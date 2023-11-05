 Skip to main content
Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has a 50-inch 4K TV for $200

Albert Bassili
With Black Friday slowly rolling on us, there are many great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as this North Face Black Friday sale on outdoor stuff or this Tumi Black Friday sale on wallets, bags, and suitcases. One of the things that’s great to grab during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is electronics, and that’s why we’re already seeing great sales on things like TVs. Take, for example, this 50-inch Insignia TV deal from Amazon, which knocks $100 off the original price to bring it down to just $200, which is a steal.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series

One thing that’s great about the F30 Series from Insignia is that it’s very budget-friendly, especially since the brand was created under the premise of being budget-oriented but still provides great features. That’s how you can get a 50-inch TV that gives you 4k resolution. The whole thing is also built on the Fire TV platform, so if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, this is perfect, and if you aren’t, then you still get access to all the apps you’d expect on any other major smart TV platform. You might also be surprised to hear that the F30 Series supports HDR10, one of the better HDR standards, and that means you’ll get excellent contrast and image quality compared to a traditional TV without HDR.

The F30 Series also has a few great features that make life very convenient for you, starting with the remote that has a microphone in it, allowing you to search and control the TV using your voice. Since it’s an Amazon platform, voice control extends to the Amazon Echo, so if you’d rather not grab the remote, you can sit back, relax, and control the TV completely hands-free. Luckily, the TV also supports both Miracast and Apple AirPlay, so you aren’t completely left out of the rain if you aren’t within the Amazon ecosystem or don’t want to use it.

Overall, this 50-inch Insignia F30 Series is a great TV to grab if you want something that’s both cheap and good, especially with this deal from Amazon that knocks the price down to $200 from $300. It’s not perfect, but for that price, it’s an excellent early Black Friday deal you should take advantage of.

Walmart has a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500 (seriously)
The Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV on a white background.

If you love to watch sports regularly, you need a suitably large TV to truly enjoy everything that's unfolding in front of your eyes. That's why we're excited to see Walmart offering an Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV for $498 for a limited time only. Usually priced at $578, you're saving $80 off the regular price making this a pretty sweet deal. If you need to know more about the TV, keep reading. If you're already sold you can simply tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV
One of the best ways to watch live sports online is through a smart TV with a massive screen. That's easily the case with the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV. It has a truly vast 75-inch panel which means you should double-check check your living space has enough room to fully accommodate it. If you're keen to have a TV take up much of the room though, this is a seriously cheap bargain.

Read more
We can’t believe this 50-inch Roku 4K TV is under $200 — but it is
this 50 inch 4k tv is 148 for black friday onn 70 on wall

Would you believe that you can get a 50-inch smart TV for less than $200? It's possible right now with Walmart's offer for the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV, which drops its price to just $198 from its original price of $238 after a $40 discount. This bargain isn't going to last forever though, and with more than 1,000 units of the 4K TV sold within the past 24 hours, we're not sure how long stocks will remain available. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV
The Onn. 4K Roku TV comes with a 50-inch screen featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike color and sharp details. That won't be of much use if you've got nothing to watch, but fortunately, this is a smart TV that's powered by the Roku platform. You'll have access to a virtually unlimited library of shows, movies, sports programs, documentaries, and all other kinds of content from the popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. Whether it's for game night with the boys, family bonding on the weekends, alone time with your guilty pleasures, or all of the above, the Onn. 4K Roku TV will prove to be a reliable TV.

Read more
Perfect for watching sports, this 58-inch 4K TV is on sale for $268
hisense 58 inch r6 4k smart tv deal walmart june 2023

Summer is here, and while higher temperatures can be reason to head outside, they can also be a good reason to stay inside. You can always beat the afternoon heat with a great home theater setup, and today you can get one started with some savings. The 58-inch model of the Hisense R6 4K TV is seeing a pretty impressive price drop at Walmart today. It would regularly set you back $338, but today you can grab it for just $268. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas.

Why you should get the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV
There’s no better way to settle into the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Hulu than with a capable 4K TV. The Hisense R6 4K TV has a range of great features that make it worthy of being called capable, including an impressive 4K picture. It packs incredible detail into the 4K resolution. This is boosted by HDR technology that increases contrast and creates a sharper, more colorful image. This is a good TV if you watch a lot of sports or action movies, or if you enjoy the thrill of video games. It has a technology called Motion Rate 120 that will eliminate lag and keep the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced action and quick-cutting scenes.

Read more