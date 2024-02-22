 Skip to main content
Is AT&T down? What you need to know about the outage

Briley Kenney
By
Woman looking at cell phone with network issues -- is AT&T down
Firmbee from Pixabay / Pixabay

Starting Thursday morning (February 22), AT&T’s network went down for many U.S. customers, with over 70,000 affected, according to DownDetector. Customers are reporting they’re unable to place calls, send text messages, or access the internet in various capacities. It also appears that AT&T is not the only network experiencing these issues, as some Verizon and T-Mobile customers have also indicated outage and connection issues.

AT&T has not provided the reason why the network is down, and for now, it recommends that all customers take advantage of Wi-Fi calling, if necessary, until services are restored.

While it’s true that nationwide outages such as this are rare, there’s no reason to be concerned anything nefarious is afoot. There’s no indication that this network failure was caused by a cyberattack or malicious actors. However, we will provide updates when more are available.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as we know more.

Briley Kenney
