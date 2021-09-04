  1. Culture
Early Labor Day Mattress Sales: Best Deals You Can Shop Today

By
Layla Hybrid Mattress.,

This year’s Labor Day mattress sales are on! Do you have trouble sleeping because your old mattress is just plain worn out? A new mattress could be the answer. With a new mattress, you sleep better and more comfortably than ever before. Sleep isn’t just about comfort, it’s an important element of good health. If you’re shopping for cheap mattresses, the good news is that the major brands’ Labor Day mattress deals can’t be beat. You may have specific needs, however. Some want to choose the best organic mattress for a greener sleep while others look for the best mattress deals for a good night’s sleep to reduce your stress and increase your rest. We’ve done the work and found the best Labor Day mattress sales from top brands. We also include tips on how to choose a mattress.

Labor Day Mattress Sales 2021

  • Casper: Casper is ready to go with Casper Original, Wave Hybrid, and Nova Hybrid mattresses.  From now through September 8 you can save up to 30% on Casper mattress bundles and 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets.
  • Cocoon by Sealy: Act now to save up to 35% and get free pillows and sheets with Cocoon by Sealy mattresses during the Labor Day Sale. This sale, Cocoon by Sealy’s biggest ever, is on now and lasts through Monday, September 6.
  • DreamCloud: You’ll want to shop now during DreamCloud’s Labor Day sale. You can get $200 off a new mattress and $399 worth of accessories included in the deal, for a total savings of $599. It ends Monday, September 6, so don’t delay.
  • Helix: Depending on the order total, you can get up to $200 off a new mattress plus two free Dream Pillows with every mattress you buy during the Helix Labor Day mattress sales.
  • Layla: This this year’s Labor Day mattress sales, Layla is offering up to $200 off mattresses plus two free pillows. Layla’s Labor Day mattress deals end at midnight, Monday, September 6.
  • Leesa: You can save big during Leesa’s Labor Day mattress sales, with up to $500 off mattresses and two free pillows.
  • Nectar: Nectar’s 2021 Labor Day mattress sales include from a bundle of bedding accessories worth $399 with every mattress sold. The Nectar sale ends at midnight on Monday, September 6.
  • Saatva: Until midnight Monday September 6, Saatva will take $200 off your mattress purchase of $950 or more.
  • Serta: Serta’s Labor Day sale ends September 13. During the sale you can save up to $1,000 on an iComfort Mattress and Motion Perfect Base.
  • Tempur-Pedic: You can really cash in with this year’s Tempur-Pedic mattress sale, with savings of up to $700 on adjustable mattress sets and a $300 instant gift with any mattress set purchase. This sale ends at midnight on Monday.
  • Tuft and Needle: You can save up to 15% sitewide during Tuft and Needle’s Labor Day Sale. The sale ends September 6.

Labor Day Mattress Deals 2021

Leesa Sale: Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows

Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows
When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get a sheet set. You can get $350 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $250 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $150 off on their Original mattress.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Original Mattress, Queen

$949 $1,099
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$986 $1,095
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain.
Buy at Layla Sleep

Layla Hybrid Mattress

from $1,099 + two pillows
Invest in this 6-layer hybrid mattress from Layla Sleep which is both firm and soft. You can choose between sleeping on a firmer side or an ultra-soft, plush-like side by simply flipping it.
Buy at Layla Sleep

T&N Original Mattress

$591 $695
Reward yourself with a mattress that is comfortable for all kinds of sleeping positions. The T&N Original is a classic choice made from two layers of open-cell foam and cooling gel for a cozy feeling.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Nectar Lush Mattress

$1,499 $1,898
Bring the quality of your sleep to a whole new level with this mattress. It's built with premium layers plus a dual action cooling tech for maximum comfort and support.
$399 Of Accessories Included
Queen

Leesa Legend Mattress

from $1.549
Compared to the original Leesa mattress, the Legend variant is considered the most luxurious. It's made from super soft organic cotton and Merino wool to help you sleep soundly.
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Hybrid Mattress, queen

$1,549 $1,799
If you enjoy the traditional firm feel of innerspring but also want memory foam, then this is the mattress for you. The Hybrid has a 1.5-inch memory foam layer and a 6-inch pocket spring layer.
Buy at Leesa

