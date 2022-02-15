  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How To Watch the New Lord of the Rings Show

By
Elven script appear on a 'Ring of Power' being forged in a preview for the coming Amazon Prime Series.
Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

If you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, you’re undoubtedly excited with the new show on Amazon Prime Video based on the fantasy novels. It will be a while before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres, but if you’re already wondering how you can watch the upcoming series, you might want to take advantage of the 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video so that you can get accustomed to the streaming service before The Rings of Power rolls out.

The events of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, which is thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Two of the show’s main characters are Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark as a younger version of Cate Blanchett’s character in the movies, and Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo as a younger version of Hugo Weaving’s elf king. There will be 22 main cast members, including Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, who is the elf that was tricked into helping the Dark Lord Sauron create the Rings of Power.

While your primary purpose for signing up to Amazon Prime Video may be to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’ll surely enjoy everything else that the streaming service offers. The best Amazon Prime movies include The Report, Sound of Metal, and The Big Sick, while the best Amazon Prime series include Invincible, The Boys, and Good Omens.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is generating a lot of hype months before it launches on Sept. 2, but while waiting for the new series to start on Amazon Prime Video, it’s a good idea to sign up for a 30-day free trial to the streaming service. You won’t have to pay anything to access Amazon Prime Video’s complete library, but after the trial period is over, you will be charged $13 per month. That’s a small price to pay for the streaming service’s massive collection of movies and shows, which will soon include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t Miss This Amazon Kindle Black Friday Deal — Only $110

Kindle on Table with Dead Devices

Don’t Start Your Audible Membership Without Getting Two Free Books!

Audible home screen shown on tablet, phone, smartwatch, with Alexa in the foreground, on a black background.

Here’s How Students Can Get Six Months of Amazon Prime Video for Free

student on laptop watching Prime Video.

The 12 Best Disney Movies of All Time, Ranked

The cast of Coco.

A Quick and Easy Guide to Biodynamic Wines

A Quick Guide to Biodynamic Wines.

Who is Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022?

The first Super Bowl at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

When is UFC 271? Date, Time and Early PPV Deal

should you buy the ufc 259 ppv today israel adesanya deal

Get $100 Off Tempo Move and Turn Any Living Space Into a Home Gym

Tempo Move home gym installed in living room.

Get a Recumbent Exercise Bike for Only $650 With This Deal

The Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike on a white background.

Here Are Some of the Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

last-minute valentine's day chocolates gifts.

The 10 Best Netflix Original Series To Stream Right Now

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

The 8 Longest Field Goals in NFL History

Field goal from field perspective.

Save Up to $595 on a Casper Mattress in Presidents Day Sale

Casper Wave Hybrid mattress queen size on a platform.