Layla Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on Mattresses and Pillows TODAY

It’s Labor Day weekend, and that means Labor Day mattress sales. But forget wandering from mattress store to mattress store, lying on hundreds of gross beds looking for the most comfort for the best price. Get a mattress shipped straight to your door, and save money doing it, through this Layla Labor Day sale.

Layla has tons of deals this weekend, like a steep discount on their trademark flippable memory foam mattress, free pillows with purchases, and more. Layla is a mattress-in-a-box brand, so they’ll ship everything straight to you. Layla slashed prices on a dozen different individual products and bundles. At the link below, you can save up to $950 on a full sleep bundle, which includes the mattress and an adjustable bed frame. Just need the mattress by itself? Don’t worry, you’ll still save $200. Check out our picks for the best Layla mattress deals below, but don’t forget to browse the full sale.

Layla Memory Foam Pillow — $69, was $89

Woman laying on a Layla pillow and smiling

Been using the same pillow since college? It’s time to upgrade—your neck will thank you. The Layla Memory Foam pillow is sturdy but soft. Made with shredded memory foam, it can be adjusted to the perfect height by adding or removing some of the filling. Get it to just the right height to keep your spine straight all night, then snuggle in. The pillow will keep its shape all night long. The breathable pillow cover is made from polyester, the same material most exercise apparel is made from. You’ll save $20 with this deal, so treat yourself before it’s gone.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress — $949, was $1,099

Save $150 on a new queen mattress from Layla this weekend. This is Layla’s classic “flippable” mattress. One side is soft, the other side is firm, so you can adjust to the support you need without getting a whole new bed. Between the soft and hard side are four layers made from various materials. Two are supporting foam layers, and two are Layla’s Cooper-Gel Memory Foam. Layla is particularly proud of their Copper-Gel layers, which react to increased pressure by firming up. That means the deepest pressure points on the bed, your upper body and hips, will get increased support the more they dig into the foam.

Layla Hybrid Mattress — $1,499, was $1,699

A Layla Hybrid mattress with sheets and pillows

Layla’s Hybrid mattress has everything their Memory Foam mattress has, but with one big addition. It’s still flippable, with a soft and firm side, and still has Copper-Gel and support layers. The Hybrid mattress sets itself apart with the added Infinity Edge coil layer. This is a six-inch row of individually wrapped coils in the center of the mattress. This gives the bed more strength, so the edges can support more weight, and the bed has the feel of a more traditional mattress overall. You’ll save $200 with this deal and get two free memory foam pillows!

More Mattress Deals

There are plenty of mattress sales to shop this Labor Day. Here are some other options.

Leesa Sale: Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows

Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows
When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get a sheet set. You can get $350 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $250 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $150 off on their Original mattress.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Original Mattress, Queen

$949 $1,099
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$986 $1,095
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain.
Buy at Layla Sleep

Layla Hybrid Mattress

from $1,099 + two pillows
Invest in this 6-layer hybrid mattress from Layla Sleep which is both firm and soft. You can choose between sleeping on a firmer side or an ultra-soft, plush-like side by simply flipping it.
Buy at Layla Sleep

T&N Original Mattress

$591 $695
Reward yourself with a mattress that is comfortable for all kinds of sleeping positions. The T&N Original is a classic choice made from two layers of open-cell foam and cooling gel for a cozy feeling.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Nectar Lush Mattress

$1,499 $1,898
Bring the quality of your sleep to a whole new level with this mattress. It's built with premium layers plus a dual action cooling tech for maximum comfort and support.
$399 Of Accessories Included
Queen

Leesa Legend Mattress

from $1.549
Compared to the original Leesa mattress, the Legend variant is considered the most luxurious. It's made from super soft organic cotton and Merino wool to help you sleep soundly.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Hybrid Mattress, queen

$1,549 $1,799
If you enjoy the traditional firm feel of innerspring but also want memory foam, then this is the mattress for you. The Hybrid has a 1.5-inch memory foam layer and a 6-inch pocket spring layer.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

$626 $695
This bed-in-a-box is Oeko-Tex certified (eco-friendly) and comes with a 100-night guarantee.
Buy at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud King Mattress

$1,679 $2,399
The Tempur-Cloud mattress adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature to help you sleep. Pressure relieving comfort is a stand-out feature.
Buy Now

Tuft & Needle Original King Mattress

$985 $1,095
Tuft & Needle's original mattress combines T&N Adaptive foam blended to contour and relieve pressure points. Conducting graphite and cooling gel and open-cell technology keep you cool.
Buy at Tuft & Needle