Beautyrest Harmony king mattress

from #1,399
The Harmony mattress has dual-stage coils forhe greatest support where it's most needed, Premium memory foam infused with charcoal for cooling, and a fabric cover has with antimicrobial technology,
Buy Now

Nectar Memory Foam King Mattress

$1,199 $1,598
Try a Nectar Memory Foam king mattress for a year with Nectar's 365-night home trial. Layers of memory foam and premium covers keep you cool, supported, and comfortable.
Buy at Nectar
Plus $399 in accessories

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Premier King Mattress

$1,699 $2,298
The DreamCloud Luxury Premier Hybrid mattress starts with memory foam and innerspring coils and adds a taller premier topper comfort layer and a cashmere Euro Top.
Buy Now

Serta iComfort King Mattress

from $1,299
Designed especially for hot sleepers, Serta's iComfort mattress uses multi-layered mattress-cooling foam for temperature regulation comfort, and support.
Buy Now

Saatva Classic King Mattress

$1,774 $1,974
Saatva's Classic mattress combines dual-coil innerspring of recycled carbon steel with spinal zone positioned memory foam, a three-inch Euro pillowtop, and a breathable organic cotton cover.
Buy at Saatva

Serta iComfort Hybrid King Mattress

from $1,899
Breathable and supportive, Serta's iComfort Hybrid mattress uses proprietary Carbon Fiber Memory Foam to provide support and comfort plus channel heat away from your body.
Buy Now

Helix Sunset King Mattress

$1,299 $1,449
Best for side sleepers, the Helix Sunset mattress middle layers support body contours and cushion pressure points on shoulders and hips. Soft top layers and a breathable cover keep you comfy and cool.
Buy at Helix

Zenhaven Latex Mattress

from $1,249
Natural, organic, nontoxic materials with with cotton and New Zealand wool and five layers of latex for lower back support and comfort. Flippable for different firmness levels.
Buy at Saatva

Casper Wave King Mattress

from $3,095
Casper's most supportive mattress for back pain is designed with strategically placed gel pods to align your spine and cooling gel to halt overheating.
Buy at Casper
Plus $399 in accessories

DreamCloud Luxury King Mattress

$1,199 $1,798
DreamCloud's luxury hybrid mattress mixes memory foam and innerspring coils for comfort and reliable support.
Buy Now

Tuft & Needle Original King Mattress

$985 $1,095
Tuft & Needle's original mattress combines T&N Adaptive foam blended to contour and relieve pressure points. Conducting graphite and cooling gel and open-cell technology keep you cool.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Plus two free pillows

Layla Memory Foam Mattress

$1,099 $1,249
Layla's copper memory foam is the secret. The mattresses stay soft but also push back for comfort in pressure zones. Copper is antimicrobial and also helps you sleep cooler.
Buy at Layla Sleep

Loom & Leaf Mattress

from $949
Treat yourself with Saatva's best memory foam mattress using 5-pound memory foam and high-density foam in layers for contour support and and cool comfort from gel-infused foam.
Buy at Saatva

Saatva Youth Mattress

from $699
Saatva's innerspring mattress for kids is dual-sided so you can flip it when your child grows and needs more support. Hypoallergenic, antimicrobial organic cotton cover for comfort and health.
Buy at Saatva

Saatva HD Mattress

from $1,374
Heavier people who weigh up to 500 pounds can feel supported with the Saatva HD mattress. Heavy duty hybrid innerspring support with 5-zone latex for support and comfort. 12.5-gauge steel coils.
Buy at Saatva

Leesa Original King Mattress

$1,104 $1,299
Made completely from layers of memory foam, the Leesa Original mattress combines foams for cooling, contouring, and support. Breathable, soft twill cover has Leesa's striped design.
Buy at Leesa

Casper 2020 Wave King Mattress

$2,026 $2,895
Casper's 2020 Wave mattress has 5 layers of supportive and cooling foam plus cooling get for comfort, support, and natural body temperature.
Buy at Casper

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud King Mattress

$1,679 $2,399
The Tempur-Cloud mattress adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature to help you sleep. Pressure relieving comfort is a stand-out feature.
Buy Now

Saatva Solaire mattress

from $1,947
Adjust either side of the Solaire mattress. You'll sleep on six layers of comfort and support with adjustable angle and firmness. Forget about wrestling with pillows for support, go Solaire.
Buy at Saatva
Queen

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

$626 $695
This bed-in-a-box is Oeko-Tex certified (eco-friendly) and comes with a 100-night guarantee.
Buy at Amazon

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series king mattress

from $1899
Pressure-relieving foam and coil design combine for comfort and support. Made with sustainable fabrics.
Buy Now

Should You Buy a New Mattress on Labor Day?

