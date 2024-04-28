 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

When will The Iron Claw start streaming?

One of A24's best movies is headed to Max in May.

Joe Allen
By
The cast of the Iron Claw.
A24

After a pretty successful run in theaters, The Iron Claw is headed to streaming. The movie, which is based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers, a family of professional wrestlers who met tragic ends in the 1980s, was one of A24’s biggest commercial successes upon its release in December of 2023 and one of the best wrestling movies ever made.

If you missed the movie when it was in theaters, though, you’re in luck. It’s about to make its streaming debut.

Recommended Videos

When will The Iron Claw start streaming?

The Iron Claw | Official Trailer HD | A24

The Iron Claw will begin streaming on Max on May 10.

Related

It stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Ehrich, the oldest brother in the Von Ehrich family, as he navigates his relationships with his brothers and the pressure that their father puts on each of them to succeed in the ring. The movie also stars Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James and was directed by Sean Durkin.

In addition to being one of A24’s biggest successes, the movie also represents the biggest triumph of Durkin’s career as a director to date. He burst onto the scene with Martha Marcy May Marlene back in 2011 and then took an extended break before returning with 2020’s The Nest. Both movies are well worth seeing, although each is decidedly less commercial than The Iron Claw, which deftly tells one of the most tragic stories imaginable.

The Iron Claw was not able to get through to award bodies

Zac Efron flying through the air in the wrestling ring in The Iron Claw.
A24

In spite of an overwhelmingly positive critical response and box office success, The Iron Claw was not able to break its way into the 2023 Oscar race, which had already been pretty well defined by the time it hit theaters in late December. Efron’s central performance earned particular praise, showcasing a kind of emotional range that many were unsure whether the former teen star would be able to deliver.

Each of Durkin’s three movies has been a critical favorite that failed to register with the Oscars and other awards bodies, but The Iron Claw was easily the most accessible of those efforts. Durkin’s next movie may very well breakthrough, and each of this movie’s stars may be on the trajectory toward Oscars success down the road as well.

For now, though, Efron, White and Dickinson will just have to be content with the movie they made and the success it had with general audiences.

Now that it’s set to hit Max, The Iron Claw will likely hit even more people, and those people will likely continue the outrage over the movie’s lack of awards success. The movie itself will break your heart, but it’s also a movie about the profound joy of having a family and what it means to lose the people you love the most and go on living.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The Night Agent season 2: Everything we know so far
We'll get you ready for The Night Agent season 2!
Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent.

The Night Agent may not be everyone's choice to be among the best shows on Netflix, but it's in the top ten for us! The Shield creator Shawn Ryan adapted Matthew Quirk's spy action thriller, The Night Agent, for Netflix in 2023, and it proved to be a hit out of the gate. By Netflix's internal metrics, it's the sixth-highest viewed series in the history of the platform.

Those kind of numbers mean that a second season was inevitable, and Netflix made it official just over a week after The Night Agent premiered. Since the series is back in production, the details about what's coming up on the show have started to trickle out. To help you stay on top of this series, here's everything we know about The Night Agent season 2.
What is The Night Agent about?

Read more
Everything we know about House of the Dragon season 2
The House of the Dragon season 2 trailer has us hyped
Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2

Since 2011, Game of Thrones has cast a large shadow as one of the best HBO shows ever. The prequel series, House of the Dragon, also proved to be a massive hit when it premiered on HBO and Max in 2022, and it only became more popular as the weeks went on.

Now, fans are preparing for what House of the Dragon season 2 will bring. The season officially puts the realms at war between the rightful Queen of Westeros and her half-brother, who has essentially stolen the throne out from under her to become the new king. But there can only be one ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, and it's going to lead to one of the most destructive wars in the history of men and dragons. To prepare viewers for the battles to come, we're sharing everything we know about House of the Dragon season 2.
Why is there a civil war in House of the Dragon season 2?

Read more
The best Liam Neeson movies, ranked
Liam Neeson at an event

Liam Neeson poses for the camera Karen 司徒嘉蘭 / Flickr

Liam Neeson's career has been one of the most fascinating in Hollywood history. This Irish screen legend towers over his peers literally (he's 6'4'') and metaphorically (he's starred in Academy Award winners and blockbusters alike.) Neeson started out as a supporting actor in the 1980s before supplanting some of the biggest names in the industry. His rise to first-team status in the 1990s can be attributed to his unforgettable performance in Schindler's List.

Read more