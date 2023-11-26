 Skip to main content
Tumi Cyber Monday Sale: Save on suitcases, bags, and wallets

Saks Fifth Avenue, known for selling premium clothing from well-renowned brands, also happens to have great suitcase deals from time to time. And, as it is now time for the Cyber Monday sales event, this is one of those great times. We’re finding good deals on Tumi products, including some of their suitcases and wallets. Check out the entire Tumi Cyber Monday sale by tapping the button below, or keep reading for our takes on the best of Tumi’s Cyber Monday sale over at Saks Fifth Avenue.

What to shop for in the Tumi sale at Saks Fifth Avenue

Tumi has some of the best suitcases along with the best wallets around so there’s plenty of choice here. One neat highlight is the for $77 reduced from $110. The elegant card case has an expanding open pocket along with an ID window and card pockets for all your essentials. In all, there are two card pockets along with a slip pocket. The case is leather with polyester lining so it looks and feels good.

Alternatively, if you need something bigger, there’s the for $180 down from $225. It has a zip-around closure with a front zip pocket, back slip pocket, and 12 card slots. Overall, there are three gusseted compartments while there are two slip pockets, one zip pocket, and even a pen loop, so there’s plenty of room to place items.

For a suitcase, consider the for $796 reduced from $995. It has a three-stage telescoping handle along with retractable top and side carry handles, and even a bottom grab handle. There’s zip entry to the main compartment along with a front vertical zip pocket and top quick-grab zip pocket. Four dual wheels keep it moving steadily while you have additional pockets on the lid and hanging too.

As you can see, the Tumi sale at Saks Fifth Avenue is fairly diverse. That’s why we strongly recommend you click the button below to see exactly what’s out there. If you love Tumi products, you’re sure to find something that’s ideal for you or as a gift for someone this coming holiday season.

