Will ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ be back for a fourth season?

The show has been a solid performer Netflix throughout its three season run.

By
Manuel Garcia-Rufo in The Lincoln Lawyer
Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer is headed back to court. Netflix announced in a post on X that it had renewed the series for a fourth season. Based on the book series by Michael Connelly, the show has become a breakout hit for the streamer over its first three seasons.

The show will be adapting Connelly’s novel The Law of Innocence for the show’s fourth season, which will consist of 10 episodes. Production is set to start on the new season in February. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller for the new season alongside Neve Campbell, whose role is expanding after a limited presence in season 3. Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and and Angus Sampson are all returning as well.

David E. Kelley first created the series back in 2022 and has served as an executive producer on the show ever since. The show’s most recent season debuted in October of 2024, and it has consistently shown up in Netflix’s Top 10 with the release of each new season. It might not have the audience of some of Netflix’s biggest performers, but it also has lower production costs than those major hits. Lincoln Lawyer has a solid fanbase, and it doesn’t look like that support is going anywhere.

The show follows an idealistic lawyer who runs a law practice out of the back of his Lincoln, taking on cases both big and small across the city of Los Angeles. Before it was adapted to the small screen, the novels were adapted into a movie of the same name that starred Matthew McConaughey.

