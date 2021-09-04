The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This year’s Labor Day mattress sales are on! Do you have trouble sleeping because your old mattress is just plain worn out? A new mattress could be the answer. With a new mattress, you sleep better and more comfortably than ever before. Sleep isn’t just about comfort, it’s an important element of good health. If you’re shopping for cheap mattresses, the good news is that the major brands’ Labor Day mattress deals can’t be beat. You may have specific needs, however. Some want to choose the best organic mattress for a greener sleep while others look for the best mattress deals for a good night’s sleep to reduce your stress and increase your rest. We’ve done the work and found the best Labor Day mattress sales from top brands. We also include tips on how to choose a mattress.

Labor Day Mattress Sales 2021

Casper : Casper is ready to go with Casper Original, Wave Hybrid, and Nova Hybrid mattresses. From now through September 8 you can save up to 30% on Casper mattress bundles and 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets.

Casper is ready to go with Casper Original, Wave Hybrid, and Nova Hybrid mattresses. From now through September 8 you can save up to 30% on Casper mattress bundles and 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets. Cocoon by Sealy : Act now to save up to 35% and get free pillows and sheets with Cocoon by Sealy mattresses during the Labor Day Sale. This sale, Cocoon by Sealy’s biggest ever, is on now and lasts through Monday, September 6.

Act now to save up to 35% and get free pillows and sheets with Cocoon by Sealy mattresses during the Labor Day Sale. This sale, Cocoon by Sealy’s biggest ever, is on now and lasts through Monday, September 6. DreamCloud : You’ll want to shop now during DreamCloud’s Labor Day sale. You can get $200 off a new mattress and $399 worth of accessories included in the deal, for a total savings of $599. It ends Monday, September 6, so don’t delay.

You’ll want to shop now during DreamCloud’s Labor Day sale. You can get $200 off a new mattress and $399 worth of accessories included in the deal, for a total savings of $599. It ends Monday, September 6, so don’t delay. Helix : Depending on the order total, you can get up to $200 off a new mattress plus two free Dream Pillows with every mattress you buy during the Helix Labor Day mattress sales.

Depending on the order total, you can get up to $200 off a new mattress plus two free Dream Pillows with every mattress you buy during the Helix Labor Day mattress sales. Layla : This this year’s Labor Day mattress sales, Layla is offering up to $200 off mattresses plus two free pillows. Layla’s Labor Day mattress deals end at midnight, Monday, September 6.

This this year’s Labor Day mattress sales, Layla is offering up to $200 off mattresses plus two free pillows. Layla’s Labor Day mattress deals end at midnight, Monday, September 6. Leesa : You can save big during Leesa’s Labor Day mattress sales, with up to $500 off mattresses and two free pillows.

You can save big during Leesa’s Labor Day mattress sales, with up to $500 off mattresses and two free pillows. Nectar : Nectar’s 2021 Labor Day mattress sales include from a bundle of bedding accessories worth $399 with every mattress sold. The Nectar sale ends at midnight on Monday, September 6.

Nectar’s 2021 Labor Day mattress sales include from a bundle of bedding accessories worth $399 with every mattress sold. The Nectar sale ends at midnight on Monday, September 6. Saatva : Until midnight Monday September 6, Saatva will take $200 off your mattress purchase of $950 or more.

Until midnight Monday September 6, Saatva will take $200 off your mattress purchase of $950 or more. Serta : Serta’s Labor Day sale ends September 13. During the sale you can save up to $1,000 on an iComfort Mattress and Motion Perfect Base.

Serta’s Labor Day sale ends September 13. During the sale you can save up to $1,000 on an iComfort Mattress and Motion Perfect Base. Tempur-Pedic : You can really cash in with this year’s Tempur-Pedic mattress sale, with savings of up to $700 on adjustable mattress sets and a $300 instant gift with any mattress set purchase. This sale ends at midnight on Monday.

You can really cash in with this year’s Tempur-Pedic mattress sale, with savings of up to $700 on adjustable mattress sets and a $300 instant gift with any mattress set purchase. This sale ends at midnight on Monday. Tuft and Needle : You can save up to 15% sitewide during Tuft and Needle’s Labor Day Sale. The sale ends September 6.

Labor Day Mattress Deals 2021

Should You Buy a New Mattress on Labor Day?

