2021 wayfair sale

Forget Way Day: Overstock is Having its Own Household Sale Today

los angeles travel guide version 1617632968 losangelesguesthousemodern

Jake Paul Height: How Tall is the YouTuber-Turned-Boxer?

how tall is jake paul height triller presents mike tyson vs roy jones jr

Is Jake Paul a Professional Boxer? What You Need to Know

is jake paul a professional boxer vs nate robinson first round

How to Watch Mt. Westmore Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch mt westmore debut at triller fight club snoop dogg performance

How to Watch Saweetie Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch saweetie at triller fight club performing live

How to Watch Justin Bieber Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch justin bieber at triller fight club performing live stage

How to Watch Diplo Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch diplo at triller fight club performing live stage

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Live Stream: Watch the fight NOW

watch jake paul vs ben askren live stream online

The 30 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in 2021

best netflix shows peakyblinders

4 Tips to Refresh Your Home for Spring

4 tips to refresh your home for spring plants in living and office space unsplash