There’s good news about timing your shopping around Labor Day mattress sales. The good news is that while mattresses are virtually always on sale, mattress manufacturers and retailers are creatures of habit because it works for them. This translates to competitive mattress sales from many brands. So make shaping your buying practices, especially for big purchases like a new mattress, work for you, too.

So, you’re going to find Labor Day mattress deals for most brands. One of the best elements of Labor Day mattress sales is they usually include packages of accessories such as pillows, mattress pads, and sheet sets. So anytime you go shopping for a new mattress, even if you don’t get a break on the mattress list price you’ll still save, potentially save a lot, on accessories that you might not have budgeted for but would really like. For example, who wants to put an old mattress pad on a brand new bed? And who doesn’t appreciate a new pillow?

The even better news about Labor Day mattress sales is that mattress manufacturers and retailers periodically take greater discounts off list prices and add other deals and bonuses to sweeten the deals — and they run these supercharged sales events at the same time, namely holidays like Labor Day. It might seem counterintuitive to run a sale when other companies, your competitors, are also having a sale. However, since mattress sellers compete with each other for the same customers based on mattress quality and features in addition to price, they all benefit from simultaneous sales because doing so ramps up the excitement.

If you shop for a new mattress from necessity because you’re want to add a bed to your home or your current mattress was damaged by fire, smoke, water, or whatever, and needs immediate replacement, you may not have much of a chance to wait for a big multi-brand sale. You’ll find deals all year, but you’ll save the most if you shop for big holiday sales such as the Labor Day mattress sales.

Mattress sellers leverage the excitement of multi-brand sales that occur around major holidays such as Labor Day, to boost their business volumes by attracting people who might shop because of a desire to upgrade, but not from necessity. The extra excitement, and significantly deeper discounts of Labor Day mattress sales, results in more business for all.

The bottom line is it’s always a good time to shop mattress sales, but with a major seasonal selling event such as Labor Day mattress sales, you can save even more — often much more.

How to Choose a Mattress on Labor Day

We get it that choosing a mattress can be confusing at any time of the year. The vast range of materials, construction methods, comfort, and personal fit are compounded by prices that range from “Not-too-bad” to “Are-You-Out-of-Your-Mind?” But in the end, it needn’t be too difficult to find the right mattress that works for you, providing the support and comfort you need for a good night’s sleep all at a price that doesn’t lay waste to your budget. Ultimately, it’s worth taking the time to make your choice from this year’s excellent Labor Day mattress sales. Here are some factors to consider

  • Construction: The main factors to consider about construction are the mattress design and materials as they contribute to support, comfort, and durability. Traditional box-spring mattresses have given way to layers of memory foam. Hybrid designs include one or more layers of springs or coils with two or more foam layers. Extra attention to firm up the edges with some form of perimeter support can add to the life of the mattress and the ease of getting on and off.
  • Comfort: Mattresses need to combine adequate support with enough give for comfort without hugging too tight so you get too hot. Look for breathable foam layers with airflow contours and gel infusions that can draw off heat and moisture. Most brands have long trial periods, from 90 to 365 days, so you can return the mattress to try another version if your original purchase doesn’t do the job. Look for brands that include free shipping both ways (including returns if needed) to save.
  • Extras: You can add features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers, and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side.
  • Cost: Mattress costs range from a few hundred dollars for a twin size to several thousand for the larger size mattresses. Hybrid mattresses with advanced cooling and comfort features including custom or adjustable firmness and adaptable frames can also add to the cost. Because cost is an issue, taking advantage of Labor Day mattress deals is an excellent idea.