There’s good news about timing your shopping around Labor Day mattress sales. The good news is that while mattresses are virtually always on sale, mattress manufacturers and retailers are creatures of habit because it works for them. This translates to competitive mattress sales from many brands. So make shaping your buying practices, especially for big purchases like a new mattress, work for you, too.

So, you’re going to find Labor Day mattress deals for most brands. One of the best elements of Labor Day mattress sales is they usually include packages of accessories such as pillows, mattress pads, and sheet sets. So anytime you go shopping for a new mattress, even if you don’t get a break on the mattress list price you’ll still save, potentially save a lot, on accessories that you might not have budgeted for but would really like. For example, who wants to put an old mattress pad on a brand new bed? And who doesn’t appreciate a new pillow?

The even better news about Labor Day mattress sales is that mattress manufacturers and retailers periodically take greater discounts off list prices and add other deals and bonuses to sweeten the deals — and they run these supercharged sales events at the same time, namely holidays like Labor Day. It might seem counterintuitive to run a sale when other companies, your competitors, are also having a sale. However, since mattress sellers compete with each other for the same customers based on mattress quality and features in addition to price, they all benefit from simultaneous sales because doing so ramps up the excitement.

If you shop for a new mattress from necessity because you’re want to add a bed to your home or your current mattress was damaged by fire, smoke, water, or whatever, and needs immediate replacement, you may not have much of a chance to wait for a big multi-brand sale. You’ll find deals all year, but you’ll save the most if you shop for big holiday sales such as the Labor Day mattress sales.

Mattress sellers leverage the excitement of multi-brand sales that occur around major holidays such as Labor Day, to boost their business volumes by attracting people who might shop because of a desire to upgrade, but not from necessity. The extra excitement, and significantly deeper discounts of Labor Day mattress sales, results in more business for all.

The bottom line is it’s always a good time to shop mattress sales, but with a major seasonal selling event such as Labor Day mattress sales, you can save even more — often much more.

How to Choose a Mattress on Labor Day

We get it that choosing a mattress can be confusing at any time of the year. The vast range of materials, construction methods, comfort, and personal fit are compounded by prices that range from “Not-too-bad” to “Are-You-Out-of-Your-Mind?” But in the end, it needn’t be too difficult to find the right mattress that works for you, providing the support and comfort you need for a good night’s sleep all at a price that doesn’t lay waste to your budget. Ultimately, it’s worth taking the time to make your choice from this year’s excellent Labor Day mattress sales. Here are some factors to consider

Construction: The main factors to consider about construction are the mattress design and materials as they contribute to support, comfort, and durability. Traditional box-spring mattresses have given way to layers of memory foam. Hybrid designs include one or more layers of springs or coils with two or more foam layers. Extra attention to firm up the edges with some form of perimeter support can add to the life of the mattress and the ease of getting on and off.

The main factors to consider about construction are the mattress design and materials as they contribute to support, comfort, and durability. Traditional box-spring mattresses have given way to layers of memory foam. Hybrid designs include one or more layers of springs or coils with two or more foam layers. Extra attention to firm up the edges with some form of perimeter support can add to the life of the mattress and the ease of getting on and off. Comfort: Mattresses need to combine adequate support with enough give for comfort without hugging too tight so you get too hot. Look for breathable foam layers with airflow contours and gel infusions that can draw off heat and moisture. Most brands have long trial periods, from 90 to 365 days, so you can return the mattress to try another version if your original purchase doesn’t do the job. Look for brands that include free shipping both ways (including returns if needed) to save.

Mattresses need to combine adequate support with enough give for comfort without hugging too tight so you get too hot. Look for breathable foam layers with airflow contours and gel infusions that can draw off heat and moisture. Most brands have long trial periods, from 90 to 365 days, so you can return the mattress to try another version if your original purchase doesn’t do the job. Look for brands that include free shipping both ways (including returns if needed) to save. Extras: You can add features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers, and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side.

You can add features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers, and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side. Cost: Mattress costs range from a few hundred dollars for a twin size to several thousand for the larger size mattresses. Hybrid mattresses with advanced cooling and comfort features including custom or adjustable firmness and adaptable frames can also add to the cost. Because cost is an issue, taking advantage of Labor Day mattress deals is an excellent idea.

Editors' Recommendations