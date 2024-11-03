 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Every Mission: Impossible movie, ranked

The series was adapted from a long-running television series from the 1960s

By
Paula Patton and Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most reliable franchises in modern Hollywood. Spanning more than 20 years and still ongoing, the franchise has produced a number of unbelievable action movies, and, because it’s a Paramount franchise, they also represent the most rewatchable movies on Paramount Plus.

Starring Tom Cruise as action hero Ethan Hunt, these movies are always ostensibly about Hunt as an agent of the Impossible Mission Force assigned to save various world calamities. Really, though, this franchise has just become an excuse to watch Cruise do some of the most insane things you’ve ever seen. The stunts are incredible, but just as remarkable is how consistently great these movies have been. We’re ranking the entire franchise from worst to best, but remember that most of these movies are pretty good.

Recommended Videos

7. Mission: Impossible II (2000)

7. Mission: Impossible II
123m
Genre
Adventure, Action, Thriller
Stars
Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott, Thandiwe Newton
Directed by
John Woo
Watch on Paramount+
A movie that has plenty of style but is nonetheless almost undeniably the worst Mission: Impossible movie. Thandiwe Newton and Cruise are both excellent, but the movie features a fairly forgettable villain and an even more forgettable central plotline in which Ethan Hunt attempts to prevent the spread of a virus. This movie also strips Hunt of many of the elements that would become more standard in later installments. In almost every way, this first sequel is the least like what the rest of the franchise would ultimately become. Even so, it still has better action sequence than your average action movie, in part because it was directed by John Woo.
Mission: Impossible II - Trailer
Related

6. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

6. Mission: Impossible III
126m
Genre
Adventure, Action, Thriller
Stars
Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ving Rhames
Directed by
J.J. Abrams
Watch on Paramount+
Once you get past MI2, basically every Mission: Impossible movie is some degree of excellent. Mission: Impossible 3 lands in this spot not because it’s not a great time but because not every element of it works. The idea of giving Ethan Hunt a wife as he attempts to settle down is smart, as is the choice of Philip Seymour Hoffman to play the film’s villain (he’s still probably the best in the franchise). If you actually ask anyone what this movie is about, though, or what exactly happens in it, they’re not likely to remember. JJ Abrams certainly has his supporters, but this film is also not the crispest entry in the franchise from a visual perspective.
Mission: Impossible III | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
164m
Genre
Action, Adventure
Stars
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames
Directed by
Christopher McQuarrie
Watch on Paramount+
Dead Reckoning is the least consistently entertaining installment of the McQuarrie era, but that still makes it a hugely entertaining movie. Following Ethan as he goes up against a power artificial intelligence known as the Entity, part of this movie’s brilliance is that it leaves Hunt in a more uncertain place than previous installments. The real juice of this movie, though, comes from Haley Atwell as an expert pickpocket who finds herself totally swallowed up in an international spy thriller she can barely understand. Her chemistry with Cruise is excellent, and there’s a car chase through Rome here that is one of the more delightful things you’re likely to see in a modern blockbuster.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise

4. Mission: Impossible (1996)

4. Mission: Impossible
110m
Genre
Adventure, Action, Thriller
Stars
Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart
Directed by
Brian De Palma
Watch on Paramount+
Brian DePalma’s first entry kicked this franchise off, and perhaps the most delightful thing about Mission: Impossible is how little it has to do with any of the films that would come after it. Here, Cruise plays Ethan Hunt as an agent on the run after he loses his entire team. As he slowly uncovers a conspiracy that drives all the way to the heart of the IMF, he struggles to determine who he can trust. Cruise is at his manic, edgy best here, and the iconic sequence in which he drops down from the ceiling remains one of the most important images in the history of this storied franchise.
Mission: Impossible (1996) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
133m
Genre
Action, Thriller, Adventure
Stars
Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, Simon Pegg
Directed by
Brad Bird
Watch on Paramount+
Perhaps the single greatest image from any Mission: Impossible comes from Ghost Protocol, as Ethan climbs the outside of the world’s tallest building. This is the moment when we learned what this franchise was actually capable of. That image is great, but in truth, most of Ghost Protocol is just as good as that climactic sequence. From the broken mask machine leading to some improvisation to an opening sequence that reminds of that brief window when Josh Holloway was a major star, Ghost Protocol is one of the most fun movies in this franchise, and not coincidentally, also one of the best.
Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol - DVD Trailer

1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
147m
Genre
Action, Adventure
Stars
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames
Directed by
Christopher McQuarrie
Watch on Paramount+
Fallout is the most relentless installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and also the installment with the most incredible sequences stacked on top of one another. The movie’s plot is about stopping an international terrorist from obtaining nuclear weapons, but what really matters here is the way a car chase effortlessly leads into a skydiving sequences which then gets us to a climax where Cruise dangles out of a helicopter. The sheer exuberance of this movie, and the way McQuarrie and Cruise managed to find a plot that both makes sense and has an emotional core, feels like something close to a genuine miracle.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

1. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

1. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
131m
Genre
Action, Adventure
Stars
Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg
Directed by
Christopher McQuarrie
Watch on Amazon
Rogue Nation is as impressive on the action front as its immediate predecessor, at least not holistically. But this movie has more personality than any other installment in this franchise, and that’s in large part thanks to the introduction of Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, a British agent of mysterious origin who proves herself to be every bit Hunt’s equal. It’s Ilsa’s presence that feels like it subtly reinvents this entire franchise, and proves that there are plenty of new stories to tell in this universe. It’s easy to overstate the impact an actor can have in a relatively small role, but Ferguson’s performance here is truly that good.
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation Trailer

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Top picks for November: The best movies on Hulu
Hulu is the place to watch movies across a wide array of genres
Movie on a person's phone

There's a lot of competition out there in the streaming world, and it can be hard to shuffle through the services to find the best movies to stream right now. Though there are plenty of great movies on Netflix and Amazon still has the platform beat in terms of overall quality, many of the movies on Hulu can't be streamed anywhere else. The best movies on Hulu can be gritty, family-friendly, and even sci-fi-oriented. So if you're looking to expand your binge-watching horizons, we've found the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

White Men Can't Jump (2023)

Read more
November streaming guide: The best Netflix shows to enjoy
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

Thankfully, that's where this list comes in. We've compiled a rundown of what to watch on Netflix, and these Netflix shows should add up to days and days of endless binging. You can also check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, best Disney+ series, and best Netflix movies after you've made it through the series listed below.

Read more
November’s top picks: What to stream on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more