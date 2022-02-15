How To Watch the New Lord of the Rings Show

If you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, you’re undoubtedly excited with the new show on Amazon Prime Video based on the fantasy novels. It will be a while before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres, but if you’re already wondering how you can watch the upcoming series, you might want to take advantage of the 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video so that you can get accustomed to the streaming service before The Rings of Power rolls out.

The events of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, which is thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Two of the show’s main characters are Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark as a younger version of Cate Blanchett’s character in the movies, and Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo as a younger version of Hugo Weaving’s elf king. There will be 22 main cast members, including Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, who is the elf that was tricked into helping the Dark Lord Sauron create the Rings of Power.

While your primary purpose for signing up to Amazon Prime Video may be to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’ll surely enjoy everything else that the streaming service offers. The best Amazon Prime movies include The Report, Sound of Metal, and The Big Sick, while the best Amazon Prime series include Invincible, The Boys, and Good Omens.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is generating a lot of hype months before it launches on Sept. 2, but while waiting for the new series to start on Amazon Prime Video, it’s a good idea to sign up for a 30-day free trial to the streaming service. You won’t have to pay anything to access Amazon Prime Video’s complete library, but after the trial period is over, you will be charged $13 per month. That’s a small price to pay for the streaming service’s massive collection of movies and shows, which will soon include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

